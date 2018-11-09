The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

At long last, the Miami Book Fair is back again. This year's guest authors include Dave Barry, Liane Moriarty of Big Little Lies, and a timely appearance by sitting Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor. And the weather has cooled down just in time for the Fair's beloved street fair. You can also enjoy an evening at the Wynwood Yard as the outdoor establishment celebrates its third (and final) anniversary this Friday with Miami Folk & Indie Fest, featuring performances by the Sh-Booms, Foxlove, Keith Johns, and many others.

Here are the best events happening in Miami this weekend.

Friday

The Wynwood Yard is turning three years old. Happy birthday! In conjunction with the milestone, Miami Folk & Indie Fest will present all kinds of talent from the Sunshine State. In addition to enjoying live poetry and pop-up shops, sway to tunes from Foxlove, Alejandro Elizondo, Kids, the Woodwork, and others. 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, November 9 at the Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Without Leonard Bernstein, the music world would not be the same. August 25, 1918, marked what would have been the composer/conductor/musician's 100th b-day. So to celebrate, the Arsht Center will host a special tribute concert, Leonard Bernstein: 100 and Beyond. Enjoy a one-of-a-kind show honoring the mastermind behind the tunes for West Side Story, Peter Pan, Wonderful Town, and many other classics. Jon Secada, Ann Hampton Callaway, Kirk Whalum, and others are slated to perform. 8 p.m. Friday, November 9 at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $45 to $125.

Over 13 million tons of clothing are thrown away every year. It's a staggering figure that suggests one area where the conversation about sustainability is still lacking. Funkshion: The Future wants to jump-start that conversation and fuel it into action with three days of events focusing on sustainability in fashion. Events include dinners and panels with fashion insiders, a runway show by Wynwood boutique Antidote, and a "swap party" where participants' clothing will get a second life with new owners instead of being thrown away. Thursday, November 8 through Saturday, November 10 at various locations. RSVP required for all events. funkshion.miami.

EXPAND Penny Arcade Courtesy of Miami Dade Live Arts Lab

MDC Live Arts continues to bring work from the unsung artists of yesterday and today to curious Miami audiences. Penny Arcade is not a household name in the way that other comedians or performance artists are, but she's been a leading figure in New York's experimental theater and performance scene for five decades. She's known for her unapologetic and irreverent candor, so expect her to have plenty to say about today's turbulent era. 8 p.m. Thursday, November 8, through Saturday, November 10, at the Miami Dade Live Arts Lab at the Miami Dade College Wolfson Campus, 300 NE Second Ave., Bldg. 1, Miami; mdclivearts.org. Tickets cost $30 via brownpapertickets.com.

International dance crew ILL-Abilities is composed of performers who have overcome incredible odds — from being deaf to having limbs amputated — to keep their dance careers going strong. The eight-member quad puts on a positive and talent-filled display. Its latest production, Dis-Connect, explores the premise of connection. 8 p.m. Friday, November 9 at Miami-Dade County Auditorium Mid-Stage Theatre, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami; miamidadecountyauditorium.org. Tickets cost $20.

Saturday

Where is the best place to get your groove on this weekend? Well, if Hot 105's fourth-annual R&B Groove isn't it, then who knows what is real anymore. R&B icons Babyface and Bobby Brown will headline this helluva show, and Bell Biv Devoe and RBRM (Ronnie, Bobby, Ricky & Mike) are set to perform as well. Fun fact: RBRM is composed of the New Edition members you loved back in the day. Prepare for nostalgia! 7:30 p.m. Saturday, November 10 at James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $69.50 to $250 via ticketmaster.com.



EXPAND Ray LaMontagne Reid Long

Ray LaMontagne is on a tour titled Just Passing Through. And the folksy rocker's time to pass through Miami is this Saturday evening at the Fillmore. In addition to seeing LaMontagne's always impressive beard in person, enjoy tunes from the Northeasterner's seven LPs. His latest album, Part of the Light, was released to the masses in May and includes cleverly crafted songs such as "As Black as Blood Is Blue" and "No Answer Arrives." 8 p.m. Saturday, November 10 at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach. Tickets cost $59.50 to $99.50 via livenation.com.

The Halloween franchise has gotten a lot of love with a new movie out last month. After wrapping the original Halloween, director John Carpenter made another beloved flick, The Fog, which hit the big screen in 1980. The film zooms in on a small coastal town, some murder-loving ghosts, and residents trying to survive them. It's still creepy to this day, and you can enjoy it in beautiful 4K restoration for one night only at Gables Cinema. 11:30 p.m. Saturday, November 10 at Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; gablescinema.com. Tickets cost $8.



Do you know much about the relatively new West Miami-Dade city of Doral? If not, the third-annual Doral Food & Wine Festival is the perfect way to familiarize you with the suburb. It'll all go down at Doral Central Park, where you'll find live music, a kids' zone, and booze. There will be live demonstrations and food competitions too. And don't sweat the entrance fee, because some of the money supports St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, which helps very sick kids. You can do something good while getting to know South Florida better. 5 p.m. Saturday, November 10 and Sunday, November 11 at Doral Central Park, 3000 NW 87th Ave., Doral; doralfoodandwinefestival.com. Admission starts at $75.

EXPAND Deck the Walls at Concrete Beach Brewery. Courtesy of Concrete Beach Brewery

An abundance of breweries in Miami means each spot needs to step up its party game. And Concrete Beach in Wynwood has one of the most swinging fiesta schedules in town. This weekend, it'll celebrate its third-annual weekend-long party, Deck the Walls. It's named in honor of the brewery's spiced imperial porter, whose bottle features label art by local street artists. Concrete Beach will reveal the packaging by Courtney Einhorn, who won the contest last year to snag this honor. Expect live music and mural-painting, as well as other curated performances and a meet-and-greet with the artist. A buck from each Deck the Walls brew supports Life Is Art, which promotes prosperity through creativity and advocacy, education, and collaboration in Miami. 3 p.m. Saturday, November 10 at Concrete Beach Brewery, 325 NW 24th St., Miami; concretebeachbrewery.com. Admission is free.



The Center for Great Apes was established by Patti Ragan in 1993 to offer a sage home to a baby orangutan and a baby chimp from a local tourist attraction. The organization has since grown to house more than 60 apes that were once used in circuses, films or ads, the exotic pet trade, or roadside zoos. The center will host its 25th-anniversary party this Saturday. Expect cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, presentations, musical entertainment by Harry Hmura, a silent auction, a pop-up gift shop, and even an art show with works created by apes at the sanctuary. 7 p.m. Saturday, November 10 at Key Biscayne Beach Club, 685 Ocean Dr., Key Biscayne; centerforgreatapes.org. Admission costs $75.



With the rise of craft beers, brewing has become an industry set on innovation. North Miami BrewFest aims to push the industry forward through education. It was started as a project by students at Florida International University's Chaplin School of Hospitality, which is still supported by the proceeds. The one-day fest will offer more than 75 kinds of suds, tons of local food, and live tunes and is aimed at teaching folks how to make the best beer possible. The event also offers seminars by faculty and industry bigwigs, so if you're interested in getting an education on brewskis and having fun, NoMi BrewFest has the brewing schooling for you. Noon Saturday, November 10 at 700 NE 124th St., North Miami; facebook.com/NomiBrewfest. Tickets cost $40.

Miami Book Fair's street fair. Courtesy of Miami Book Fair

Sunday

The Miami Book Fair is incredibly diverse — in its activities, in its literary genres, and in the cultures it brings to the forefront. Attendees can peruse the street fair November 16 through 18, including a Children's Alley; check out an antiquarians exhibit; hear famous authors speak at the series Evenings With...; and hang out at the Porch — an after-hours platform for multidisciplinary artists and performers. This year's biggest names include U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Justine Bateman from Family Ties, and authors Celeste Ng and Tomi Adeyemi. There's definitely something for every taste, age, and background at the Miami Book Fair, and it's waiting for you to explore. Sunday, November 11 through Sunday, November 18 at Miami Dade College Wolfson Campus, 600 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; miamibookfair.com. Admission ranges from free to $25.



Travis Scott isn't just the father of a Kardashian baby. He's also a Houston-bred rapper whose party music dominates radio stations across the nation. He has worked with Rihanna, Madonna, and Kanye West, the last of whom helped kick off Scott's career when he signed him to his label, Good Music. Since then, the rapper has strayed from West politically and established his own career with albums such as Owl Pharaoh, Days Before Rodeo, and singles such as "Antidote." He's touring to promote his new album, Astroworld, and will hit the AA Arena with Triple Redd, Gunna, and Sheck Wes. 6:30 p.m. Sunday, November 11 at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; aaarena.com. Tickets start at $35.



Photography is an underappreciated art form. Though the craft appeals to all, photographers rarely get as much credit as other artists. Learn more about one of the form's masters, Garry Winogrand, at a screening of Garry Winogrand: All Things Are Photographable. The documentary explores his work from the '60s and '70s — from Hollywood glamour to the women's movement. This is part of the Art Films series, which pairs flicks about artists with food and is co-presented by ArtCenter/South Florida. Brunch will be served next door at Charcoal and will be followed by a discussion about the work and the film. 11:30 a.m. Sunday, November 11 at O Cinema, 90 NW 29th St., Miami; o-cinema.org. Tickets cost $35.