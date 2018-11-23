The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

You stuffed the turkey, and now you're stuffed with turkey. Once you wake from your annual food coma, head out on the town to enjoy the long weekend. And don't be basic: Black Friday mall shopping is never as enjoyable as advertisers make it out to be. If you're looking for gifts for family and friends, Wynwood Marketplace and Technique Records are creative options for deals on more personal gifts for loved ones.

If you're looking to stave off cabin fever, Zoo Miami's Zoo Lights and the Frost Museum's Science Circus are great options for the whole family. And say goodbye to Sir Elton John when his farewell tour stops at the BB&T and AAA this Friday and Saturday.

Here are the best events happening in Miami this weekend.

EXPAND Shop local at Technique Records on Black Friday. Photo by Monica McGivern

Friday

Shopping on Amazon is no fun: You skip the thrill of crate-digging and support a business with questionable ethics all at once. Remember to shop local this Black Friday instead. Hit up Technique Records for the music lovers in your life (or maybe treat yourself) this Friday, which doubles as Record Store Day. Shop exclusive items with complimentary beverages all day and deals on new and used merchandise. 8 p.m. Friday, November 23, at Technique Records, 853 NE 79th St., Miami; 786-717-6622; techniquerecords.com. Admission is free.

Among the cooler places you can do your Black Friday shopping is Wynwood Marketplace. Sure, you can go to a big-box store and wait six hours in line for a blender. Or at the marketplace's Black Friday event, you can snag local artisan goods at wonderful bargains. From customized jewelry to one-of-a-kind handicrafts, that perfect gift for the pickiest of friends awaits. And, yes, food trucks will be there to keep you from getting hangry. 4 p.m. Friday, November 23, at Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-461-2700; thrifter.cool. Admission is free.

Brace yourself: Christmas comes early this year in the form of Wynwood Brewing Company's Black Friday Coquí-To Release. The eggnog-like seasonal brew, which debuted in 2017, was so popular that founder Luis Brignoni decided to bring it back. Cut shopping a little short this year and stop by the brewery to taste the limited-edition milk stout. Each batch is aged in rum barrels and finished with toasted coconut, vanilla beans, cinnamon, and cloves. At 8 percent ABV, the brew is potent, which is why the name nods to the singing frog known for its distinctive "ko-kee" call that has become symbolic of Puerto Rico. Noon Friday, November 23, at Wynwood Brewing, 565 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-982-8732; wynwoodbrewing.com.



Zoo Lights: See Friday. Ron Magill

As if there weren't enough to keep you entertained at Zoo Miami already, now there are a million lights to see too. Zoo Lights, opening Friday, features animal-shaped light displays, holiday-themed boat rides, holiday karaoke, and seasonal treats for purchase. A bunch of themed evenings are woven throughout the upcoming month too. For example, you're encouraged to wear PJs and onesies this week, so don't get too dressed up. Friday, November 23 and Saturday, Novermber 24 through Saturday, December 29 at Zoo Miami, 12400 SW 152nd St., Miami; zoomiami.org. Admission costs $15.95.

November's full moon is this Friday, so the Deck is set to host an all-night bash. Cocktails, live music, and a pop-up shop will take over the outdoor venue, which is known for its large wooden patio and wraparound bar areas. If you get there in time, opt for a tarot card reading between 7 and 10 p.m. Even better, cocktails will be half off from 6 to 9 p.m. The Full Moon Party will also include eats from local food trucks, including Shukran Mediterranean Food, China Box, and Santo Dulce Churros. RSVP for a complimentary Effen Vodka blueberry moonshine cocktail. 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. Friday, November 23 at the Deck Wynwood, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-461-2700; thedeckwynwood.com. RSVP via eventbrite.com. Admission is free.



Before Camila Cabello and Ariana Grande put South Florida back on the musical map, there were the artists of the Miami Sound. And there's no one better to host a celebration of the rhythm-laden music than Emilio Estefan, whose Miami Design District Performance Series is back for another season. This Friday, join the conga line while you listen to a tribute to the Miami sound as performed by pioneers Frankie Marcos and Clouds, with special guest Carlos Oliva. 6 p.m. Friday, November 23, in Palm Court, 3841 NE Second Ave., Miami; miamidesigndistrict.net. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

EJ, basking in well-deserved applause. Photo by Vlad

Imagine saying to yourself, I had a chance to see Elton John's final tour, and I missed it. Don't let that happen. Sir Elton's Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour is set to hit the BB&T Center Friday evening (and the American Airlines Arena Saturday). He'll be back March 16, 2019, as well. All shows are technically sold out, but — dammit — you'll find a way to hear "Tiny Dancer" and "Bennie and the Jets" live one more time, right? 8 p.m. Friday, November 23, at BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; thebbtcenter.com. Resale tickets start at $132 via ticketmaster.com.

Saturday

Queen Naija's rise to R&B royalty continues. In 2014, she was cut ahead of the top 30 on American Idol. In 2016, she began her YouTube career, attracting millions of subscribers. This past July, she released her self-titled EP, featuring the sultry smash "Medicine." Now the Detroit native is touring the nation, including a stop at Culture Room in Fort Lauderdale. 7 p.m. Saturday, November 24, at Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; ticketmaster.com. Tickets are out.

From Sweden, with... death? That's right, the Swedish metal gods of Ghost are embarking on a massive world tour lovingly titled A Pale Tour Named Death. In the heart of their U.S. leg, the dark rockers will stop at the Fillmore Miami Beach. It's been a busy year for Ghost: In June, the band — led by Tobias Forge, AKA the Catholic Church-mocking Cardinal Copia — dropped, Prequelle, its fourth LP. 7 p.m. Saturday, November 24, at the Fillmore, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; livenation.com. Tickets cost $42.50 to $66.



Ever thought, This Harry Potter flick would be so much better if a live orchestra were here, too? Well, that thought will become a reality when Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in Concert hits the Arsht Center Saturday for two shows. If you dig the vibe and/or are still caught up in the Potter buzz, this is the fourth movie in the series and the fourth live concert to hit the Arsht. Because there are eight flicks in the series, odds are we'll be seeing more Harry Potter in these parts. 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, November 24, at the Adrienne Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $39 to $109.

EXPAND Karli Evans

Sunday



Depending on your outlook, Sunday nights are either for prepping for the coming week or just another day to party during the weekend. No matter which camp you correspond to, you'll want to make it out for this month's Gender Blender after you've loaded up on Thanksgiving leftovers. This month's drag performers include Persephone Von Lips, Jahsyra Pryce, and Remy Black. 10 p.m. Sunday, November 25, at Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; lasrosas.com. Admission is free.

On the bright side, Thanksgiving weekend means you get plenty of time with family. On the other hand, unlimited time with family can test your patience. Looking for a place where the kids can burn all that gravy-induced energy? Head to the Frost Science Museum on Friday, Saturday and Sunday for Science Circus: The Physics of Fun! Kids can expect to have fun with gravity through displays of bowling ball juggling, glass bowl spinning, and more. 11:30 a.m., 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. Friday, November 23 through Sunday, November 25, at The Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; frostscience.org. Admission is free with museum admission.