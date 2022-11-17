The Ten Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Friday, November 18Skaters, it's time to grab that board and wheel over to the third-annual Skate Free Miami Open. Riders are invited to compete to win $10,000 in prize money. The street contest will host different categories wherein skaters can showcase their strengths, including best tricks and freestyle riding. Plus, contestants will be able to meet other riders with the same passion, including last year's top five semifinalists: Jiro Platt, Michael Premet, Mike Piwowar, Landon Swan, and Andreas Alvarez. Don't miss out on the chance to become this year's ultimate skater. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, at Lot 11 Skatepark, 348 NW 2nd St., Miami; 754-300-9912; skatefree.org. Register via theboardr.com. Sophia Medina
On Friday, Latin music icon Marc Anthony takes the stage at FTX Arena for the first of two back-to-back shows. The concert is part of his Viviendo Tour, which kicked off last month in Las Vegas. In March, Anthony released his 13th studio album, Pa'llá Voy, which peaked at number three on Billboard's Tropical Albums chart. With a career spanning back to the late 1980s, the singer has scored many Spanish- and English-language hits, including "Y Hubo Alguien," "Contra la Corriente," "I Need to Know," and "Vivir Mi Vida." 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, at FTX Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; ftxarena.com. Tickets cost $71 to $207 via ticketmaster.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Canadian singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez stops by Oasis Wynwood on Friday as part of her Yessie Tour. Reyez rose to stardom on the heels of the single "Figures," which went platinum in both her home country and the U.S. After the release of her debut EP, Kiddo, she earned several nominations at the 2018 Juno Awards, ultimately winning for "Breakthrough Artist." Her other releases include 2018's Being Human in Public EP; the 2020 debut album, Before Love Came to Kill Us; and her latest release, Yessie. She is recognized for tracks such as "Promises," her collaboration with English singer Sam Smith; "Only One"; and "Forever," featuring 6lack. 8 p.m. Friday, at Oasis Wynwood, 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami; oasiswynwood.com. Tickets cost $40 to $99 via tixr.com. Sophia Medina
Haven't you always wanted to step into the glamour of 1950s Miami Beach? You can do just that on Friday and Saturday when the Eden Roc Miami Beach hosts Pompeii Cabaret. The party promises an evening of fun and dancing that harkens back to the Rat Pack era. With a retro-glam dress code, find your inspiration in Hollywood A-listers like Elizabeth Taylor, Harry Belafonte, Sammy Davis Jr., Humphrey Bogart, and, of course, Frank Sinatra. Setting the mood with live performances are Les Greene and the Swayzees, along with martini dancers and a black-and-white photo booth. 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday, at Eden Roc Miami Beach, 4525 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-704-7605; edenrochotelmiami.com. Tickets cost $45 to $175 via eventbrite.com. Jose D. Duran
Saturday, November 19Poet, speaker, and comedian Alok Vaid-Menon takes the stage at the Miami Improv on Saturday. The mixed-media artist often explores themes of trauma, belonging, and the human condition through their work. They are also the author of Femme in Public, Beyond the Gender Binary, and Your Wound/My Garden. They've made a big imprint on social media and fashion with the creation of #DeGenderFashion and continue to be a voice for the queer community. 3 p.m. Saturday, at Miami Improv, 3450 NW 83rd Ave., Doral; 305-441-8200; miamiimprov.com. Tickets cost $25 to $35. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Nothing is better than partying for free, as ReShape invites all electronic music fans for a night of experimental electronic music. In partnership with European series Les Siestes Electroniques and SeaNaps, Saturday marks the event's U.S. launch. Partygoers will be treated to live performances by German experimental artists Anna Schimkat and Molto, French electro producers Simo Cell and Crystallmess, as well as Miami-based musicians Richie Hell and Charlie Soul Clap. ReShape not only aims to give attendees a night they will never forget but to bring music professionals together to showcase their work and share their expertise. 5 p.m. Saturday, at Miami Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-453-2897; miamibeachbandshell.com. Admission is free with RSVP via dice.fm. Sophia Medina
On Saturday, queer film series Flaming Classics screens the 1975 adult film Saturday Night at the Baths at Hôtel Gaythering. Directed by David Buckley and starring Robert Aberdeen, Ellen Sheppard, Don Scotti, and Steve Ostrow, the film was recently restored in 4K and celebrates gay bathhouse culture. Shot on location at the famous Continental Baths in New York City (future stars like Bette Midler and Barry Manilow provided the entertainment at the venue), the movie continues to be lauded as one of the best LGBTQ films ever thanks to its documentation of an important period in gay history. Gaythering has its own in-house sauna that's open to hotel guests and the public alike, so maybe you can celebrate the film in your own way after the screening. 7 p.m. Saturday, at Hôtel Gathering, 1409 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; flamingclassics.com. Tickets cost $10 via eventbrite.com. Jose D. Duran
Even as the 2022 World Cup gets underway on the other side of the globe in Qatar, Miamians can experience a fútbol match in person at DRV PNK Stadium on Saturday as Colombia and Paraguay face off in an international friendly. While the game doesn't count in any standings, there's still lots of action to witness. And for the Colombianos and Paraguayos living in South Florida, it's a rare chance to root for the home clubs. 8 p.m. Saturday, at DRV PNK Stadium, 1350 NW 55th St., Fort Lauderdale; cmnevents.com. Tickets cost $29 to $199 via ticketmaster.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Sunday, November 20Appalachian folk group Rising Appalachia brings its banjo- and fiddle-laced music to the Miami Beach Bandshell on Sunday. Sisters Leah Song and Chloe Smith lead the project, which has been making music for nearly two decades, lacing roots music with global influences. The siblings released their seventh studio album, The Lost Mystique of Being in the Know, in 2021 as a surprise to fans. The nine tracks were recorded during a one-day session following the isolation owing to the pandemic. 6 p.m. Sunday, Miami Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-453-2897; miamibeachbandshell.com. Tickets cost $25 via eventbrite.com. Jose D. Duran
Comedian Chelsea Handler wants everyone to know she's vaccinated and horny for her latest standup tour, Vaccinated and Horny. Handler has established herself as one of the most celebrated voices in entertainment and pop culture. In 2020, she released her first comedy special in more than six years, Chelsea Handler: Evolution, on HBO Max, which led to a Grammy nomination for "Best Comedy Album." Apart from comedy, Handler has written six books, five of which have reached the top of the New York Times Best Seller List. 7 p.m. Sunday, at Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; 954-797-5531; myhrl.com. Tickets cost $75 to $125 via ticketmaster.com. Sophia Medina