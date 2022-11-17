The Ten Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Friday, November 18

click to enlarge Alok Vaid-Menon at Miami Improv: See Saturday Photo by Celeste Sloman

Saturday, November 19

click to enlarge Chelsea Handler at Hard Rock Live: See Sunday Photo by Mike Rosenthal

Sunday, November 20

Skaters, it's time to grab that board and wheel over to the third-annual. Riders are invited to compete to win $10,000 in prize money. The street contest will host different categories wherein skaters can showcase their strengths, including best tricks and freestyle riding. Plus, contestants will be able to meet other riders with the same passion, including last year's top five semifinalists: Jiro Platt, Michael Premet, Mike Piwowar, Landon Swan, and Andreas Alvarez. Don't miss out on the chance to become this year's ultimate skater.On Friday, Latin music icontakes the stage at FTX Arena for the first of two back-to-back shows. The concert is part of his Viviendo Tour, which kicked off last month in Las Vegas. In March, Anthony released his 13th studio album,, which peaked at number three on's Tropical Albums chart. With a career spanning back to the late 1980s, the singer has scored many Spanish- and English-language hits, including "Y Hubo Alguien," "Contra la Corriente," "I Need to Know," and "Vivir Mi Vida."Ashley-Anna AboredenCanadian singer-songwriterstops by Oasis Wynwood on Friday as part of her Yessie Tour. Reyez rose to stardom on the heels of the single "Figures," which went platinum in both her home country and the U.S. After the release of her debut EP,, she earned several nominations at the 2018 Juno Awards, ultimately winning for "Breakthrough Artist." Her other releases include 2018'sEP; the 2020 debut album,; and her latest release,. She is recognized for tracks such as "Promises," her collaboration with English singer Sam Smith; "Only One"; and "Forever," featuring 6lack.Haven't you always wanted to step into the glamour of 1950s Miami Beach? You can do just that on Friday and Saturday when the Eden Roc Miami Beach hosts. The party promises an evening of fun and dancing that harkens back to the Rat Pack era. With a retro-glam dress code, find your inspiration in Hollywood A-listers like Elizabeth Taylor, Harry Belafonte, Sammy Davis Jr., Humphrey Bogart, and, of course, Frank Sinatra. Setting the mood with live performances are Les Greene and the Swayzees, along with martini dancers and a black-and-white photo booth.Poet, speaker, and comediantakes the stage at the Miami Improv on Saturday. The mixed-media artist often explores themes of trauma, belonging, and the human condition through their work. They are also the author of, and. They've made a big imprint on social media and fashion with the creation of #DeGenderFashion and continue to be a voice for the queer community.Nothing is better than partying for free, asinvites all electronic music fans for a night of experimental electronic music. In partnership with European series Les Siestes Electroniques and SeaNaps, Saturday marks the event's U.S. launch. Partygoers will be treated to live performances by German experimental artists Anna Schimkat and Molto, French electro producers Simo Cell and Crystallmess, as well as Miami-based musicians Richie Hell and Charlie Soul Clap. ReShape not only aims to give attendees a night they will never forget but to bring music professionals together to showcase their work and share their expertise.On Saturday, queer film series Flaming Classics screens the 1975 adult filmat Hôtel Gaythering. Directed by David Buckley and starring Robert Aberdeen, Ellen Sheppard, Don Scotti, and Steve Ostrow, the film was recently restored in 4K and celebrates gay bathhouse culture. Shot on location at the famous Continental Baths in New York City (future stars like Bette Midler and Barry Manilow provided the entertainment at the venue), the movie continues to be lauded as one of the best LGBTQ films ever thanks to its documentation of an important period in gay history. Gaythering has its own in-house sauna that's open to hotel guests and the public alike, so maybe you can celebrate the film in your own way after the screening.Even as the 2022 World Cup gets underway on the other side of the globe in Qatar, Miamians can experience a fútbol match in person at DRV PNK Stadium on Saturday asface off in an international friendly. While the game doesn't count in any standings, there's still lots of action to witness. And for the Colombianos and Paraguayos living in South Florida, it's a rare chance to root for the home clubs.Appalachian folk groupbrings its banjo- and fiddle-laced music to the Miami Beach Bandshell on Sunday. Sisters Leah Song and Chloe Smith lead the project, which has been making music for nearly two decades, lacing roots music with global influences. The siblings released their seventh studio album,, in 2021 as a surprise to fans. The nine tracks were recorded during a one-day session following the isolation owing to the pandemic.Comedianwants everyone to know she's vaccinated and horny for her latest standup tour, Vaccinated and Horny. Handler has established herself as one of the most celebrated voices in entertainment and pop culture. In 2020, she released her first comedy special in more than six years,, on HBO Max, which led to a Grammy nomination for "Best Comedy Album." Apart from comedy, Handler has written six books, five of which have reached the top of theBest Seller List.