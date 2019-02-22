The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

The 2019 South Beach Wine and Food Festival will take over already-populous tourist traps this weekend, but you've got other options. The inaugural Fuego Music Festival at Mana Wynwood, featuring performances by Latin stars Mau y Ricky, Manuel Torizo, and DJ Alex Sensation, aims to become "the Ultra of Latin music festivals" this Saturday. Watch a breathtaking work of art take shape in real time as Judy Chicago brings A Purple Poem for Miami to the Design District, and wrap up the weekend at one of Miami's Oscar watch parties.

Here are the best events happening in Miami this weekend.

Friday

Another YoungArts Miami week is about to kick off. This year's intensive program includes 77 talented young artists from across the region converging on Miami to learn and collaborate. The first event, taking place Friday evening, will boast performances, exhibitions, readings, and film screenings curated by Maritza Lacayo. If you can't make Friday's festivities, there's plenty more happening through Sunday. 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at YoungArts Campus, 2100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; youngarts.org. Admission is free.

A Miami City Ballet program inspired by the Wynwood Arts District? Hell, yes. Heatscape, a blend of ballet and guerrilla street art, will own the Arsht stage this weekend. The program was choreographed by Tony winner Justin Peck and visual artist Shepard Fairey. Among the pieces you'll enjoy are Balanchine/Stravinsky's The Four Temperaments and Duo Concertant. Just be sure to sip an ice-cold PBR afterward for the full Wynwood effect. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $28 to $199.

Otto Von Schirach Photo by Amadeus McCaskill

This week's big-ass-party shout-out goes to Project Pat's Trap Attack. This multidimensional fiesta is a blending of worlds, with Ahol Sniffs Glue's Cyber Trap Boutique, Project Pat's tunes, Lamebot's beats, and Notorious Nastie's hosting skills. After Friday's shindig at 1306, the crew will party at Respectable Street in West Palm Beach Saturday and host a yacht party at Bayside Sunday. 7 p.m. Friday at 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $20 to $500 via eventbrite.com.



'80s and '90s babies: unite. Flashback Friday is back by popular demand at the Fillmore. The throwback night is a dance party featuring your favorite music from the two decades. Are you more of a "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" fan, or is "...Baby One More Time" more your style? At this party, you won't need to choose. 9 p.m. Friday Tito's Stardust Club at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami. Admission is free.



Half of the iconic electronic duo Way Out West is set to head west. Jody Wisternoff hails from England, but he'll make Treehouse his home Friday night. Throughout his decades in the biz, he's pushed his genre's boundaries and continues pushing forward. Among the albums he's released, 2012's Trails We Blaze is a must-listen. 11 p.m. Friday at Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach. Admission is free or $10 after midnight via eventbrite.com.

Alex Sensation will perform at Fuego Music Festival on Saturday. Courtesy of Beats Communication

Saturday

Miami is already a Latin hot spot. Taking the city's fiery reputation to the next level this week is the annual Fuego Music Festival. Nearly 30 Latin acts — including Venezuelan brothers Mau y Ricky, Colombian reggaetonero Manuel Torizo, DJ Alex Sensation, and Havana-bred El Micha — will bring the heat to Wynwood. 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami; fuegomusicfestival.com. $60 for a two-day pass.



In 2018, community activists Doug Eaton, Manny Mair, Amy Kenny, and Debra Hixon created the MSD Heroes Challenge, designed to unite communities throughout South Florida. The family-friendly event features a two-mile race and all kinds of fun obstacles before you reach the finish line. Funds raised from the event will benefit a number of nonprofits, including Stand With Parkland and the National Association of Families for Safe Schools. 6:30 a.m. Saturday at Parkland Equestrian Center, 8350 Ranch Rd., Parkland. Registration for events ranges from $15 to $25 via active.com.

EXPAND Like this, but with designer labels. Judy Chicago

You might see some smoke coming from the Design District this Saturday. Don't worry — it'll be a good thing. The latest smoke performance (literally smoke rising from the ground) by feminist artist Judy Chicago will take place in Jungle Plaza. It'll be a site-specific work, specifically for ICA Miami, titled A Purple Poem for Miami. So count on seeing a purple haze and fireworks blending beautifully in art form. 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Jungle Plaza, 3801 NE First Ave., Miami; miamidesigndistrict.net. General admission costs $5.



Save on a plane ticket to New Orleans with Blackbird Ordinary's Mardi Gras Bar Crawl. Brickell will transform into Bourbon Street as you hop between five local bars and take advantage of free drinks and additional specials. As of presstime, I lineup hasn't been announced, but expect Mardi Gras-themed swag and cocktails. 7 p.m. Saturday at Blackbird Ordinary, 729 SW First Ave., Miami; 305-671-3307; blackbirdordinary.com. Tickets cost $15 to $20 via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of the Anderson

Sunday

The always-popular South Beach Wine and Food Festival wraps up on Sunday, but at the Anderson, great food will keep coming off the grill just a little later. Join chefs Justin Smillie of Upland, Chef Phuket Thongsodchareondee of Cake Thai, and Chef Jimmy Lebron of 27 Restaurant & Bar at the bar's Food & Wine Late Night Sunday BBQ on Sunday night. After you finish munching on some grub, hit up karaoke at 10 p.m. Maybe duet on "Shallow" in honor of Lady Gaga's likely Oscar win. 8 p.m. Sunday at the Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami. Admission is free.

And the Oscar goes to... Well, you'll have to wait and see like the rest of us. The Citadel, Miami's latest food hall, is throwing an Academy Awards Party on its brand-spanking-new rooftop. Well, at this point, everything is brand-spanking-new at this Little River spot — it just opened February 16. 7 p.m. Sunday at the Citadel, 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $30 via eventsframe.com.



Dig into various styles of chili and beer at the Rotary Club of Coral Gables' annual Chili Cook-Off. While you're at it, jam to live music by Funk Pedal and watch an all-star panel of judges crown this year's best chili. The best part is that proceeds from the day's food and drink sales will support charitable grants from the Rotary Club of Coral Gables. 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Fred B. Hartnett Ponce Circle Park. 2800 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables. Tickets cost $10 via chilichillin.com.