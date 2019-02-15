The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

III Points is finally here after a year-long hiatus. If you plan to run around Mana Wynwood throughout the weekend, then you've likely got your schedule of live sets and activations all planned out. For those who will stay as far away from Wynwood as possible over the next few days, Calle Ocho's Gay8 Festival returns to Little Havana on Sunday and the Coconut Grove Arts Festival runs through President's Day.

Here are the best events happening in Miami this weekend.

Friday

Some of your favorite local musicians will soon hit the stage with mega-artists yet again. That's right, III Points and all of its diverse glory are back for another spin. The festival has been going strong since 2013, and this year might be its strongest yet. Headlining the three-day fest are Tyler the Creator, SZA, A$AP Rocky, Beach House, James Blake, and Erykah Badu. You can also catch locally bred goodness from Jaialai, Poorrgrrrl, and many others. Friday through Sunday at Mana Wynwood Convention Center, 2217 NW Fifth Ave., Miami; iiipoints.com. Passes ranges from $75 to $375.

Art Wynwood returns with contemporary and modern art for an eighth year. In total, 65 international galleries will be represented in a beautiful space overlooking Biscayne Bay. If you see huge boats nearby, that's the Miami Yacht Show taking place alongside the art spectacle. The art and yacht shows unveiled an all-new partnership this year, so you can enjoy many of life's special offerings in one spot. Thursday through Monday at the Art Wynwood Pavilion, 1 Herald Plaza at NE 14th Street, Miami. One-day tickets cost $30 via artwynwood.com; various discounts and packages are available.

In preparation for Sunday's Gay8 Festival, one of the world's top divas will kick off the weekend in style. The Retro Dance Extravaganza is goin' down Friday at Cuba Ocho. Miami's own Athena Dion will host the evening, complete with performances by a handful of dazzling queens. DJ Bill James will provide the tunes, and a cash bar will help get those disco nerves relaxed. 10 p.m. Friday at Cuba Ocho, 1465 SW Eighth St., Suite 106, Miami; facebook.com. Admission is free.

Saturday

What are those 120,000-plus people doing in Coconut Grove this weekend? Attending the Coconut Grove Arts Festival, yo. More than 900 artists applied to participate in this year's event, and only 360 — in 14 art categories — made the cut. In addition to perusing their work, enjoy tunes from the likes of Syml, Morgxn, Pleasure P, and Cris Cab throughout the fest. And be sure to bring the kids — a family zone will offer creative workshops for all ages to enjoy. Saturday through Monday at various locations throughout Coconut Grove. One-day passes cost $12 via cgaf.com; various discounts and passes are available.

It's been called the greatest Hollywood film of all time. Extend your Valentine's Day festivities through the weekend with special screenings of Casablanca at Coral Gables Art Cinema this Saturday and Sunday. The 1942 heartbreaker starring Ingrid Bergman and Humphrey Bogart celebrated its 75th anniversary two years ago, so the Gables arthouse theater will screen the restored version 2017. 3:15 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Miami; gablescinema.com. Admission costs $11.75. Discounts are available to seniors, students, children, and military personnel.

Brush up on your papaya eating skills: III Points' Booty Bass Bounce House installation is back for another year. Otto von Schirach, Basside, and Master Feathers will hit the decks as Flying Embers Brewery, Simple Vodka, Altos Tequila USA, and Pizza Tropical offer freebies to attendees. Gami Mami, FKA Twink and Notorious Nastee will host this year, and the winner of the papaya eating contest wins free III Points tickets! 2 p.m. Saturday at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St, Miami; facebook.com. Admission is free.

Sunday

Lace up those funky wedges and bust out the bell-bottoms: It's disco time. Nu Disco Sundays is a new monthly party happening on No. 3 Social's rooftop. This month, enjoy beats from Jellybean Benitez, who over the years has produced and remixed for the likes of Madonna, Whitney Houston, and Michael Jackson. Special guest Tracy Young will also be on hand, and you can enjoy half-priced drinks from 10 p.m. to midnight. 8 p.m. Sunday at No. 3 Social, 50 NW 24th St., Miami; no3social.com. Admission costs $10.

The largest Hispanic/Latino LGBTQ gathering is happening in our backyard. After attracting more than 60,000 attendees last year, the Gay8 Festival is back for a fourth year. Taking over Calle Ocho, the spectacle will offer tunes from Company B, Lucy Grau, and Envee; a ton of drag performances; a best Miami sandwich competition; and a doggie obstacle course for your pups. Best of all, it's totally free (unless your fancy ass wants a VIP package). 11 a.m. Sunday on SW Eighth Street from SW 17th Avenue to SW 13th Avenue, Miami. Admission is free; VIP packages are available via gay8festival.com.

America isn't the leader it used to be. That's according to one of the West's leading intellectuals, Bernard-Henri Lévey. Sunday evening, he'll lead an intimate chat about the United States' decline in world leadership and who is waiting in the wings to potentially scoop up power. The chat comes on the heels of Lévey's latest book, The Empire and the Five Kings: America's Abdication and the Fate of the World, which was released February 12. 7 p.m. Sunday at Coral Gables Congregational Church, 3010 De Soto Blvd., Coral Gables. Admission is free; register at eventbrite.com.



Sunday Supper takes on a whole new meaning at Estancia Culinaria in the Redland. Spend your evening on the farm and indulge in a multicourse meal crafted by Heirloom Hospitality Group's Phillip Bryant and Veronica Valdivia, whom you might know from their work at the Local in Coral Gables. Expect seven unique dishes featuring fruits and vegetables grown locally at Knaus Berry Farm, as well as wine pairings and a welcome cocktail. 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday at Estancia Culinaria, 33031 Redland Rd., Homestead; estanciaculinaria.com. Tickets cost $215 via eventbrite.com.