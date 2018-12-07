The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Let's cut right to the chase: You're looking for Basel events to attend this weekend. A fair amount of this weekend's best things to do are Miami Art Week events. But here's a pro-tip: Whether you're a Basel veteran or first-timer, it's always a good idea to wander off the beaten path to find the festival's hidden gem galleries and exhibits. Saturday's Galaxia Festival, for example, features the work of promising, up-and-coming local artists. But if your idea of a perfect Basel is no Basel at all, you've still got options. Thievery Corporation plays the Fillmore Miami Beach this Saturday, and Latin superstars Carlos Vives, Maluma, and Prince Royce play Amor a la Música at the American Airlines Arena on Friday.

No sleep 'til Monday! Here are the best events happening in Miami this weekend.

If you're searching for a little Christmas spirit, head to Miracle, the Christmas-themed holiday pop-up bar behind a special blend of magical cocktails. Located inside Gramps' backroom, the boozy winter wonderland brims with decorations, holiday music, and staff dressed in costumes. Special cocktails ($14) include the Gingerbread Flip, made with bourbon, gingerbread syrup, Elemakule Tiki bitters, whole egg, and gingersnap cookie crumbs; and the Jingle Balls Nog, with brown butterfat-washed cognac, sherry, almond milk, cream, sugar, egg, and nutmeg. Many of the drinks are served in holiday-themed glasses that will be available for purchase. In addition, the pop-up will serve a special J. Wakefield beer, brewed specially for Miracle in Miami. Wicked Winter Brew is a 12 percent ABV gingerbread-inspired imperial stout that's both sweet and spicy. 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. Friday and Saturday through December 23 at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-699-2669; miraclepopup.com. Admission is free.

Take a break from the galleries and stop by Hive, an art-focused food-and-drink village in Wynwood. During Miami Art Week, the pop-up lounge will sling cocktails, serve a selection of bites from local restaurants, and offer rotating live music performances and art installations. Plus, enjoy daily mixology presentations via the Behind the Bar Series, where Miami mixologists will school guests on how to craft the perfect drink. RSVP to the all-day, all-night lounge and receive a free drink. Tsday, December 6, through Sunday, December 9, at Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-461-2700; hivewynwood.com. Admission is free.

It's going to be quite the fiesta at American Airlines Arena this Friday night. The Amor a la Música concert is bringing together some of the biggest names in Latin music for a can't-miss evening. Headlining the show will be Colombian reggaetonero Maluma, American singer-songwriter Prince Royce, iconic Colombian singer-songwriter Carlos Vives, and Colombian vocalist Silvestre Dangond, so get ready for a night stacked with hits. 8 p.m. Friday at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; aaarena.com. Tickets cost $49 to $230.



One of comedy's leading ladies is set to stop in the 305. Wanda Sykes will hit Miami Improv in Doral for four shows in two days. Having starred in TV series such as The New Adventures of Old Christine and Curb Your Enthusiasm, as well as big-time films such as Evan Almighty and the popular Ice Age series, she's a queen of all media. Plus, she's a hoot live, so you won't regret experiencing this show. 8 and 10:30 p.m. Friday and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday at Miami Improv, 8300 NW 36th St., Doral; miamiimprov.com. Tickets cost $35 to $45.



Iconic DJ/producer Paul Oakenfold will throw down at Hyde Beach this Friday evening. In addition to offering tunes from the three-time Grammy winner, the evening — billed as Perfecto Basel — will boast a handful of immersive art installations. "I'll be playing an underground progressive set with some new music from my upcoming artist album," Oakenfold tells New Times. "Love Miami and Art Basel. So excited to come back." We're excited to have you, Paul. 10 p.m. Friday at Hyde Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; eventbrite.com. Tickets cost $30.

Artist Almendra Bertoni, also known as Bumble Photo courtesy of Almendra Bertoni

Pro-tip for you Basel neophytes: don't spend all your time browsing galleries filled with work created by established artists whose pieces you can't afford. While there's great value in beholding these pieces, one of the most exciting opportunities Miami Art Week offers visitors is the chance to engage with the work of the up-and-comers. To that end, this Saturday's Galaxia Festival, organized by 18-year-old Argentinian actress and entrepreneur Natasha Nutkiewicz, features the work of high school and college-aged artists including Gabriela Mendez, Bumble, and Karin Mumm, along with performances by Palomino Blond, Young Arts Jazz winner Francxsca, and others. 9 p.m. Saturday at MMC, 4151 NW Second Ave., Miami; eventbrite.com. Tickets cost $10.

A 14-hour art and musical experience awaits. Rakastella, a collaborative musical and art experience presented by the kind folks at Innervisions and Life & Death, will take over Historic Virginia Key Beach Park this Saturday. In addition to enjoying sets by DJ Harvey, DJ Tennis, Gerd Janson, Job Jobse, and others, experience an extended, four-hour sunrise set on the beach. And because it's Miami Art Week, there will be plenty of curated art too. 3 p.m. Saturday at Virginia Key Beach Park,4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Miami; eventbrite.com. Tickets cost $90 to $150.



Dance, music, art, and technology have magically melded to tell one of your favorite fables. The world premiere of Sleeping Beauty Dreams, starring ballerina Diana Vishneva and Tony Award-nominated dancer Marcelo Gomes, will take place Friday and Saturday evening at the Arsht Center. To a background of tunes composed by Noisia, the tale zooms in on what our Sleeping Beauty was dreaming about while she was conked out for 100 years. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Adrienne Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $32.89 to $161.29.

EXPAND The cast of Real World: Go Big or Go Home Courtesy of MTV and Bunim/Murray Productions

Do you have what it takes to stop being polite and start getting real? You might just be in the right place at the right time, as MTV has chosen to cast its latest season of the pioneering reality series, The Real World, right here in Miami. It's a sign of the times that the show about seven strangers is transitioning from cable to Facebook Watch. Does that sound like something you'd be into? Applicants are asked to bring their larger than life personalities and a recent photo of themselves to the open casting call. 10 a.m. Saturday at Burger and Beer Joint Brickell, 900 S. Miami Ave., Ste. 130, Miami; bmpcasting.com. Admission is free.

For more than two decades, Thievery Corporation has delivered electronic goodness to the people. This year is no exception. The D.C.-bred, groovy AF group will rock the Fillmore as part of its Treasure From the Temple Tour. The tour bears the same name as the band's latest LP, which hit shelves earlier this year. For your preshow playlist, "Sweet Tides," "Until the Morning," and "Lebanese Blonde" are always delicious. 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; ticketmaster.com. Tickets cost $31 to $78.

When Zhu hit the music scene in 2014, he remained anonymous. Now he's one of the biggest names in electronic and house music.. The multi-talented musician will play a special show in the heart of Art Basel week at the RC Cola Plant Saturday evening. Prepare to dance your ass off to all the Zhu goodness, from "Faded" to "Working for It" (which featured Skrillex and They) and "My Life" (on which Zhu paired with Tame Impala). 10 p.m. Saturday at RC Cola Plant, NW 24th St., Miami; showclix.com. Tickets cost $30 to $45.

The entirely fun, immersive exhibit "XYZT" has arrived in Miami. The brainchild of world-renowned French digital artists Adrien M and Claire B, this "virtual playground" offers four dimensions: X (horizontal), Y (vertical), Z (depth), and T (time). Guests can manipulate light within a digital cube, watch virtual letters assemble or disassemble, and enjoy other nifty features. Trippy, dude. 10 a.m. Saturday at Artechouse, 736 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; artechouse.com. Tickets cost $17 to $24.

EXPAND Courtesy of Stanton South Beach

If your Basel experience only includes taking photos in front of ham-fisted Instagram pop-up experiences, you're doing it wrong. Take the chance to support the artists who most need it at the Marriott Stanton South Beach's partner event with Creativity Explored, a San-Francisco based nonprofit that helps artists with disabilities make their mark on the art world. The Basel exhibit opened November 30 and features works by artists Christina Marie Fong, Camille Holvoet, Selene Perez, Evelyn Reyes, Kate Thompson, and Marilyn Wong. Exhibit closes on Sunday at Marriott Stanton South Beach, 161 Ocean Dr., Miami; creativityexplored.org. Admission is free for resort guests and Basel attendees.

Donate a toy to a local kid in need and get a free beer. It's a win-win! Yacht Rock Miami and MIA Beer Company have teamed up for A Very Yachty Christmas, hosted by veteran local DJs Juan Luv and Alex Gutierrez (AKA Captain G). The DJs have mastered the art of '70s-to-'80s-esque "yacht rock," which often features the likes of the Doobie Brothers, Steely Dan, and Toto. So enjoy your voyage full of beer and tunes. Noon Sunday, December 9, at MIA Beer Company, 10400 NW 33rd St., #150, Miami; facebook.com. Admission is free.

Update: A previous version of this story incorrectly identified a dancer in Sleeping Beauty Dreams.