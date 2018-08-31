The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Beyoncé, Beyoncé, Beyoncé. Is anything else happening this weekend? Probably, given that it's a long weekend, but the Carters' joint concert at the Hard Rock Arena is the biggest party happening in Miami over the next three days. If you couldn't score tickets, Haute Tension's album release show at Sweat Records is a worthy alternative to the concert. Best of all? It's totally free.

Happy Labor Day weekend. Here's a look at some of the best events happening in Miami over the next few days.

Friday

Fuzz psych-rock outfit Haute Tension (formerly Mo Booty) have given Miami plenty of chances to catch one of their shows this month: They've played over 30 shows in just as many days in the run-up to the release of their debut full-length album. This Friday, their month-long endurance test comes to a close at Sweat Records, where they'll play their closing gig and have limited edition cassettes for sale and vinyl available for pre-order. 7 p.m. Friday, August 31, at Sweat Records, 5505 NE Second Ave., Miami; sweatrecordsmiami.com. Admission is free.

Ball & Chain has been a Little Havana institution for 83 years. For the past three years, the beloved bar and lounge has hosted an energetic music fest. Now the Ball & Chain Music Festival is back for a fourth consecutive year and is showing no signs of slowing. The three-day event boasts more than 100 performers, including Palo!, Zarabanda, Marlow Rosado, Timbalive, and Sonlokos. Friday, August 31, through Sunday, September 2, at Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami; ballandchainmiami.com. Admission is free; table reservations are available.

One of your all-time film faves is returning. 2001: A Space Odyssey, the iconic 1968 Stanley Kubrick flick, was so popular when Gables Cinema screened it this past July that the indie theater has brought it back for a limited engagement through September 7. The man-versus-machine narrative sure has gotten a lot weirder since the film's debut 50 years ago, hasn't it? We'd take HAL back in a heartbeat! 5:15 and 8:30 p.m. Friday, August 31, and select showtimes through Friday, September 7 at Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; gablescinema.com. Adult tickets cost $11.75, and various discounts are available.

EXPAND Beyoncé and Jay-Z Photo by Raven Varona

The Beyhive is buzzing for the arrival of the Queen. Bey, that is. Oh yeah, and her husband is coming along for the ride, too, as Beyoncé and Jay-Z return to the Hard Rock Arena for their second joint tour. After speculation about the marital struggles the pair addressed on their albums Lemonade and 4:44, music's royal couple is "Drunk in Love" once again, and seeing as their On the Run II tour is one of the most successful tours of the year, their bank accounts are probably keeping them pretty happy, too. 7:30 p.m. Friday, August 31, at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; Tickets cost $54.50 to $455 via ticketmaster.com.

Adding to your stellar throwback-movie options this week, The Atomic Café is hitting Miami Beach for the first time in its dazzling 4K restored form. The documentary, which became a cult classic after its big-screen debut in 1982, details the history of the Cold War and all of the hilarious propaganda surrounding it. Now that we live in a time of hilarious propaganda, the film is that much funnier and darker. 7 p.m. Friday, August 31, at Miami Beach Cinematheque, 1130 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; miamibeachfilmsociety.org. Tickets cost $11, and student and senior discounts are available.



Remember the Obama years? Feels like an eternity ago. Now you can reflect on those days with the first oral history of President Barack Obama's tenure and his unique political machine. Author Brian Abrams' latest book, Obama: An Oral History, 2009-2017, provides an incredible portrait of the POTUS and his surroundings, based on more than 100 exclusive interviews. Hear about the book and stories from Abrams himself during his visit to Books & Books. 8 p.m. Friday, August 31, at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; booksandbooks.com. Admission is free with registration.

EXPAND Courtesy Tu Candela Kendall

The burbs of West Kendall are vociferously defended by its residents, who enjoy the pace of life away from more hectic areas of Miami. But one aspect of life out west can be a serious drag: It's pretty far away from the entertainment hot spots of the city. TuCandela is taking the party from Brickell to Kendall with the opening of another location, inside the Palms at Town and Country shopping center. Friday's grand opening includes a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a sneak peek at the nightclubs plans for live entertainment and more. 4 p.m. Friday, August 31, at TuCandela Kendall, 8405 Mills Dr. Ste. 208., Miami. Admission is free.

If you can't handle sex, drugs, rock 'n' roll, and hilariously offensive comedy, you'll want to avoid Gramps this Friday night. But if you're into catching one of South Beach's comedic icons and laughing at anything and everything, you won't want to miss Shelley Novak's Triggered! An Evening of Inappropriate Comedy. She and drag comedian/star Yoko Oso are coming together for a show in Gramps' backroom, Shirley's. 10 p.m. Friday, August 31, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; facebook.com. Admission is free.



Siempre Flamenco's 12th-annual Festival de Cante Flamenco will bring the passionate dance style to Miami's masses. This fest presents some of the genre's biggest stars of dance and guitar, including Morenito de Illora, Joselito "Morenito Hijo" Montoya, Rocio Bazan, Paco Fernandez, and Angel Rojas. Festival founders Paco and Celia Fonta are 2016 Florida Folk Heritage award recipients and plan to join in the performance fun. Friday, August 31, through Sunday, September 2, at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $48.

EXPAND Charlie Puth Courtesy photo

Saturday

What is that squealing coming from the north, you ask? It's fans of Charlie Puth. The 26-year-old singer-songwriter known for hits such as "We Don't Talk Anymore," "Attention," and "Marvin Gaye" (with Meghan Trainor) will headline the latest Honda Civic Tour in West Palm Beach with fellow songster Hailee Steinfeld. Count on a heavy dose of goodness from Puth's latest EP, Voicenotes, which hit shelves in May. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, September 1, at Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach; livenation.com. Tickets cost $20 to $110.

Sunday

Do you really need an excuse to celebrate Churchill's? The Little Haiti dive is one of the best bars and anything-goes venues in the universe. But there will be an extra reason to worship at the "Church" this week. It's the 39th anniversary of the dirty little pub founded nearly four decades ago by former owner and British cider drinker Dave Daniels. The devoted can honor Churchill's with a week of special events, kicking off Sunday with music presented by Unfiltered, free coffee, and plenty of spirits — both the boozy and ghostly kinds. The party is free and 18-and-up, so be sure to indoctrinate your younger siblings and cousins. 9 p.m. Sunday, September 2, at Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami; churchillspub.com. Admission is free.



There's nothing more exciting than a new venue in Miami. This time, it's the Bridge, a collective art space owned by musician Nicole Martinez and based in Allapattah. This Sunday, Martinez hosts Wet, a "summer survival party," in honor of winning a two-year 2016 Knight Arts Challenge Grant. The fiesta will include water slides, floatie costume contests, and live music by Smurfio, Cog Nomen, Sol + the Tribu, the State Of, and Ashiyushi. The venue doubles as a live recording studio with acoustics and soundboards and plans are to open it to local musicians at no or subsidized cost. South Florida artists such as the State Of, Electric Kif, Magic City Hippies, Lemon City Trio, and Miami Girls Rock Camp attendees have already taken advantage of it. Slap on your swimsuit and head to Wet to see what the Bridge is all about. 3 to 11:55 p.m. Sunday, September 2, at the Bridge, 4220 NW Seventh Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $5 via wetthebridge.splashthat.com or $10 at the door.