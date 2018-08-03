The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

From Delou Africa's annual African Diaspora Dance & Drum Festival to this year's Miami Girls Rock Camp finale showcase, Miami Gardens' IMFest, and the Villain Theater's disco-themed dance night, there are almost too many options to get out there and jam out this weekend. But there's no bigger event than the Warped Tour's last hurrah at Coral Sky Ampitheater in West Palm Beach. After more than two decades of mosh pits and introducing the world to the next big acts in alternative music, the traveling music festival is saying goodbye with sets by tour vets Less Than Jake, Simple Plan, We the Kings, and others. As performers New Found Glory might have said, "it's all downhill from here."

Here's a look at some of the best events happening in Miami this weekend.

Friday

It's time to let that rhythm shine. Delou Africa's annual African Diaspora Dance & Drum Festival is back for its ninth year. There are all kinds of entertainment options for the entire family to enjoy at this event. Folks may sign up for a cultural workshop spanning the contemporary and Caribbean dance spectrums. There's also a free Children's Village Zone, a global bazaar, and a health fair. The festival's concert extravaganza, featuring a number of African and Afro-Cuban dance ensembles, is set for Saturday evening. Friday through Sunday at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex, 212 NE 59th Ter., Miami; adddff.delouafrica.org. Workshop tickets start at $15 each, and concert tickets cost $35.

Beyonce says, "Who run the world? Girls." And yet despite the on and offstage feats of both Beyonce and the average gal, it still largely feels like a man's world out there. Not so at 1306 Miami's Sadie Hawkins dance, where no boys are allowed unless a lady friend brings them along. 10 p.m. Friday at 1306 Miami, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami. Free with RSVP via noboysallowed.splashthat.com.

There used to be more than 100 species of rhinos. Now there are only five. These creatures need our help. So what can you do? Go bowling! Bowling for Rhinos is the South Florida American Association of Zoo Keepers' annual fundraiser. One hundred percent of the proceeds will go to conservation efforts in Africa and Indonesia. Entry to the event includes 90 minutes of bowling, shoe rental, pizza, a drink, and a rad tee. 6:30 p.m. Friday at Bird Bowl, 9275 Bird Rd., Miami; eventbrite.com. Adult registration starts at $25.

Saturday

No, IMFest doesn't stand for "AOL Instant Messenger Fest." That is so 1999. It does, however, stand for "International Music Festival," which is set to rock Miami for a third consecutive year. The 2018 edition falls on Jamaican Independence Day, making this celebration of all things Caribbean, African, and Latin American that much more awesome. Must-dos include savoring the variety of cultural grub, visiting arts and crafts vendors, and jamming to tunes from the likes of VH1 Love & Hip-Hop star Amara La Negra. 6 p.m. Saturday at Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex, 3000 NW 199th St., Miami Gardens; eventbrite.com. Tickets cost $10 to $50.

EXPAND Kesha Photo by Olivia Bee

The Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore: It sounds like the name of a wild and weird children's book, right? Wrong. It's the tour that's about take over our very own American Airlines Arena. Kesha has been on a roll lately, with her latest LP, Rainbow, dropping last year to critical acclaim. Macklemore also released an album, which included a song with Kesha titled "Good Old Days." Who wants to bet you'll hear that one live? 7 p.m. Saturday at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; aaarena.com. Tickets cost $22 to $200.

The Seventies are over, but disco never died. And with Miami's recent queer and drag revivals, the music of flower children has gone by the wayside in favor of the music (and the community) they rejected back in the day. If you would've been a regular at Studio 54, the Villain Theater's disco-themed anniversary bash is for you. DJ Hottpants, of Double Stubble fame, will be spinning the classics, with drag performances and a Soul Train-style dance competition to follow. Proceeds from the disco bash will benefit migrant families. 11 p.m. Saturday at Villain Theater, 5865 NE Second Ave., Miami; villaintheater.com. Tickets cost $10.

Gay nerds are way too underrepresented in LGBTQ+ culture. If all you did was hit up White Parties or watch Queer Eye, you might be missing out on the diversity in queer culture. Ya gotta remember, though, Fab Five hair stylist Jonathan VanNess is also part of Gay of Thrones. (Google it.) Gay geeks of his ilk must attend Out Con this weekend — it features everything a queer weirdo could want: gayming, lip-sync battles, costume contests, Impel Down, K-pop performances, and a drag extravaganza. Let your freak flags fly and get ready to con-out in a community of queer creatives. 11 a.m. Saturday at DoubleTree by Hilton Miami Airport Convention Center, 711 NW 72nd Ave., Miami. A two-pack of tickets costs $18.

Trick Daddy and the Le Batard brothers at the first MAS Miami event this past March. Photo by Jason Koerner

An event with "Miami" in its name is taking place in Fort Lauderdale. Usually, this is unacceptable, except Mas Miami Vol. 2 is shaping up to be quite the spectacle. The evening zooms in on local art, sports, and music, featuring performances by Magic City Hippies and Jacuzzi Boys. In true Miami fashion, there will be a dominoes tournament featuring Gonzalo "Papi" Le Batard of Highly Questionable fame, live artists, and surprise ESPN guests. 8 p.m. Saturday at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; jointherevolution.net. Tickets cost $24 to $99.

In other cities, where summer is the only good season, they have to celebrate the solstice, but in Miami, the end of summer is just another reason to party. The Summer of Love Fest, S.O.L. Fete, will do just that at Bayfront Park. It's a production of Miami Urban Contemporary Experience (MUCE), which hosts pop-ups to preserve heritage and offer a platform for diverse artistic endeavors. The free event honors the city's diversity via painting classes, minigolf, a game zone with KND Total Body, an Ethnicity Models kids' modeling event with self-esteem boot camp, as well as family yoga and Reggae Fit classes by Dub Yoga and Go Green Fashionista. There will be dancing to classic R&B thanks to ongoing party Love/Hate Classic Sundays and Caribbean beats at a reggae dance-off courtesy of DJ Mack. Also, come empty-handed so you can head home with back-to-school giveaways by Next Level and LiveLifeLoveLife. 11 a.m. Saturday, August 4, at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; muce305.org. Admission is free with RSVP.



Miami has never been known as a hippie hotbed. But the truth is, the Magic City has always had a pretty strong hippie culture simmering behind the South Beach façade. And for a long time, Moksha Arts Collective has been its cauldron. It will host SOMA this Saturday with an outrageously large array of performers and media. Soma, they say, is "the drink of immortality, an offering to the gods," and the exhibition will include a virtual gallery (with VR) and a long list of artists including Bhakti Baxter and Lebo and the debut of a new mural. Myriad musicians — such as Cuci Amador and Tony Smurphio from Afrobeta, some of the folks of Elastic Bond and Xperimento, Spam Allstars, and others — are set to perform. It'll be a blissed-out evening with good vibes to match. 7 p.m. Saturday, August 4, at Moksha Arts Collective, 599 NW 71st St., Miami; mokshafamily.com. Admission is free from 7 to 9 p.m. and is a $10 donation after 9.

Miami Girls Rock Camp Showcase 2016 Photo by Junette Reyes

Sunday

Whitney Houston once said, "children are our future," but she could have just as easily said, "girls." Once again, the week-long Miami Girls Rock summer camp has returned to empower young girls to express their creativity through song, and this Sunday the young rockstars will play their grand finale gig onstage at the Ground in front of mentors, family, and the public at large. 5 p.m. Saturday at the Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; ticketfly.com. Tickets cost $10.

Pretty please, can Warped Tour stay? Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end, and this year marks the iconic summer festival's last year in existence. Locally, the sweaty extravaganza will go out with quite a bang at Coral Sky Amphitheatre. The final lineup includes Less Than Jake, New Found Glory, Simple Plan, We the Kings, 3OH!3, and Senses Fail, rockin' Warped's several stages. 11 a.m. Sunday at Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach; ticketmaster.com. Tickets cost $45 to $55.



Janet Jackson turned 52 this summer. And by the way she still moves and rocks an arena, you'd think she's not a day over 22. The icon's State of the World Tour will stop at American Airlines Arena, jam-packed with nostalgia, sweat, and hits from her 11 albums. The tour also packs a socially conscious message, with themes addressing racism and police brutality, among other topics, woven throughout. 8 p.m. Sunday at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; aaarena.com. Tickets cost $45.95 to $145.95.