The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

If you have tickets to Saturday night's long-anticipated Hard Rock Stadium show by Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello, and Charli XCX, you probably feel like it's the only weekend event worth talking about. But there are plenty of other noteworthy happenings around town over the next few days, including an afterparty hosted by Charli XCX at 1306 the same night. Def Leppard and Journey will bring '80s superhits to the BB&T Center Friday night, and three local breweries will host beer-soaked parties throughout the weekend.

Here's a look at some of the best events happening in Miami this weekend.

Friday

No, you didn't quantum-leap back to the '80s. Def Leppard and Journey really are touring together in 2018. This is the show your nostalgic, rock- lovin ' soul has been waiting for this summer. Journey's present-day lead singer, Arnel Pineda, is a spectacle who can't be missed, and Def Leppard is still churning out new tunes — its latest, self-titled album dropped in 2015. But, of course, expect these guys to play the classics, from "Don't Stop Believing" to "Pour Some Sugar on Me." 7 p.m. Friday, August 17, at the BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; ticketmaster.com. Tickets cost $65 to $175.

Some bands you just have to see live. Among them is Umphrey's McGee. Since forming at the University of Notre Dame in the late '90s, the rockin' jam band has gone on to play thousands of shows, sell millions of tracks, and release 11 studio albums. Its latest studio album, It's Not Us, hit shelves in January. But with this band, it's all about the live experience — so much so that Umphrey's McGee releases a Hall of Fame album every year with fan-favorite live performances. Opening for the rockers is fellow jam band and Arizona native Spafford. 6 p.m. Friday, August 17, at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; livenation.com. Tickets are sold out.

One hundred dinosaurs are coming to Miami. No, the U.S. Senate isn't having a South Florida retreat. It's Jurassic Quest! Guests can interact with massive, larger-than-life animatronic dinosaurs, join in a fossil dig for dino bones, jump around in a dino bounce area, and participate in Jurassic-themed crafts galore. Talk about a dream come true for kids — and grownups who never stopped dreaming of dinos. 3 to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, August 18, and Sunday, August 19, at Miami-Dade Fair Expo Center, 10901 Coral Way, Miami; maingatetickets.com. Tickets cost $20 for kids and adults and $18 for seniors; police, military, and other discounted ticket packages are available.

Taylor Swift Photo by Mert & Marcus

Saturday

Love her or hate her, Taylor Swift and her Reputation Stadium Tour are making a pit stop in Miami. Clearly, plenty of fans still love T-Swift, because she's filling massive venues across the nation. The 28-year-old, known for hits spanning "Love Story" to "Shake It Off," is joined by fellow pop diva Camila Cabello (queue "Havana, ooh na-na ") and English songstress Charli XCX. 7 p.m. Saturday, August 18, at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami; ticketmaster.com. Tickets cost $69.50 to $480.

What's the first thing you think of when you hear the word " Naples" ? You probably envision that town on the west coast of Florida. Now it's time to get acquainted with a different Naples — superior DJ Anthony Naples. The dude grew up in Miami and is now one of NYC's rising producers. You'll want to catch him at Floyd before he hits Canada, Belgium, the United Kingdom, and wherever else life may take him this fall. 10 p.m. Saturday, August 18, at Floyd, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; ticketfly.com. Tickets cost $10.

Each year, the nonprofit Miami Hispanic Ballet Company stages the International Ballet Festival of Miami, bringing together dance stars from around the world for classical and neoclassical dance repertoire. The fest features all things dance, from a film series to performances by 20 ballet companies. Saturday's A Life for Dance gala will include an awards ceremony and is a must-do fest. 8 p.m. Saturday, August 18, at Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-7300; fillmoremb.com; internationalballetfestival.org. Tickets cost $39 to $69.

EXPAND Courtesy 1 Hotel South Beach

Workout preferences vary from person to person. Some gym rats prefer high-intensity workouts, while other folks enjoy connecting with their bodies through holding yoga poses in a calming environment. But at 1 Hotel South Beach's Adrenaline & Zen, you won't be forced to choose. Start the morning off with a 30-minute Spartan bootcamp and follow it with a 30-minute restorative yoga session. As an added bonus for your efforts, you'll receive a sampling of fresh-pressed juices from the hotel's vegan, organic restaurant, Plnthouse. 9 a.m. Saturday, August 18, at 1 Hotel South Beach, 2341 Collins Ave., Miami; 1hotels.com. Admission is free with RSVP to 1sbevents@1hotels.com.

Grateful Dead frontman Jerry Garcia died 23 years ago this month. So even though Dead cover act Unlimited Devotion play tribute nights steadily around town, this week's set at Blackbird Ordinary will be more meaningful. Dig up your favorite Grateful Dead tee and show love to Garcia. 9 p.m. Saturday, August 18, at Blackbird Ordinary, 729 SW First Ave., Miami; blackbirdordinary.com. Admission is free.

Wynwood Brewing is celebrating five years of crafting and slinging suds. It feels like only yesterday that the brewery opened in the happening neighborhood. Now it's a Miami staple, featuring regular Last Call Comedy nights and Metal Mondays. The brewery will celebrate its fifth anniversary with a block party. The whole street will be blocked from noon till 11 p.m., and 25 of Wynwood's brews will flow heavily. Expect live music, food from Sparky's Roadside Barbecue, and family-friendly games. Cheers to beers. 9 p.m. Saturday, August 18, at Wynwood Brewing Co., 565 NW 24th St., Miami; wynwoodbrewing.com. Admission costs $30.



Bouvalay is a term made up by Miami rappers that means "bullshit," according to the internet. But the beer created by Concrete Beach Brewery made with M albec grapes of the same name is nothing of the sort. Debuted on tap as part of a Gallery Series in 2017, the brew will be released in a can at the Move the Bouv release party. This lager has an interesting backstory: It was left to age in oak when parts of the city were evacuated because of Hurricane Irma. The beer fermented without temperature control, giving it a unique flavor. Enjoy this special beer with live music, food vendors, summer swag, and a photo booth to mark the occasion. Noon Saturday, August 18, at Concrete Beach, 325 NW 24th St., Miami; concretebeachbrewery.com. Admission is free.

Pouring in the Veza Sur taproom. Courtesy of Veza Sur Brewing Co.

Breweries abound in South Florida, but not all have a unique Latin flavor. Veza Sur in Wynwood emphasizes its South American roots while honoring the city’s diversity and great vibes. The brewery is celebrating its first anniversary with a bash and beer release. Expect music by DJ Tillery James, DJ A-Train, and Ill-Set Dee-J, as well as live acts Jacuzzi Boys, Mr. Pauer (with live percussion), and Uma Galera. The party will rage till 3 a.m., so you'll have plenty of time for genuine fun at this fiesta. 2 p.m. Saturday, August 18, at Veza Sur Brewing Co., 55 NW 25th St., Miami; vezasur.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Warrior Flow, a yoga practice created by married yogis Adrian Molina and Dennis Hunter, is a modified version of Vinyasa, with added sounds such as electronic and reggae, singing and mantras, and guided meditation. They took Warrior Flow, "a studio without walls," around the world, including to the Wynwood Yard for an afternoon Saturday class. This week, you can check out their yoga in a covered space with fans, food trucks, vibes, and sounds by DJ Cisco Achurra Events and Emilia Garth. 1 p.m. Saturday, August 18, at Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, warriorflow.com. Admission costs $10.

EXPAND Charli XCX Photo by Andrew-Thomas-Huang

Perhaps you couldn't splurge on tickets to Tay Tay's Saturday-night show at Hard Rock Stadium. Or maybe you've sided with Kanye during the entirety of their decade-long feud. A performance by Swift's opening act, Charli XCX, is well worth the price of admission, and she'll host her own show and afterparty at 1306 the same night. The Femmebot Fantasy party is cohosted by Dorian Electra and features additional performances by local drag queens Miss Toto, Queef Latina, Jupiter Velvet, and Kat Wildernesses, plus DJ sets by Gami, Keanu Orange, Loka, Souls Departed, and Sel 6. 10 p.m. Saturday, August 18, at 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 1306miami.com. Tickets are sold out.

Miami parents are breathing a sigh of relief now that kids are going back to school Monday, but the kids are likely much less excited. Local nonprofit Style Saves wants to get Miami's students excited about returning to the classroom. Style Saves donates school supplies and uniforms to students whose parents typically have a tough time affording back-to-school items. This Saturday, Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho will volunteer at the organization's eighth-annual back-to-school event, which will include arts and crafts, carnival games, fitness classes, and dance performances. 9 a.m. Saturday, August 18, and Sunday, August 19, at Mana Studios, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami; stylesaves.org. Admission is free.

Sunday

Sunday mornings are the perfect time to recenter yourself before a busy workweek. So head to Miami Beach Botanical Garden, where each week yogi Franci leads Zen Garden Yoga. The Vinyasa- and Hatha-style class is complemented by the serene environment and relatively fresh ocean air. Get yourself feeling good with a proper stretch and a great tropical view; then chill onsite after class. Bring your mat and a towel — it will be sweaty. 10:30 a.m. Sunday, August 19, at Miami Beach Botanical Garden, 2000 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach; mbgarden.org. Admission costs $10.