The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

It's Pride Week, Miami. So this weekend's events are wrapped in rainbow colors. On Friday, catch a free set by Ultra performer, Sophie, and some of Miami's top drag talent at the Institute of Contemporary Art. On Saturday, LGBTQ+ literary organization, Reading Queer, and some of the city's top queens will team up for the returning Miami's a Drag event at Concrete Beach. And although it's not an official Pride event, your wigs are welcome at Of Montreal's Friday night concert at the Ground.

Here are the best events happening in Miami this weekend.

Ultra Music Festival performer Sophie Photo by Renata Raksha

Friday

Did you miss Sophie's Friday night set at Fyre Festival Ultra Music Festival? Well, at least you saved yourself the walk. Sophie will make another appearance in Miami this Friday at ICA Miami's Pride Edition of First Fridays. In addition to Sophie's set, you'll get performances by drag queens and kings including Jupiter Velvet, King Femme, and Jacksonville's Bebe Deluxe. Did we mention there's free beer? Concrete Beach will be on deck with complementary offerings. 6 to 10 p.m. Friday at ICA Miami, 61 NE 41st St., Miami; icamiami.org. Admission is free.

A Supreme musical treat is headed to Miami. This Friday's edition of the ongoing Emilio Estefan-produced Miami Design District Performance Series features Mary Wilson, a founding member of the Supremes. Her performance will pay tribute to the music of Motown in celebration of the treasured Detroit label's 60th anniversary. 6 p.m. Friday at Palm Court, 140 NE 39th St., Miami; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.



Prepare for the world's biggest bounce house. The Big Bounce America is making a three-day stop in our area. The layout includes a massive bounce house with ball pits, climbing towers, confetti blasts, and more; "The Giant," which includes a 90-foot inflatable obstacle course; and "Air Space," with inflatable aliens and planets. In addition to family-friendly sessions, there are adults-only times too. Noon to 5 p.m. Friday at Miramar Regional Park, 16801 Miramar Pkwy., Miramar; thebigbounceamerica.com. Passes cost $15 to $28.



Swampspace's "Autochthonous" exhibit celebrates two ideas that are seemingly at odds: the blurring of identity and the uniqueness of every person. The multifaceted exhibition features work by the likes of Marcus Blake, Charo Oquet, Houston Cypress, and Reiner Gamboa. Special guest Anne Marie Miller will display beaded creations stemming from Indigenous Celebration, a Brazilian nonprofit empowering local communities. Opening reception 6 to 10 p.m. Friday at Swampspace Gallery, 3940 N. Miami Ave., Miami; swampspace.blogspot.com. The exhibit runs through April 19. Admission is free.

Of Montreal: See Friday. Photo by Ebru Yildiz

One of the funkiest , most glamorous bands to rock God's green Earth is hitting the 305. Athens, Georgia's Of Montreal will be joined by fellow Georgia band Yip Deceiver in an intimate show at the Ground. Of Montreal's tunes have walked the line between psychedelic and electronic over the past 20-plus years, including its 15th studio album, 2018's White Is Relic/Irrealis Mood. 7 p.m. Friday at the Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami. Tickets cost $20 to $25 via ticketfly.com.

Saturday

It wouldn't be Pride Week without a gay gathering at Hotel Gaythering. The famously gay-friendly hotel is partnering with Absolut Vodka for a liquor-soaked open bar from 8 p.m. to midnight in celebration of the brand's longstanding support of the LGBTQ+ community. An eight-foot-tall replica of the vodka's famous rainbow bottle will also be on deck for drunken photo sessions. 8 p.m. Saturday at Hotel Gaythering, 1409 Lincoln Rd., Miami; facebook.com. Admission is free.



The ocean gets a lot of love in South Florida. But we have awesome rivers too. The 23rd-annual Miami Riverday celebrates the Miami River via free riverboat rides, kids' activities, tours, and environmental education. The event is the brainchild of the Miami River Commission, a watchdog group that helps keep the river and surrounding areas in tip-top shape. You can enjoy some tunes at this event too, with performances by Spam Allstars and Luis Bofill & Band. 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Lummus Park, 250 NW North River Dr., Miami; miamirivercommission.org. Admission is free.



This Saturday, the Miami Zine Fair will celebrate its fifth anniversary. Since its 2014 inception, the fair has grown with each year, resulting in heaps upon heaps of unique magazines and fanzines for all who visit. At its core, the Zine Fair shows a number of independent publishers and small presses some love, so you should show them some love too. Interested peeps should monitor the event's Facebook page for the latest slate of attendees and performers. Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Little Haiti Cultural Center, 212 NE 59th Ter., Miami; littlehaiticulturalcenter.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND Kat Wilderness Photo by Karli Evans

This Pride Week will be quite a drag — in the best way possible. Reading Queer and Concrete Beach Brewery have teamed up for the poetry and drag show Miami's a Drag. The evening kicks off with a poetry session by local queer poets and then zooms into a Double Stubble drag show. Hosting the show are the always-fabulous DJs Hottpants and Mystic Bill. Expect performances by Candi Dixx, Dang-Ho Yu Sickning, Kat Wilderness, and others. The Hummingbird Table will provide grub for what will be an overwhelmingly delicious evening. 6 p.m. Saturday at Concrete Beach Brewery, 325 NW 24th St., Miami; readingqueer.com. Admission is free; donations are accepted.



Community Arts and Culture is bringing the vibrant sounds of West Africa to South Florida. Mauritanian Griot Noura Mint Seymali and Malian singer/guitarist Fatoumata Diawara will perform at the first show of the 21st Afro Roots Festival season, which will be a celebration of women in world music. Afro Roots concerts to follow this month include a Key West concert series with performances by Spam Allstars, Electric Piquete, Cortadito, and others. 6:30 p.m. Saturday at North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. Tickets cost $28 via rhythmfoundation.com and $35 at the door.

It's National Poetry Month, and there are plenty of poetry happenings to enjoy. Here's one of the best: The celebrated poet Campbell McGrath is hitting Books & Books for a chat about his latest book. Nouns & Verbs just hit shelves and features a survey of the poet's work stemming back 35 years, as well as some newbies. Be among the first to hear insights on the work directly from the man himself. 7 p.m. Saturday at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; booksandbooks.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND Ballet Hispánico Paula Lobo

When you hear the word ballet, you might not immediately think of people of color. But Ballet Hispánico, a Latino dance company, is turning that perception on its head. The group is returning to the Miami area for the first time since 2014 with a lineup of dances all created by Latina choreographers. You might just spot some familiar faces on stage, too — two of its dancers, Melissa Verdecia and Laura Lopez, graduated from the New World School of the Arts. 8 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211 St., Cutler Bay; 786-573-5300; smdcac.org. Tickets cost $25-$45.

Sunday

Inspired by the likes of Cheap Trick, the Muffs, and Joan Jett, Brooklyn's Big Eyes has been rockin' for ten years strong. In the heart of a tour that's taking the band to New Orleans, Texas, and up and down the East Coast, the group will make a stop at Las Rosas. The tour is timely — band's latest delectable LP, Streets of the Lost, dropped this week. 9 p.m. Sunday at Las Rosas Bar, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; lasrosasbar.com. Admission is free.