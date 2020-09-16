The 12 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday, September 17

Scope Immersive, a virtual iteration of the beloved satellite art fair, opens on Thursday. The digital experience goes beyond your typical slideshow of paintings, placing visitors in a 3D online viewing room where potential collectors and novice art enthusiasts alike can catch up on the latest work. The fair's New Contemporary program, which aims to uplift Black voices in the art world, will offer daily events on a large-scale video wall inside the show, including wellness programming, talks, artist activations, and a virtual nightlife series. Thursday through Sunday; scope-art.com. Admission is free. Suzannah Friscia

What makes for the perfect empananda? HistoryMiami attempts to answer that question in the latest installment of Cultural Encounters. On Thursday, Argentinean chef Maria Florencia Anaya of Fufi Empanadas will guide viewers through the recipe while sharing her culinary story. The class kit, available for pickup at Mima Market, includes Fufi's signature dough, locally sourced ingredients to make four vegetarian fillings, and two ready-to-bake empanadas. 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday; historymiami.org. Tickets cost $30 members, $35 for nonmembers. Olivia McAuley

Since the 1960s, George Clinton has boldly traversed the realms of both sonic and visual art, earning himself the rightful position of Funkmaster General. On Thursday, Clinton will join Pérez Art Museum Miami's director Franklin Sirmans for an unprecedented snapshot of the Parliament-Funkadelic founder's art studio, followed by an in-depth conversation about his practice. During the livestream, Clinton will take viewers around his creative space in Tallahassee and introduce his latest series, which he has been working on during quarantine. 7 p.m. Thursday; pamm.org. Admission is free. Olivia McAuley

The Broken Shaker: See Friday Photo courtesy of Broken Shaker at Freehand Miami

Friday, September 18

Craving seafood? Head to Broken Shaker, the outdoor oasis hidden behind Freehand Miami, on Friday for its weekly Raw Bar and Wine Night, which launched earlier this month. Enjoy a tasty snack selection from the sea, like oysters, ceviche, calamari, and local smoked fish dip, and wash it down with one of four natural-wine pairings. Be sure to make a reservation in advance on OpenTable, as seating is limited to follow social-distancing guidelines. 4 p.m. Friday, at Broken Shaker, 2727 Indian Creek Dr., Miami Beach; 786-476-7020; freehandhotels.com. Suzannah Friscia

The pandemic doesn't seem to have hampered iHeartRadio Music Festival's attempts to celebrate its tenth anniversary in a big way. On Friday, the (now-virtual) festival will deliver a star-studded, multi-genre lineup, featuring BTS, Coldplay, Kane Brown, Khalid, Migos, and Miley Cyrus. Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the two-day event will stream live from venues in Los Angeles and Nashville. The stream will feature pre-recorded segments addressing the pandemic's continued impact on the music industry, and fans will have the opportunity to participate in virtual meet-and-greets with their favorite artists. 9 p.m. Friday; iheart.com. Stream via cwtv.com or the CW app. Olivia McAuley

Oscar G: See Saturday Photo courtesy of Nervous Records

Saturday, September 19

First came balcony DJ sets, then came drive-in concerts. Live music's potential future is playing out this Saturday at Dezerland Park, thanks to content creators Only in Dade and Nervous Records. Made in Miami will put legendary DJ and producer Oscar G behind the decks alongside Cocodrills and Jesse Perez. Social-distancing partygoers can expect the marathon sets incorporating the bass-heavy house sound Oscar G is known for. The drive-in show will also feature food trucks on-site, ready to deliver bites directly to attendees' vehicles. 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, at Dezerland Park, 14401 NE 19th Ave., North Miami;786-590-5000; dezerlandpark.com. Tickets cost $100 to $175 (max six people per car) via residentadvisor.net. Olivia McAuley

Legendary go-go band Rare Essence celebrates its 45th anniversary with a virtual show on Saturday to premiere its new single "Hit the Floor," featuring Snoop Dogg. The hourlong virtual party arrives in lieu of the D.C. OG's tour, which the band was forced to reschedule for 2021. The livestream will showcase the band's extensive discography, including hits like "Work the Walls" and "Do the Mickey." Snoop will be on hand to present the new single and music video. 7 p.m. Saturday; rareessence.com. Tickets cost $5 via stageit.com. Olivia McAuley

Sunday, September 20

Football season is back! The world looks like a very different place since Miami hosted the Super Bowl earlier this year, but the Miami Dolphins are finding new ways to connect with sports fans as they kick off a new season. A maximum of 13,000 fans will be welcomed back to Hard Rock Stadium in person for the team's home opener against the Buffalo Bills. Additionally, the stadium will broadcast the game at its Gameday Theater for 386 fans and offer a virtual membership pass for season ticket holders who want to stream the game from afar. 1 p.m. Sunday, at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; miamidolphins.com. Tickets cost $68 to $484 or watch live on CBS. Suzannah Friscia

Monday, September 21

Tarpon River Brewing starts the week with a small-group, all-levels vinyasa class in its taproom, taught by Ales & Asanas, a group that pairs yoga classes with craft beer at breweries across South Florida. After you sweat, you'll naturally want to enjoy a pint at the brewery, and all yogis will get a 20 percent discount to enjoy dine-in or takeout from the beer-inspired food menu. A Zoom option is available for those who prefer to skip the in-person experience. 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, at Tarpon River Brewing, 280 SW Sixth St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-353-3193; tarponriverbrewing.com. Tickets cost $12 via alesandasanas.com. Suzannah Friscia

Tuesday, September 22

If you've always wanted to try your hand at standup, comedian Anastasia Pavlinskaya and Villain Theater are here to give you your chance at a weekly Virtual Comedy Open Mic. Every Tuesday at 1 p.m., they drop the link to sign up for a slot on Villain's Facebook page. Then they send around a Zoom login code via email. Those who perform especially well might get a booking on a future digital show. Who knows? It could be your big break. If performing isn't your thing but laughing is, tune in just to watch. Either way, it'll cost you nothing. 9:30 to 11:30 p.m. Tuesday; villaintheater.com. Admission is free. Suzannah Friscia

Wednesday, September 23

With December's Art Basel canceled, Miami's winter arts calendar will be bereft of the dizzying array of events, parties, and pop-up galleries the international fair usually brings. The city's art elite will have to make do with Arts Basel's Online Viewing Rooms, the fair's virtual platform, connecting collectors and aficionados to leading the world's galleries. OVR:2020, the first of two virtual exhibitions, kicks off Wednesday and runs through September 26. Limited to 100 exhibitors, the virtual show will focus on art created in the last nine months. A live-chat feature will be available to allow visitors to engage directly with galleries. Wednesday through Saturday, September 26; artbasel.com. Olivia McAuley

In 2014, Chinese artist Ai Weiwei made waves with his installation at Alcatraz Island. Through @Large, he explored the plight of the unjustly incarcerated and engaged visitors through portraits of prisoners of conscience and opportunities to write letters of solidarity. On Wednesday, O Cinema and Oolite Arts will present a live virtual screening of Ai Weiwei: Yours Truly, a documentary about Weiwei's project from its earliest conception to how it all came together. Following the film, tune in for a discussion with director Cheryl Haines and Oolite president and CEO Dennis Scholl. 7 p.m. Wednesday; o-cinema.org. Admission is free with RSVP. Suzannah Friscia