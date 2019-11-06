The 15 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday, November 7

The clean-eating trend is more than just a fad. With cultural awareness around health and diet at an all-time high, sustainable, plant-based living has proliferated into a lifestyle movement. The annual three-day Seed Food & Wine Festival offers Miami's plant-based community fun and educational events centered on sustainable plant-based products, food, cocktails, talks, and other diversions. Activations will take place throughout Miami this Thursday through Sunday. They include Friday's large-scale outdoor tasting village, offering unlimited pours and bites for ticketholders. Thursday through Sunday at multiple locations and times throughout Miami. Tickets cost $25 to $459 via seedfoodandwine.com.

As part of their 50 State Initiative, the nonprofit For Freedoms has been putting up sensational political art on billboards across the nation, including Miami. This week, two artists involved with the project — Zoë Buckman and Stuart Sheldon — will be the guests of honor at a town hall as part of PAMM Free Community Night. They'll discuss the ambitious undertaking with artist Chire "VantaBlack" Regans, social worker Marleine Bastien, art collector Kathryn Mikesell, and Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber. 6 p.m. Thursday at Peréz Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd.., Miami; 305-375-3000; pamm.org. Admission is free.

Friday, November 8

Lock your doors and say your prayers: Eric Andre is in Miami, and he wants to legalize everything. What exactly does he mean by everything? You can find out when the comedian hits up the Olympia Theater on his Legalize Everything Tour this week. We assume he means the usual stuff — weed, cocaine, PCP, the Drug That Must Not Be Named (you know what it is) — but probably also some stuff that only Andre's sick mind can think of, stuff that even this alt-weekly can't print. If you've ever seen his satanic, gross-out version of a talk show on Adult Swim, you know the guy has quite an imagination. Beware: There's a 90 percent chance he'll expose himself onstage, and if he doesn't, demand your money back. 8 p.m. Friday at the Olympia Theater, 174 E. Flagler St., Miami; 305-374-2444; olympiatheater.org. Tickets cost $35 to $65 via tickets.olympiatheater.org.

Average players can take on pro gamers at Gamer Comic Expo. Photo courtesy of Gamer Comic Expo

Attention, epic Fortnite (and other) gamers: It's time to rise and grind. John Wick is in grave danger. Our friend is defending the Gamer Comic Expo, and he's surrounded by fake defaults and has no shield or weaponry. The only one who can help is you. Head to the Broward County Convention Center this weekend and convene with other cosplayers, gamers, and comic book fans for three days of panels, tournaments, and other awesome activities. Be swift, gamers: The circle is closing, and John Wick needs your assistance fast so he can acquire that bread, nae-nae on those noobs, and score another sick W. (Note: Neither John Wick nor Keanu Reeves will be in attendance.) Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at the Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center, 1950 Eisenhower Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 305-456-9156. Tickets cost $25 to $299 via gamercomicexpo.com.

Saturday, November 9

Do you ever wonder what kind of music the ancient Egyptians listened to? They look like they're having so much fun up in those ancient paintings. Egyptian Lover, the electro legend and dance-music sex symbol, probably isn't making anything that sounds like the music of the pyramid builders — even with all of their technology, the pharaohs never had anything like a Roland 808 drum machine. So consider his act to be Egyptian "in spirit" (not that it'll matter once you're on the dance floor). 11 p.m. Saturday at Floyd, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; floydmiami.com. Tickets cost $10 via eventbrite.com.

HistoryMiami's all-day fall festival is a celebration of the city's culture and everything else that makes Miami vibrant. Offering a diverse selection of vendors, dance, music, and activities, CultureFest 305 is a fun event for the whole family. Whether you head to the African instrument-making tent for a workshop or let Eleventh House's brujas and healers connect you to Miami's mystical community, there's a bit of everything for everyone at the museum's spectacle of local arts and traditions. Noon to 6:30 p.m. Saturday at HistoryMiami Museum, 101 W. Flagler St., Miami; 305-375-1492. Admission is free with RSVP via historymiami.org.

You think you've got it bad? Imagine what it would be like to live in medieval times. You'd probably be a peasant serf, eating mud and sending off your crops to the feudal lord, dying at the age of 25 from the plague, or getting your head chopped off when the king is feeling testy. Find some perspective at Camelot Days Medieval Festival, where all the horrors of the Middle Ages are on display: jousts, musicians, acrobats, lots of food and drinks for sale, magic shows, a living chess game, a flamethrower tossing swords into the air — wait, all of that sounds awesome. What the hell, did history lie to us?! 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at T.Y. Park, 3300 N Park Rd., Hollywood; 786-332-0047; camelotdays.com. Admission is free.

Examine the allegorical nature of ceramics this Saturday at the public opening of "Archeology of Memory: The Site and Sound of Ceramics," curated by arts educator Morel Doucet. The exhibition presents the works of several artists, including Judith Berk-King, Beatriz Chachamovits, and Xavier Cortada, and invites viewers to witness each artist's unique manifestation of the medium. Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at Bakehouse Art Complex, 561 NW 32nd St., Miami; 305-576-2828; bacfl.org. Admission is free.

Sunday, November 10

Back in the spotlight with their first studio album in more than a decade, the Raconteurs will headline a show at the Fillmore this Sunday. The rock 'n' roll veterans are playing a number of fall dates in support of their latest chart-topping album, Help Us Stranger. Led by former White Stripes frontman Jack White, the Raconteurs will perform after openers (and New Orleans legends) King James and the Special Men warm up the crowd. 8 p.m. Sunday at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave, Miami Beach; 305-673-7300; fillmoremb.com. Tickets cost $72.50 to $247.50.

EXPAND Liam Betson, Chris Wilson, Patrick Stickles, and R.J. Gordon of Titus Andronicus. Photo by Ray Concepcion

Monday, November 11

Titus Andronicus: It's the worst, most violent play in Shakespeare's oeuvre (although it does include the fantastic stage direction "Exit, pursued by a bear"). It's also the best, most excellent punk band in South Florida this week. Singer-songwriter Patrick Stickles has been putting together high-concept, prog-punk operas for more than a decade, from his Civil War-inspired The Monitor to the metafictional, semiautobiographical The Most Lamentable Tragedy. The band's latest album is An Obelisk. It's good! Titus Andronicus will perform at Churchill's this Monday. 8 p.m. Monday at Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-757-1807; churchillspub.com. Tickets cost $15 via eventbrite.com.

Tuesday, November 12

Who cares if Halloween was last week? Consider it practice. If you really want to get in touch with the supernatural, take the Deering Estate's Paranormal Historic Ghost Tour this Tuesday evening. Get to know the dearly departed spectral inhabitants of Charles Deering's former haunt, from native Americans to the wealthy industrialist's staff. Bring a flashlight, bug spray, closed-toe shoes, and ghost-hunting equipment, and prepare to hear some gruesome tales. 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Deering Estate, 16701 SW 72nd Ave., Palmetto Bay; 305-235-1668; deeringestate.org. Tickets cost $35.

The Standard Spa is the idyllic setting for the launch of Waterproof: A Poolside Panel, initiating a new series of site-specific artists' projects designed to promote awareness of South Florida's environmental issues. Activating temporary installations around Miami, the Bas Fisher Invitational (BFI) and Bridge Initiative has partnered with local artists, scientists, educators, and citizens to initiate a conversation around the growing crisis of climate change in South Florida, via the megaphone of art. Take part in the discussion, and hear what the experts such as BFI director Kate Fleming and artist and activist Naomi Fisher have to say. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the pool at the Standard Spa, 40 Island Ave, Miami Beach. Admission is free with RSVP via waterproofpanel.splashthat.com.

Actor and singer Anthony Ramos will headline his only Miami performance this Monday at the Ground. Organizers recently relocated the show to Club Space's big room owing to overwhelming demand. Though Ramos rose to fame for his roles in the Grammy-winning musical Hamilton and the Golden Globe-nominated A Star Is Born, he has earned his music stripes with his solo debut EP, Freedom, which has garnered critical and commercial acclaim. Don't miss this chance to catch the singer's performance, as well as that of special guest Elliot Skinner. 7 p.m. Sunday at the Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; thegroundmiami.com. Tickets cost $20.

King Princess: See Wednesday Photo by Vince Aug

Wednesday, November 13

Since Brooklyn-based pop sensation King Princess dropped her viral hit "1950," the singer and multi-instrumentalist has played sold-out shows across North America and Europe. Now fresh from the release of her first full-length, Cheap Queen, the burgeoning artist will deliver her unique take on pop melody — and identity itself (her music often explores queer theme, and she often performs in drag) — to South Florida. The Los Angeles indie duo Girlpool will also take the stage. 7 p.m. Wednesday at Revolution Live, 4100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-449-1025; jointherevolution.net. Tickets cost $32 to $35.

Don't miss the South Florida opening run of the Pulitzer prize finalist The Wolves. Sarah DeLappe's coming-of-age drama follows nine young women as they warm up for soccer practice, and it will leave you pondering the tumultuousness of growing up in modern America. 7:30 p.m. at the Adrienne Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $50.