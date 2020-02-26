The 15 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday, February 27

Traversing the worlds of pop and jazz through hook-laden melodies and raspy vocals, Lowen — the stage name of artist Emily Kopp — is set to headline Floyd this Thursday. After releasing her debut EP, Only in My Dreams, last year, the singer has attracted attention for her candid lyrics and moody tracks. Catch the up-and-comer at the downtown venue, where you'll be soaked in the Nashville twang of her guitar. 9 p.m. Thursday at Floyd, 34 NE 11th St., Suite B, Miami; 786 608-2824. Tickets cost $15 to $18 via eventbrite.com.

Friday, February 28

After the unmitigated success of the debut edition of Deco + Drag, Miss Carla Croqueta — Miami's Ultimate Drag Queen 2019 — will return to the Wolfsonian to deliver some 1920s art deco realness. The event will include performances by Croqueta and her fellow flapper divas, as well as cocktails crafted by the museum's resident mixologist, Carlton Maloney. Head upstairs for the exclusive touring exhibition "Deco: Luxury to Mass Market," complete with narration by the hilarious Croqueta and some fact-checking by Wolfsonian curator Shoshana Resnikoff. 6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Wolfsonian, 1001 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 786 608-2824; wolfsonian.org. Tickets cost $12.

Miami reggaeton outfit La Tribu Royale is ready to perform at La Otra this Friday and will be sure to bring the infectious rhythms that have propelled the band to the forefront of the Latin urban alternative scene. The five-piece group's takeover of the Brickell venue will follow its last sold-out show in Wynwood. Given the group's previous reception in Miami, this party will no doubt stretch into the wee hours. 11 p.m. Friday at La Otra, 335 SW Eighth St., Miami; 305-908-9368; la-otramiami.business.site. Tickets cost $10 via eventbrite.com.

Saturday, February 29

Hometown hero Denzel Curry's Zeltron World Wide rap battle was postponed after challenger JID was sidelined due to stressed vocal cords. Now he's fully healed and ready to take on Curry this Saturday night in Little Haiti. It's "Mayhem in the Magic City"! Two rappers enter, one rapper leaves. Will the Carol City Killer defend against the East Atlanta Assassin? Or will the challenger's lightning-fast rhymes overwhelm the local boy done good? Be there to find out. 8 p.m. Saturday at the Warehouse at Magic City Innovation District, 6301 NE Fourth Ave., Miami; 786-766-7334; magiccitydistrict.com. Tickets cost $15 via eventbrite.com.

If you're familiar with the Miami drag scene, you've heard of Shelley Novak. This Saturday, the veteran performer and "Local Hero" — the title she was given at the 2016 Pink Flamingo Awards — will host the 27th Shelley Novak Awards party and ceremony at Las Rosas in partnership with the Black Market. Having carved out her niche in the ever-expanding and increasingly competitive world of drag over the past 30 years, Novak boasts a quick wit and perfectly imperfect comedy set–meets–drag routine that have helped her become a Miami cultural institution. Novak has released a list of award nominees in categories such as Best Costumes, Best Makeup, and Best New Artist. The night will include performances galore, along with vendors, tarot card readings by @xox_reno, raffles, and other diversions. 9 p.m. Thursday at Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; lasrosasbar.com; 786-780-2700. Admission is free.

EXPAND Trippie Redd: See Saturday. Photo by Aidan Cullen

Trippie Redd's emo-rap musings have shot to the top of Billboard's 200 charts several times over. Since getting his start in music at the age of 16 with mixtapes such as Beast Mode and A Love Letter to You, the artist has refined his craft and cultivated a devoted following. His second studio album — ! — named in reverent reference to the late XXXTentacion, dropped in 2019 to critical and commercial fanfare. Trippie Redd will stop in Miami Beach this Saturday on his Love Me More Tour. He'll be joined by supporting acts BlocBoy JB and Kodie Shane. 8 p.m. Thursday at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-7300; fillmoremb.com. Tickets cost $126 to $200 via livenation.com and $45 to $75 at the door while supplies last. .

The Fountain of Youth Stakes at Gulfstream Park isn't as big a deal today as it was in 1979, when Spectacular Bid cut a victorious swath through Florida before netting more triumphs in the Kentucky Derby and Preakness. But the race still looms large: This year, Tiz the Law, who won for fun in the Holy Bull this past February 1, returns to the same track to retest his mettle on the road to Louisville. He'll be challenged by Dennis' Moment, who stumbled at the start of the Breeders' Cup Juvenile in November. This Saturday's card includes no fewer than nine stakes races, so arrive early and wager responsibly. Noon Saturday at Gulfstream Park, 901 Federal Hwy., Hallandale Beach; 954-454-7000; gulfstreampark.com. Parking and racetrack admission are free; reserved seating starts at $10 via gulfstreampark.com/ticketing.

If you Google "Mike Shannon," you'll get results about a baseball player and radio broadcaster who plays for the St. Louis Cardinals. That is not the Mike Shannon who's scheduled to play a DJ set at Mandrake this Saturday, so Google "Mike Shannon DJ." There you are. This Mike Shannon is a Canadian house and techno DJ who resides in Berlin. If you make the trek to the Beach this weekend, you may find yourself grooving all night long. Adobo and Dotti will support. 11 p.m. Saturday at Mandrake, 210 23rd St., Miami Beach; 305-397-8036; mandrakemiami.com. Tickets cost $20 via eventbrite.com.

305 Half Marathon: See Sunday. Photo courtesy of Life Time

Sunday, March 1

Though they it may not be known by its current name much longer if a certain Italian team has its way, South Florida's new Major League Soccer club — Inter Miami CF — is pushing forward. The team will debut this Sunday in an away game against the LA Galaxy. If you're fond of footy, love local sports, or simply feel like drinking in public on a Sunday, the venerable Mac's Club Deuce will host a watch party for Inter's inaugural game. And don't forget to prepare for the team's home debut March 14. 5:30 p.m. Sunday at Mac's Club Deuce, 222 14th St., Miami Beach; 305-531-6200; macsclubdeuce.com. Admission is free.

An estimated 3,000 runners will descend upon Lummus Park this Sunday for the 305 Half Marathon. The coastal 13.1-mile stretch offers runners and walkers the most scenic of routes, flanked by Ocean Drive's art deco buildings and the Atlantic (which will provide a cool sea breeze). As indicated by its name, this half-marathon is a very Miami affair: The organizers are enhancing the experience with course-side DJ sets, pre-race cafecito, and a Michelob Ultra and bloody mary bar at the postrace beach party. Grease up your nipples and head out to for an active day of running — or spectating. 7 a.m. Sunday at Lummus Park, 1130 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach. Registration fees are $60 to $125 via 305halfmarathon.com.

Monday, March 2

Ah, the regatta — a beloved, centuries-old boat race that continues to captivate audiences. In this modern era of spectacle, regattas have grown to include memorable waterside experiences as well as outstanding performance racing and sportsmanship. The Bacardi Cup Invitational Regatta will stage a spectacle for sea scalawags and landlubbers alike this Monday. The Bacardi Cup — a local institution approaching its 100th year — brings amateur sailors, Olympians, and world championship titleholders together. Unwind alongside the talented sailors in the exceptional Bacardi hospitality booths, and be sure to catch the nightly afterparties. 4 p.m. Sunday and 1 to 6:30 p.m. March 7 at the Coral Reef Yacht Club, 2484 S. Bayshore Dr., Coconut Grove; bacardiinvitational.com. Admission for spectators is free.

American Factory: See Monday. Photo by Aubrey Keith/Netflix

American Factory uniquely illustrates the political contradictions of our time. That was evident even when it won the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature just weeks ago, when codirector Julia Reichert, accepting a prize for a film that was released on Netflix and produced by the staunchly neoliberal Obamas, quoted The Communist Manifesto in her speech. "Workers of the world, unite!" she declared on national television. Here's hoping the film, about a group of blue-collar factory workers in Ohio coming to terms with their new Chinese ownership, is equally radical. Catch the film on the big screen this week. 6 p.m. Monday at Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 786-385-9689; gablescinema.com. Tickets cost $11.75.

Tuesday, March 3

Comedian Steve Hofstetter has seemingly spent his career trying to get a rise out of people. He gained notoriety in 2006 when he took shots at Larry the Cable Guy on his DVD special Cure for the Cable Guy, and most of his YouTube uploads include incendiary thumbnails with titles like "Comedian Rips Heckler to Shreds" or "9 Hecklers Get Thrown Out." That's quite a brand. The question is: Is he funny? You can find out for yourself — and possibly become the next heckler who gets thrown out — when he performs in Miami this week. 7 p.m. Tuesday at Tea & Poets, 5701 Sunset Dr., #126, South Miami; 786-216-7201; teaandpoets.com. Tickets cost $20 to $40 via eventbrite.com, plus there's a two-drink minimum.

Wednesday, March 4

Nick Cannon isn't just Mariah Carey's ex-husband. On MTV's Wild 'n Out, now in its 15th year on the air, Cannon has served faithfully as host of the wildly popular improv–meets–rap game show. If you've ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Wild 'n Out cast members, now is your chance. DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller, Emmanuel Hudson, Justina Valentine, Hit Man, Conceited, DJ D-Wreck, and South Florida's own Pretty Vee will appear at the live taping happening this week. 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; thebbtcenter.com. Tickets cost $25 to $235 via ticketmaster.com.

Think poetry is uncool? OK, but what about poetry at night? O, Miami is teaming up with Water Radio for Reading Camp. Grab your paddle and take a kayak ride across Biscayne Bay, where you'll read "poetic and lyrical texts" while gliding across the water. A campfire with s'mores will be your reward once you're back on dry land (weather permitting). Come for the outdoors, stay for the soothing words. 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at FIU Wellness and Recreation Center, Biscayne Bay Campus, 3000 NE 151st St.,WUC 160, North Miami; omiami.org/events. Tickets cost $15 via eventbrite.com