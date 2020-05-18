The 12 Best Things to Do at Home in Miami This Week

Monday, May 18

New Times is jumping aboard the at-home-fitness train with its latest Fitness Club endeavor, a SOL Flow Class in partnership with SOL Yoga. The 45-minute, class begins at 6 p.m. and is suitable for novices and seasoned yogis. It's just the thing to leave you zen and refreshed for the night ahead! The session, led by Julianne Aerhee and Jessie Kingsted via Zoom, is free with an option to donate. Make sure to RSVP at least one hour before the class commences. 6 p.m. Monday, register via eventbrite.com.

Head to United We Stream, a new streaming service out of Manchester, England, to catch Moving Through the Silence. This special Monday-night broadcast marks the 40th anniversary of the death of Joy Division frontman Ian Curtis. New Order's Bernard Sumner and Stephen Morris will share their memories of their bandmate, who was 23 when he died by suicide. The event also features the Killers' Brandon Flowers, Elbow, and Kodaline in a series of interviews, curated sets, and poetry readings. The virtual event is free to stream, but donations to the benefit concert will go to mental-health, homelessness, and other local Manchester charities and cultural organizations. 3 to 5 p.m. Monday via unitedwestream.co.uk or facebook.com.

EXPAND Everything bagel pizza from The Alley at The Betsy Hotel Photo by Danny Ganem

Tuesday, May 19

Though you might associate James Beard Award nominee Laurent Tourondel more with classic French cooking than with tossing pizza dough, there's not much the chef and restaurateur can't turn his hand to. This Tuesday at 2 p.m. Tourondel will go live on Zoom for a pizza-making master class. Fans of his Miami Beach restaurant the Alley are in luck: he'll be demonstrating how to make his Boucher Pizza, a crowd favorite. Head to the Betsy Hotel's website to find the list of ingredients or order a premade kit for $17. 2 p.m. Tuesday register via thebetsyhotel.com.

Wednesday, May 20

One day the beaches will reopen, and Miamians will once again be able to flock to the shores the Magic City is known for. In the meantime, this is your chance to kick back into gear and get in a High-Intensity Interval Training workout. You'll thank yourself the next time you try on your swimsuit. The 45-minute workout, led by Carlos Reyna from the South Miami fitness studio All Time Fit, will have you sweating in no time and perhaps provide some much-needed motivation for weeks to come. The event, in partnership with New Times Virtual Fitness Club, is free with an option to donate. 6 p.m. Wednesday, register via eventbrite.com.

The 2020 U.S. presidential election is on the horizon, and it has never been more crucial for Americans to exercise the constitutional right that's key to America's democracy. On Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., the American Civil Liberties Union will host its latest monthly Virtual House Party: an online webinar on voting rights. The local ACLU chapter has long advocated for voting rights in Miami-Dade County; its online events aim to help people understand their voting rights and how to exercise them. Additionally, the hosts will provide a brief update on the status of Amendment 4 and what the ACLU is doing to challenge the resulting statute, which blocks hundreds of thousands of Floridians from voting. 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, register via go.peoplepower.org.

The artist will be in conversation with Miami Beach Studios this Wednesday. Courtesy of Sterling Rook

Miami Beach Urban Studios hosts multidisciplinary artist Sterling Rook on Wednesday for a virtual talk about his practice. The Knight's Arts Challenge grant recipient is best known for his use of fibers and textiles for large-scale projects. A Miami native, Rook uses his work to explore storytelling through visual art, examining "how cultural practices can be read as a kind of textile manuscript." Tune in to the MBUS livestream to watch the interview, then head to the studio's website to check out its lineup of forthcoming art talks. 6 p.m. Wednesday via facebook.com/MiamiBeachUrbanStudios.

Thursday, May 21

Since 1985, Comic Relief's biennial telethon, AKA Red Nose Day, has raised money for charity by making the world laugh. Though sporting the traditional red noses is out of the question during these hygiene-focused, mask-wearing times, the fundraising event to benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of America is set to go ahead. On Thursday, expect a star-studded night of programming on NBC, including performances by Ed Sheeran, Blake Shelton, and Kelly Clarkson and stand-up sets by Jim Gaffigan, Tony Hale, and Ray Romano. Of course, it wouldn't be the same without some sort of red honker, so organizers have arranged for digital red noses to be available. The virtual schnozzes can be unlocked by donations via Red Nose Day's website. 7 p.m. Thursday on NBC, or stream via youtube.com.

On Thursday, the Rhythm Foundation presents its fourth live-streamed closed-set performance from the North Beach Bandshell. Folk musician and multi-instrumentalist Matthew Sabatella will perform live at what would have been the venue's monthly event, the North Beach Social. Instead, Sabatella will broadcast his bluegrass-meets-folk-inspired tunes to the virtual wide world, while the Rhythm Foundation's home base, the bandshell, remains shut in compliance with the mandated closure of venues. 8 p.m. Thursday via rhythmfoundation.com.

The Chainsmokers Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

Friday, May 22

Get the festival experience without the portapotties and lousy cell reception this weekend at SiriusXM's first-ever Virtual DisDance Festival. Commencing Friday at 4 p.m. and running through Sunday, the three-day music festival is hosted by the Chainsmokers. Listen in on SiriusXM's BPM channel for sets from EDM heavyweights such as Afrojack, Armin van Buuren, Deadmau5, Love Regenerator (Calvin Harris), Major Lazer, Marshmello, Martin Garrix, Steve Aoki, and Tiësto. The festival benefits the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, which supports the industry's hardest-hit workers. 4 p.m. Friday via player.siriusxm.com.

The feel-good-comedy-cum-musical Military Wives, an emotional story of a group of women who come together through music while their husbands fight oversea, opens Friday at the Tower Theater's virtual theater. An official selection for the Miami Film Festival, the movie marries the harsh realities of life as a military wife with music's uncanny power to bring people together, as uptight committee chair Kate, played by Kristin Scott Thomas, attempts to wrangle a hodgepodge group of fellow wives into a tune-carrying choir. The soundtrack includes music from Cyndi Lauper and Dido and will have viewers scream-singing from their couches in no time. Friday via towertheatermiami.com.

Saturday, May 23

Juggerknot Theatre Company and PopUp Theatrics present Long Distance Affair. This ten-minute theatrical performance transports its audience members from their homes into the lives and homes of eighteen artists in six cities: Miami, Paris, Singapore, London, Madrid, and New York. The virtual, interactive experience is immersive theater at its best, as each actor, in each city, connects with viewers in unique ways. "Passengers," as participants are referred to, may choose between four different ticket options, including solo travel to three cities, a single ticket that will gain one audience member entry into Madrid, London, and NYC, or, if you're feeling brave, a travel-with-strangers option, where organizers will match you with a small party of travelers for globe-trotting encounters in these three cities. Various times available via longdistanceaffair.info.

Sunday, May 24

The usual festivities to mark Memorial Day Weekend have been sidelined, but the National Memorial Day Concert, America's tribute to those in uniform, will go ahead. The concert will feature musical performances, documentary footage, and readings that honor the experience of service members, veterans, and their families. Broadcast on PBS, the concert welcomes stars from stage, screen, and music. This year's lineup includes Joe Mantegna, Katie Holmes, George Clooney, Forest Whitaker, Allison Janney, Natalie Cole, Gladys Knight, B.B. King, and the incredible National Symphony Orchestra, to name a few. 8 p.m. Sunday via pbs.org/national-memorial-day-concert.