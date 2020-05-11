The 12 Best Things to Do at Home in Miami This Week

Monday, May 11

An end to our Draconian quarantine conditions is nigh. Thanks to Miami-Dade County Emergency Order 21-20, Vizcaya's Bayfront Gardens have reopened, allowing visitors to breathe fresh air and roam Vizcaya's gorgeous Italian-style gardens (while following social-distancing guidelines). The café and museum remain closed for now, but haven't we had quite enough of being indoors anyway? Bring your own snacks and beverages and bask in the spring breeze blowing in off the bay. 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday through Monday, 3251 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-250-9133. Admission is $12, $7 for children 6-12 and visitors who use wheelchairs; free for kids under 6 and military veterans; vizcaya.org.

Kali Kahn presents her directorial debut Fairchild on NoBudge, an online platform for new independent short films. Powered by a No Bro Zone commission grant from Miami-based film collective Borscht Corporation in 2019, Fairchild is an evocative portrait of 15-year-old Joey as she navigates through a day at a summer camp in the Florida Everglades in the aftermath of a traumatic encounter. Kahn captures the sensory overload that ensues when one is flung into the complicated world of adulthood — and summer in Florida. Catch the film for free on NoBudge, which also offers a library of locally and nationally made independent films. Streaming via nobudge.com/fairchild.

Tuesday, May 12



Fiin has long had a significant presence in the local electronic music scene, with several residencies at Miami hotspots like Wynwood Factory and Heart Nightclub under his belt. With his latest party, Now and Then, the DJ and producer takes his musical offerings online, broadcasting them live. For fans of upbeat techno, or those in need of a Tuesday-night dance party, head to Facebook Live to catch the weekly set. 9 p.m. Tuesday via facebook.com/fiinofc.

Hilma af Klint Photo courtesy of Zeitgeist Films

Wednesday, May 13

Katherine Johnson, Lise Meitner, and Rosalind Franklin are just a few of the many great female minds that have been written out of the history books. Adding one more to a long list, director Halina Dyrschka uncovers a true trailblazer of abstract art, Hilma af Klint, whose work predates even the emergence of abstract art as a recognized term. Subsequently, male counterparts, such as Vassily Kandinsky and Joseph Albers, eclipsed her pioneering work (with an assist from the patriarchal pen of history). Belated recognition arrives in the form of a retrospective at the Guggenheim Museum and Dyrschka's documentary, which attempts to right the wrongs done to the artist more than a century ago. Beyond the Visible: Hilma af Klint premieres on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at O Cinema's virtual theater. The free live screening will be followed by a Q&A with Dyrschka and Oolite Arts president and CEO Dennis Scholl. 7 p.m. Wednesday via o-cinema.org.

Before Miami bars were shut down, you may have stumbled across Haute Tension's happy-hour sessions at Gramps in Wynwood. If so, you would have experienced one of the best midweek parties in town, created by Miami-based band Haute Tension as they curated Gramps' outside stage with experimental, local, and touring live acts. Not taking the lockdown lying down, bandmates and partners Alexandre Merbouti and Monica McGivern have brought the party to the digital world so that fans can keep it going online. 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday via instagram.com/hautetensionband and facebook.com/monicainmiami.

Thursday, May 14

Fort Lauderdale-based arts incubator ArtServe presents the latest edition of its online series, which goes behind the scenes and into the minds of artists and their work. On Thursday, tune into ArtServe Live for its new Filmmaker Feature, which shines a spotlight on the independent filmmaker and visual artist Dudley Alexis. Alexis is also a cultural anthropologist and historian, known best for his 2016 documentary Liberty Soup, as well as, more recently, When Liberty Burns, which looked back at the 1989 death of Arthur Lee McDuffie at the hands of Miami-Dade Police officers. Viewers can tune in, learn about filmmaking, and participate in a Q&A with Alexis. 3 p.m. Thursday via facebook.com/artserveflorida.

Friday, May 15

Technique Records and Gramps Wynwood have long collaborated on some unforgettable events, and the latest will be one for the books. On Friday, for one night only, 305 Online will transport music fans to a virtual rager helmed by DJ Mike Deuce. The party doubles as a fundraiser in support of Gramps and Technique Records employees who've been affected by the COVID-19 lockdown. Tickets for the party cost $10, or, you can go big and spring for a $74.99 VIP ticket that includes special-edition T-shirts by Jacuzzi Boys' Gabriel Alcala, one 350-milliliter bottle of Gramps punch, and one record courtesy of Technique. 9 p.m. Friday via nicetrip.today.

Aja Monet Photo by Hadas

Surrealist blues poet Aja Monet has been engaging audiences since she was a teenager living in Brooklyn. Now based in Miami, the performance artist and poet has continued to inspire others through her workshops and shows. On Friday, Monet will bring the fourth installment of her Homemade Poetry Reading to the virtual world, this time honoring the Palestinian community on Nakba Day, which marks the displacement that followed the Israeli Declaration of Independence in 1948. Watch Homemade: Poetic Remedies for the Times live on Facebook, as Monet invites emcees Remi Kanazi, author of Before the Next Bomb Drops: Rising Up from Brooklyn to Palestine; Tariq Luthun, author of How the Water Holds Me; and poet, photographer, activist and freed prisoner Dareen Tatour, among others. 7 to 9 p.m. Friday via facebook.com/pg/poetajamonet.

Saturday, May 16

It's bittersweet for high school seniors everywhere as they finish their secondary education and prepare for a new phase of life. With schools officially closed for the rest of the year, traditional rites of passage are out of the question. Enter Lincoln Debenham, a senior at Los Angeles' Eagle Rock High School, whose viral tweet persuaded former President Barack Obama to deliver a national virtual Commencement Speech. Several high-school students from Chicago public schools and the Obama Youth Jobs Corps will join the stream along with the Jonas Brothers, Yara Shahidi, Bad Bunny, Lena Waithe, Pharrell Williams, Megan Rapinoe, and H.E.R. The monumental event, Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020, will be televised on Saturday at 8 p.m. on ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, and several digital-streaming partners. 8 p.m. Saturday via xqsuperschool.org.

Every Saturday at 8 p.m., the FIU School of Music invites viewers to enjoy a YouTube premiere of previously recorded concerts performed by faculty, students, and guest artists. This Saturday, join the FIU concert choir and choral conductor Maria Guinand as they explore the music of colonial Latin America. Add the musical event to your calendar, and transport yourself to the Wertheim concert hall this weekend. 8 p.m. Saturday via youtube.com.

The Bass Photo by Zachary Balber

Sunday, May 17

"What is it really worth our time to look at, listen to, touch, taste, or talk about?" This and some of life's other big questions will be answered at talk series Curator Culture, moderated by writer and activist Tom Healy, at Miami Beach's contemporary art museum, the Bass. While regular programming was interrupted, the series has reconvened online in the form of a series of virtual town halls, each episode pairing artists and a frontline political leader to propose, provoke, and debate creative solutions to the urgent questions of our time. This installment brings together visual artist Liza Lou and Congresswoman Donna Shalala in a conversation about comfort, travel, and community during our current physically distanced reality. 5 p.m. Sunday via facebook.com/thebassmoa.

If you're a fan of stand-up comedy, there's a good chance you've happened upon a Miami Comedy event at one of the many venues in the Magic City. The prolific producers of comedy events have initiated a virtual club to keep the masses laughing. Join local comedians Manny Garavito, Rudy Wilson, and Cbas Mattar this Sunday as they host a live watch party of the Ledge's documentary on the Miami comedy scene. Though it is virtual, no one is safe from the witty sting of the comedians, as they comment on the movie, and roast each other, as well as audience members who tune in. 10:30 p.m. Sunday via facebook.com/miamicomedydotcom.