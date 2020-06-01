The 11 Best Things to Do (Mostly) at Home in Miami This Week

Monday, June 1

Fountainhead Residency is livestreaming a virtual studio tour by visual artist Donna Ruff on Monday. It's the latest edition of the digital series Artists Open Online Initiative, designed by the Miami-based community arts nonprofit to connect digital audiences with artists-in-residence. Ruff, known for her recasting of American foundational texts, will discuss her practice and review her recent works live on Fountainhead’s Instagram. Viewers are encouraged to ask questions via the comments section throughout the visit. Noon Monday via instagram.com/fountainheadresidency.

Tuesday, June 2

While strict guidelines remain in place, restaurants began to reopen their doors last week. Local wine bar and jazz hub Lagniappe is one of them, welcoming the public to its kitchen and bar and restarting its nightly music program. On Tuesday, put on your, eatin', drinkin', and social-distancin' pants and catch the Fernando Ulibarri Trio performing jazz-influenced original compositions from 8 11 p.m. live in Lagniappe’s garden. 8 p.m. Tuesday, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-576-0108; lagniappehouse.com.

Fitness expert Katie Dunlop hosts Ketel One Botanical's Spritz Social Photo courtesy of Ketel One Botanical

Wednesday, June 3

Since the lockdown began, Ketel One Botanical has been rolling out an Instagram Live series, Spritz Social, aimed at bringing some self-care into people’s weekly routines. In collaboration with the wellness center Chillhouse, Spritz Social has tapped different hosts to showcase a quick workout, followed by a Q&A. On Wednesday, join artist D’ana Nunez and fitness guru Katie Dunlop for a health-focused segment and post-workout interview. For every comment on Instagram that uses the tags #TipsFromHome, #DiageoDonation, and @ketelonebotanical, Ketel One will donate $1 to participating charities including the United States Bartenders' Guild Emergency Assistance Program. 6 p.m. Wednesday via instagram.com/chillhouse.

Thursday, June 4

As time loses all meaning, getting a good night’s sleep has become increasingly difficult. Bookleggers Library, a mobile library that runs monthly pop-ups in rotating venues, has come to the rescue. Landing somewhere between Drunk History and a throwback to children’s public television, Story Time for Grown-Ups invites guest readers to deliver a late-night story of their choice. Suffice to say the hosts promise that things will "get weird" before the reading is through. New readers are announced each week via Bookleggers' social channels. 10 p.m. Thursday via instagram.com/bookleggerslibrary.

EXPAND RnBae hosts Digital Love Fest this Thursday. Photo by Marcia Vergara

Miami-based event-production company RnBae has teamed up with Atlantic Records and Martell Cognac for Digital Love Fest, a virtual music festival featuring Atlantic's rising talent along with a handful of South Florida artists. Known for giving a platform to up-and-coming R&B artists, RnBae continues its mission to inject new life into the genre online. Head to the collective’s website on Thursday to enjoy intimate performances from acts like Ayanis, IV Jay, Kamauu, Kenny Sharp, Brian McKnight Jr., and Carson, along with funny skits, a mini workout session, and more. 8 p.m. via rnbisnotdead.com.

Friday, June 5

The next full moon occurs on Friday — as does Moksha Arts Collective’s digital festival, Lunatech. Celebrating local innovators and artists, the livestream will showcase the best of Miami’s electronic music scene, along with virtual-reality paintings, live paintings, and more. Tune in to catch a lineup that includes local techno and Miami bass heroes Danny Daze, Otto Von Schirach, the Galactic Effect, and others. 7 p.m. Friday via facebook.com/mokshafamily.

EXPAND Enjoy an old-fashioned movie-watching experience at Carflix Cinema. Photo courtesy of Carflix

Sitting on stale popcorn at your local movie theater may still be out of the question, but you’ve had your fill of Netflix — so why not get the best of both worlds at your local drive-in cinema? North Miami’s Carflix Cinema has reopened to the public, allowing patrons to have an old-fashioned movie-watching experience while maintaining social distance. Friday through Sunday, Carflix screens two movies at 6 and 9 p.m. This week's features include Ride Along 2, Miami Vice, 2 Fast 2 Furious, and Hobbs & Shaw. Screenings have been selling out quickly, so purchasing tickets in advance is highly recommended. 14401 NE 19th Ave., North Miami; 786-590-5000; carflixcinema.com. Tickets cost $30 per car.

Saturday, June 6

Club Space may be an unlikely setting for practicing yoga, but it is the longtime home of 420 Yoga. The shutdown has meant that organizers have had to take the class online, but the downward dogs must go on. Every Saturday, a guest teacher guides participants in a one-hour class while a local DJ curates the sounds. The class commences at 4:20 p.m., and, as you might have guessed, recreational relaxants are welcomed. 4:20 p.m. Saturday via facebook.com/clubspace.

Slip into a virtual reality at Slit: A Virtual Rave Photo courtesy of Virgo

Hosted by producer and DJ Virgo, Slit: A Virtual Rave takes viewers on a journey into music’s digital underground. Ramping things up a notch from your average livestream, the event will be held on the online metaverse and social game IMVU. Mingle with the avatars of techno legend Tommy Four Seven, LAVΣN, Aoud, and others, and catch the techno sounds via Virgo’s Twitch channel, where the link to the IMVU stream will also be shared. 2 p.m. Saturday via twitch.tv/futurevirgo and imvu.com.

New World Symphony and Veza Sur Brewing Co. have collaborated for their latest virtual event: Beer and Brass. The event pairs beer tastings with works performed by Brass Fellows of the New World Symphony. A $25 ticket includes six beers (individually paired with each classical work on the program), the link to the streaming event, a souvenir pint glass, and participation in the live Q&A with musicians and brewmaster, all delivered to your home (within Miami-Dade and Broward county). 7:30 p.m Wednesday via nws.edu/brass.

Sunday, June 7

Herman Payne, a renowned choreographer and resident faculty member at Miami City Ballet School, leads a Bob Fosse-inspired jazz class this Sunday — the second of a three-part dance series hosted by the company. The family-oriented classes are aimed at all ages and abilities. The 30-minute class features a fun warm-up, simple choreography taught step by step, and then, of course, a grand finale dance party. If ballet is more your speed, check in the following week on June 14 for a family-friendly ballet tutorial. 1 p.m. Sunday via facebook.com/miamicityballet.