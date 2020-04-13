The Ten Best Things to Do at Home This Week

Monday, April 13

Let’s Sang, the weekly karaoke night at Gramps hosted by Oly Vargas and Nick County, has taken to Instagram to meet Miami's karaoke needs. Streaming live at 9 p.m. every Monday, the “karaoke party for music nerds” invites participants to sing their way through isolation. You'll need two devices to participate: a laptop and a smartphone. Choose your karaoke song from YouTube (is "Don’t Stand So Close to Me" too on-the-nose?) and direct-message the link before 9 p.m. Then join the livestream on Let's Sang’s Instagram, and when it’s your turn, the hosts will add you and press play on the count of three. The suggested donation of $5 can be paid via Venmo (though it's a sliding scale). The hosts will vet the singers, but some renditions may not be 100 percent kid-friendly — consider yourself warned. 9 p.m. Monday on instagram.com/letssang; suggested $5 donation for entrants.

You might've heard the honks and drive-by "Happy Birthday" chants from family and friends sending their good wishes to celebrants stuck in isolation. Though big birthday bashes are out of the question for the foreseeable future, Behrouz Nazari — DJ and owner of Do Not Sit on the Furniture — is taking things up at least a notch with his birthday broadcast from the dance club. Behrouz will broadcast his live DJ performance on his Facebook, Instagram, and Twitch pages. Throw the setup onto your big screen and be transported to a daytime dance party in South Beach. And, hey, on the bright side, when was the last time you got to rave at 3 p.m. on a Monday? 3 p.m. Monday on instagram.com/donotsit, facebook.com/behrouz, and twitch.tv/djbehrouz.

Kick your at-home workouts into high gear with the Miami fitness guru. Photo courtesy of @Babymommafit

Tuesday, April 14

Plot twist: You turn the couch-potato memes on their head and use these weeks in isolation to meet your fitness goals. Miami Beach model and fitness guru Starr Hawkins (AKA @Babymommafit) is the key to your quarantine transformation. Every Monday through Friday at noon, the personal trainer takes her followers through specially designed at-home workout routines alongside special guests like entrepreneur powerhouse and fitness enthusiast Julieanna Goddard (AKA @YesJulz). Tuesday's workout is all about thick thighs. Grab your bands and weights, and sweat it out. Noon Tuesday via instagram.com/babymommafit.

Wednesday, April 15

Home chefs, this is your moment. With an abundance of time and canned goods on your hands, it's time to get creative in the kitchen. Via its Instagram page, @wynwwoodmiami, the Wynwood Business Improvement District has launched an ongoing virtual series, #WynAtHome. This Wednesday, the BID will host a culinary demonstration in collaboration with Alter, led by renowned chef and restaurateur Brad Kilgore. If you’re craving your favorite dishes from the James Beard-nominated restaurant, this is the opportunity to get some insight into Kilgore's secrets. 6 p.m. Wednesday via instagram.com/wynwoodmiami.

EXPAND Brad Kilgore Photo by Stian Roenning

Thursday, April 16

Florida Grand Opera’s productions have been postponed owing to the closures of the Adrienne Arsht Center, Broward Center, and Miami-Dade County Auditorium. Not to be denied, FGO is on a mission to bring opera to the masses through new initiative, FGO Go. Sign up for free via fgo.org and enjoy some of the opera’s most celebrated productions. This Thursday, the company will release highlights from its production of Cimarosa's El Matrimonio Secreto (The Secret Marriage), a two-act comic opera from the late 18th Century, via its YouTube page. The opera had been scheduled as part of FGO's 2019-20 season before the outbreak forced its cancellation.

Last week, Miami City Ballet launched a series of online ballet and barre classes taught by its principal dancers. This Thursday at 6 p.m., Rainer Krenstetter, who trained at the Staatsballett Berlin before joining MCB, will guide viewers through an intermediate ballet lesson. Though the session is geared toward experienced dancers, novices are encouraged to try their hand at it. After a brief warmup, Krenstetter will take viewers through a full ballet routine using props from around his apartment while offering tips on technique and pointing out fun facts about various ballet styles. 6 p.m. Thursday via instagram.com/miamicityballet.

Friday, April 17

Detroit-style-pizza pusher Square Pie City is doing pickup pop-ups every Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Babe Froman Fine Sausages. Take a break from cooking and satisfy your craving for the delicious thick crust of a Detroit-style square pie. Be sure to order ahead at Square Pie City's website — they go fast. (If you happen to miss your window of opportunity, Square Pie City will head to Boxelder Craft Beer in Wynwood from 3 to 6 the following afternoon.) 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Babe Froman Fine Sausages, 9216 SW 156th St., Miami; squarepiecity.com.

Saturday, April 18

On Record Store Day, the annual worldwide celebration of independently owned record stores, event organizers have arranged for a special screening of the new documentary, Vinyl Nation: A Documentary Dig Into the Record Resurgence. The screening will be hosted by record stores around the world — including local vinyl slinger Sweat Records — with 100 percent of every ticket purchased going to your store of choice. The documentary will be available digitally from the stroke of midnight this Saturday till 11:59 p.m. Sunday. Click Sweat's link on its Facebook event page, and watch the exclusive screening knowing that you're also supporting your local record store. Midnight Saturday at vinylnationfilm.com. Tickets cost $10 via brownpapertickets.com.

EXPAND Lizzo Photo by FujifilmGirl

Catch the star-studded lineup of One World: Together at Home, a global cross-network, cross-platform fundraising broadcast for COVID-19 relief efforts. Curated by Lady Gaga and cohosted by the late-night trifecta of Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, and Jimmy Fallon, the two-hour show will present performances and special appearances by Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Stevie Wonder, and others. You can watch the live broadcast on various networks, as well as on streaming services including YouTube and Twitch. The goal is to call on leaders, corporations, and philanthropists to pledge money to the World Health Organization's Solidarity Response Fund, which has been supporting healthcare workers around the world since the coronavirus outbreak. 8 p.m. Saturday on various networks and streaming platforms.

Sunday, April 19

Staying Zen during a global pandemic is difficult, but Wynwood Yoga Studio is here to help. The studio now offers daily livestreamed donation-based classes at noon and 6 p.m. weekdays and 10:30 a.m. and noon on weekends. Head to WYS's Instagram page for a full virtual schedule and get your sweat with your choice of two vinyasa flow classes. 10:30 a.m. and noon at instagram.com/wynwood_yoga. Donations are accepted via Venmo.