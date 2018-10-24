The Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday

Santa Barbara, California-based artist John Millei believes "it is not by what one chooses to paint, but how one paints it that brings about its meaning in a work." Dude, that is some deep stuff. It's hard not to gawk at Millei's work, which often walks a captivating thin line between abstract and representative. His work is on display throughout the United States, Mexico, and even Thailand. And now his latest exhibition, "Interrogations," is at Fredric Snitzer Gallery, showing some of his brightest paintings from the past five years. Opening reception 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Fredric Snitzer Gallery, 1540 NE Miami Ct., Miami; snitzer.com. Admission is free.

If you want your Halloween to rock, here's the spot. Churchill's Pub will host the jammin' Halloween Fest, with a costume contest, live tunes, and drag performances. On the bands front, We Are Monty Official, Bitter Blue Jays, Red Light Motel, Castafellas, and Ghostflower will provide the goodness. Drag performers Yoko Oso, Miss Direction, and Helen Degenerate will provide the sass. 9 p.m. Thursday at Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $5 to $7 via eventbrite.com.

If you're still stuck in Hanson's "MMMBop" days, you are way behind the times. Hanson is one hell of a band these days, and unlike so many relative-loaded outfits (ahem, Oasis), these three brothers get along great. For this tour, the trio is set to perform live with an orchestra at the Fillmore. Yes, you read that correctly! Next month, they'll release a new album — aptly titled String Theory — too. 8 p.m. Thursday at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach. Tickets cost $54 to $70 via livenation.com.

No, The Public Image Is Rotten isn't a story about our president's approval rating. It is, however, an amazing documentary about Johnny Rotten, the famed lead singer of the Sex Pistols. The flick zooms in on John Lydon's long-celebrated band, Public Image Ltd (PiL), former and current bandmates, and a number of fellow icons, such as Flea from the Red Hot Chili Peppers, to reflect on PiL's power and pizzazz. 9 p.m. Thursday at O Cinema Wynwood, 90 NW 29th St., Miami; o-cinema.org. Tic kets cost $12 for nonmember and $10 for members.

Friday

Wynwood Fear Factory is back. Sure, the name sounds terrifying, but it's actually quite a pleasant experience. Kicking off at 8 p.m. and rolling through 3 a.m. each morning, the fest boasts a thumpin' array of dance artists you won't want to miss. Galantis, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Deorro, and Getter will headline Friday's party. RL Grime, Duke Dumont, Fisher, and Keys N Krates will provide the Saturday jams. 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. Friday and Saturday at Mana Wynwood Warehouse, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami; wynwoodfearfactory.com. Tickets and passes cost $50 to $150.

Poetry is so cool when it's done well. And one of the coolest poets on Planet Earth is India-born Canadian scribe Rupi Kaur. Her first collection of poems, Milk and Honey, has sold more than three million copies and hit number one on the New York Times best-seller list. Her second collection, The Sun and Her Flowers, hit shelves last year and has already sold more than a million copies. In Miami, she'll deliver spoken-word poetry that's sure to be unlike anything you've ever experienced. 8 p.m. Friday at Olympia Theater, 174 E. Flagler St., Miami; olympiatheater.org. Tickets cost $29.50 to $65.

Saturday

You've sung "Go Your Own Way" at karaoke bars countless times, and you have Lindsey Buckingham to thank for it. He's one of the greatest guitar players alive, and he's a heck of a songwriter too. (Remember his stints in a little band called Fleetwood Mac?) For his solo show at the Arsht, count on some classics as well as some new tunes from his recent album with Fleetwood Mac bandmate Christine McVie, which hit shelves last year. 7 p.m. Saturday at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $39 to $300.

One Night in Miami tracks one intriguing story. Written by Kemp Powers and directed by Carl Cofield, the drama follows world heavyweight boxing champ Cassius Clay in 1964 shortly after he shocks the world by beating Sonny Liston. It's the time of his life, except he has one problem: He can't celebrate in Miami Beach because of Jim Crow-era segregation laws. Malcolm X, singer Sam Cooke, and football icon Jim Brown are all included in this powerful tale presented by Miami New Drama. 8 p.m. Saturday and select dates through November 18 at Colony Theatre, 1040 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; miaminewdrama.org. Tickets cost $100 for opening night and $35 to $60 for other dates.

Your Halloween doesn't have to be a drag, but it can involve drag. The latest Looks: Miami evening, hosted by Regina Black, Jupiter Velvet, Aura Velvet, and Vex Garcia, boasts a Monster High theme. So get ready for a ghoulish and gal-filled time. Expect an open bar from 10:30 to 11:30 p.m., and performers such as Naomi Smalls, Miss Toto, Persephone, and Fka Twink will wow the costume-clad crowd. 10 p.m. Saturday at 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 1306miami.com. Admission is free with RSVP.

Trick-or-treating at the zoo? Yeah, it's a thing. Zoo Boo is returning to Zoo Miami. It's a family-friendly affair with costume contests, craft activities and a number of Halloween-inspired animal encounters. African elephants will bob for pumpkins, orangutans will dive into treats from goody bags, and Florida black bears will attempt to create their own jack-o'-lanterns. 10 a.m. Saturday at Miami Zoo, 12400 SW 152nd St., Miami; zoomiami.org. Included with zoo admission, which costs $22.95 for adults, and various discounts are available.

If you haven't already checked out Miami's cult-movie spot, Nite Owl Theater, head there this Saturday. Located in the Design District, Nite Owl screens 35mm flicks that keep people coming back for more. This season, you can catch a host of creepy classics, but you might want to pen Scream into your agenda. The Wes Craven suburban horror show makes friends slashing friends kinda campy. This is one of those times you gotta dig through your parents' garage and grab that old Scream mask — but leave your weapons and murderous appetite at home. 10 p.m. Saturday at Nite Owl Theater, 3930 NE Second Ave., #201, Miami; niteowltheater.com. Tickets costs $9.95.

Sunday

One evening in the early '90s, this author spent a whole sleepover night replaying the Alice in Chains song "Would" on cassette. The goal was to write the lyrics accurately. This was clearly before the internet. And it was in those pre-internet days that the great grunge-metal outfit came onto the scene, bringing with it incredibly emotional, droning, and dark tunes. Alice in Chains also snagged Grammy nominations over the years, further legitimizing its impact. In 2002, lead singer Layne Staley died of a drug overdose, but the band endured and is back with a new release, The One You Know. Catch Alice in Chains on its stop at the Hard Rock for some intense moments in heavy music. 7 p.m. Sunday at Hard Rock Event Center at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; seminolehardrockhollywood.com. Tickets costs $50, $70, and $90.

If you're not hip to the queer party dominating the scene in Miami, let us introduce you to Gender Blender. The party promotes LGBTQ+ artists and promises to serve up a deliciously delightful time. This Sunday, the party will present its Halloween edition, including a costume contest with cash prizes, themed "Dystopian Future." Expect rocking live acts Devalued, Zygrot-24, Sandratz, Khuri, and the legendary Shelley Novak. Drag performances by Moda, Opulence Queen, and CC Glitzer are also planned. Whatever your gender, look, or sexual preference, you're welcome at Miami's best queer party (according to New Times). To add to the fun, drinks will be 25 percent off all night, and the party is sponsored by Absolut Vodka. 10 p.m. Sunday at Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; facebook.com/genderblendermiami. Admission is free .

Is Miami the new capital of reggaeton? Every week, it seems like our calendars are packed with this wonderfully addictive music. This Sunday, Colombian-born singer J Balvin will take over the American Airlines Arena with his Vibras Tour. Though he moved to Oklahoma and New York to learn English in his late teens, he ultimately found fame in the clubs of his home country with his first single "6 AM." And for the musician with a wide variety of influences, including Metallica, things have only looked up since. His single "Mi Gente" reached a billion YouTube hits, he collaborated with Cardi B and Bad Bunny on his hit single "I Like It," and has teamed up with Pharrell, Major Lazer, and Sean Paul. He's a rising star, ready to break out of the reggaeton mold. 8 p.m. Sunday at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; aaarena.com. Tickets start at $30.

Monday

Twenty years ago, if you predicted country music would be the wave of the future, most people would have laughed in your face. But it is the most lucrative genre for musicians, even in 2018. The busy radio station KISS Country 99.9 will present Stars and Guitars this Monday at the Broward Center. The concert features a preparty with Shane Duncan at 5:30 p.m. and continues with headliners Chris Young, Lee Brice, Granger Smith, Jordan Davis, and Trent Harmon. It's a do-gooder event whose proceeds will benefit Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, so you can honor God and country by attending this shining shindig. 7:30 p.m. Monday at Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; browardcenter.org. Tickets start at $25.

Tuesday

On the list of the best spooky performers to see during the Halloween season, Marilyn Manson is no doubt near the top. The Grammy-nominated rocker who has scared the crap out of grandparents and young children since the '90s will hit up Hard Rock. On the eve of Halloween, Manson's Antichrist Superstar vibes will be in full effect. Need a costume idea? You and your friends can each dress like Manson in a stage of his creepily creative career. 8 p.m. Tuesday at Hard Rock Event Center at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; seminolehardrockhollywood.com. Tickets cost $35, $55, and $90 via ticketmaster.com.

This Halloween eve, instead of showing traditionally terrifying flicks, Gables Cinema will screen a different kind of scary film, a true-life horror show: All the President's Men. As our democracy unravels, this movie looks back at an era when Bob Woodward shone a light on a horrible president's illegal activities. All the President's Men looks at the Watergate scandal and features Robert Redford and Dustin Hoffman. It will be introduced by the Miami Herald's film czar, Rene Rodriguez, who will discuss fake news with the newspaper's former publisher and author of A Dedicated Life, David Lawrence Jr., as well as Pulitzer Prize-winning reporters Casey Frank, Carol Marbin Miller, and Nicholas Nehamas. 7 p.m. Tuesday at Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; gablescinema.com. Tickets cost $11.75.

Wednesday

This Halloween, you can dance the night away with acclaimed electronic artist Paco Osuna. Promoters Link Miami Rebels are using this haunted holiday to fly in the Spanish DJ, who has been crafting beloved bleeps and bloops for the past 20 years. The event, Paco-ween, will go down on Club Space's famous Terrace and will undoubtedly last until sunrise. The prolific Paco is the creator of the techno label Mindshake and Barcelona's Club4. He was a resident at Enter and has performed at festivals such as Tomorrowland and Electric Zoo, as well as clubs including Fabric in London and Womb in Tokyo. Wear your best DJ-inspired costume (human turntables, anyone?) and dance until dawn. 11 p.m. Wednesday at Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; spacenightclub.com. Admission costs $11.25.

Halloween can be pricey. You have to pay for costumes, candy, booze, and admission. That's why it's great to have free stuff like HalloWYN , the Wynwood block party that takes the alternative pizzazz of the arts district and gives it a haunted flair. This will be one big shindig, so you'll make new friends and run into old ones. When you get hungry, take out your vampire teeth to munch on fare from food trucks. When you want to dance, jam out to South Florida DJs in the giant warehouse Mana. It'll be one hell of an artsy way to enjoy the scariest day of the year. 7 p.m. Wednesday at Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami; hallowynblockparty.com. Admission is free.

The Ground at Club Space was made for indie electronic acts such as Yelle. The threesome has been around nearly 10 years and made it big on MySpace with its rendition of "Je Veux Te Voir." The group has maintained its fame with original tunes featured on albums Pop Up, Safari Disco Club, and Complètement Fou. Make sure your Halloween costume won't fall apart as you dance all night to the trio's catchy songs. 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; thegroundmiami.com. Admission costs $10 to $25.