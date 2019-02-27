The Mamboniks Follows Mambo-Obsessed Jewish Youths in 1950s Miami Beach

The 1940's and '50s tend to be remembered as the time when America's jazz heyday waned and gave way to the Golden Age of rock 'n' roll. But as millions of young people across the country became transfixed by Elvis Presley's hip shaking, a subculture of young, Jewish, New York-to-Miami Beach transplants looked past the blues and country-tinged sounds coming out of the American South, leaning instead toward the tropical beat of pre-revolution Cuba.

They called themselves the Mamboniks, and while those who remain still dance at South Florida halls like the Goldcoast Ballroom in Coconut Creek, their story has seldom been told before now. Director Lex Gillespie will premiere his documentary film about the Jewish, mambo-obsessed scene and some of its most intriguing characters at Coral Gables Art Cinema during the Miami Film Festival on Sunday, March 3.

EXPAND Bandleader Rey Mambo and his wife Lynita playing on South Beach. Malecón Films / The Mamboniks

Gillespie, a Peabody Award-winning radio and television producer who's produced series about the history of different musical movements, most notably rhythm and blues and early rock 'n' roll in Let the Good Times Roll, first became interested in the topic when his wife, who is Jewish, told him about her grandmother, who was enamored with mambo as a young girl and yearned to visit New York's Catskills resorts to learn to dance at one of the epicenters of the movement. He soon found that her story was one of many, and his research led him to the Goldcoast, where he found many of the Mamboniks still dancing; most of them well into their 80s.