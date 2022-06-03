Stonewall Pride Returns to Wilton Manors With Expanded Visibility

It's hard to tell the story of Stonewall Pride — Wilton Manors' annual parade and festival — and not tell the story of the LGBTQ+ rights movement at the same time. Stonewall Pride, like its namesake, has helped to highlight marginalized communities that have gone underrepresented throughout the years.
Yes, it's more than glitter and fans, and here's its story.
Stonewall Pride is set to deck out Wilton Drive on Saturday, June 18. Hosted by the Wilton Manors Entertainment Group, a partnership among the City of Wilton Manors, Hotspots, Happening Out, and the Wilton Manors Development Alliance, This year's festivities will bring more stages across the festival, representing various groups in the LGBTQ+ community and significantly increasing the size of the event compared to years past.
Stonewall Pride started in 1999, when the City of Wilton Manors joined with a production company to hold a small parade down Wilton Drive, the lifeline of the city. Before the decision to pay homage exclusively to "the Island City," the parade was a part of Pride Fort Lauderdale.
Naming the event was a no-brainer, says event manager Jameer Baptiste, who signed on to run the festival three years ago. Stonewall Pride was chosen to commemorate the Stonewall riots of 1969.
"Everything that was built for our pride celebrations was built off of that moment, and Stonewall had a significant impact. It is the name that lives on for that moment," Baptiste says.
In the early summer of 1969, patrons of the Stonewall Inn, a well-known gay bar in New York City's Greenwich Village, staged a series of riots in protest against local law enforcement's discrimination and abusive conduct. The uprising became a cultural phenomenon widely recognized as the start of the gay liberation movement.
Stonewall Pride's early years did things in the usual South Florida fashion: selling the event to the highest bidder. Independent production houses ran most of the parades, sometimes collaborating to produce them. According to Baptiste, the city would take the bids and choose which entities were best suited to represent Pride.
As the gay liberation movement has evolved, so has Stonewall Pride. Baptiste says that not only will there be a stage dedicated to LGBTQ+ women this year, but there are also plans to have a transgender stage for next year's Pride. Last year, the inclusion efforts featured a Black Excellence stage to commemorate Juneteenth.
Representing members of the community who are under attack has become a crucial mission for Baptiste.
As anti-trans, "Don't Say Gay," and anti-CRT legislation percolate across the nation, this year's Stonewall Pride will celebrate past victories and prepare for the fights that lie ahead.
"It's a celebration to commemorate the struggles and triumphs of our gay brothers and sisters that have truly helped us to get to this point. Just the name alone is synonymous with struggle," Baptiste explains.
Stonewall Pride has also become a major event for local politicians to show their support for the LGBTQ+ community. Amid the floats and flags will be members of the city council of Wilton Manors, Wilton Manors Mayor Scott Newton, and Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz. In a city of 12,000, that's a powerful statement.
Wasserman Schultz was one of the people who were nearby at the start of last year's festival when a truck that was leading the parade accelerated unexpectedly, striking three participants and killing one of them. The victims and the driver were all members of the Fort Lauderdale Gay Men's Chorus; an investigation determined that despite initial rumors to the contrary, the collision was an accident.
In a sense, last year's tragedy is a metaphor for the Stonewall Pride Parade and Festival itself — a story of struggle and perseverance, all while courageously pushing the envelope for communities that, as Baptiste notes, continue to be underrepresented, even at Pride.
"When you look at Pride, you see so many men flocking to these locations and so many ads appealing to men. It's nice to have a place where women feel accepted and can belong," says Baptiste, discussing the decision to include a women's stage this time around.
In many ways, Stonewall Pride's trajectory mirrors that of Pride's larger story. The inclusion of women, trans, and nonbinary people, and people of color in the face of national conflicts such as the overturning of Roe v. Wade, anti-trans laws, and police brutality, brings to mind an old gay battle cry: "We're here! We're queer! Get used to it."
Stonewall Pride Parade & Street Festival. 3 to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at Wilton Drive between NE 20th and 26th streets, Wilton Manors; stonewallpride.lgbt. Tickets cost $5 to $7.