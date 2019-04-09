Hidden Cash's Miami Scavenger Hunt Offers $8,000 Up for Grabs

Remember Hidden Cash?

It was all the rage a few years back, starting with a wildly entertaining scavenger hunt to find hidden money in San Francisco. Soon, similar hunts popped up in cities throughout the U.S.

Well, Hidden Cash is back, baby. And it’s hitting the 305 on Wednesday.

Thanks to a new partnership with encompassing gaming pioneer Playtika and its globally popular slots game Slotomania, there will be a Hidden Cash hunt just for us (and a select few communities throughout the rest of the country).

According to organizers, it’s all going down at Crandon Park — and upwards of $8,000 is up for grabs.

“The number one free-to-play slots game in the world is coming to meet its players in the Deep South, visiting this time seven different locations,” said Nir David, director of business development for Playtika, in a chat with New Times. The company plans to stage Hidden Cash hunts in four different locations across the country, starting with Miami. There'll be $8K for the finding in each city.

Additional Hidden Cash hunts will take place in Jacksonville, Tuscaloosa and Baton Rouge as part of Slotomania’s bus tour through April 17th. This isn't the first giveaway tour for the company. Slotomania embarked on a Western U.S. bus tour late last year, hit 11 cities and dished out some giveaways to loyal slot players there, too. Slotomania has been in partnership with Hidden Cash for approximately a year, according to David.

So, how do you get in on the Slotomania and scavenger hunt action? In true Hidden Cash action, you just have to stay in the loop.

“We will post the location and times about two days prior to the event,” said David, advising potential money hunters to follow the company's social media posts.

Hey, for $8,000, it's the least you can do.

Slotomania Bus Tour and Scavenger Hunt. TBD time Wednesday, April 10, at Crandon Park, 6747 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne. Additional details to come ahead of and on the event date via Slotomania and Hidden Cash social media.