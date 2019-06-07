Pro Football Hall of Fame's "Gridiron Glory" Exhibit Is Heading to Miami

You soon won’t have to travel to Canton, Ohio, to get a taste of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

As part of the exhibit "Gridiron Glory: The Best of the Pro Football Hall of Fame," more than 200 NFL artifacts will be displayed at HistoryMiami Museum.

The exhibit opens to the public September 28, runs through Super Bowl LIV (which Miami is hosting), and closes February 9, 2020. The traveling exhibition has landed in each Super Bowl host city since 2012, and it’s the Magic City's time to shine!

Among the historical nuggets you’ll be able to gawk at and/or take selfies with are the seven-pound Vince Lombardi Trophy; the helmet that Emmitt Smith wore when he broke Walter Payton’s rushing record; an Akron Indians game ball from 1910; and even the elevator panel from Pittsburgh's Three Rivers Stadium where Steelers owner Art Rooney was standing when the infamous “Immaculate Reception” happened.

In addition to love for icons throughout the league, there will be a “Hometown Heroes” section honoring the Miami Dolphins and other local greats too.

Dolphins-related items to be displayed include the footballs thrown by Dan Marino when he broke the all-time career passing completion and yardage records; Jason Taylor’s garb when he won the 2006 Defensive Player of the Year; and Larry Csonka’s Super Bowl VII helmet.

The exhibit will occupy more than 6,000 square feet of HistoryMiami’s expansive space, and the experience is included with museum admission.

So regardless of how awful the Dolphins are next season, at least fans can enjoy a nice walk down Memory Lane.

"Gridiron Glory: The Best of the Pro Football Hall of Fame." September 28 through February 9, 2020, at HistoryMiami Museum, 101 W. Flagler St., Miami; historymiami.org. Admission costs $10; discounts are available.