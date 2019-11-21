Former New Times Writers Share Their Work at the Miami Book Fair

In 2011, Kyle Swenson started investigating a story that later evolved into Good Kids, Bad City, his book about institutional racism in Cleveland and the city's criminal justice system. Between the time the feature for Cleveland Scene was written and his book was published, he spent three years as one of the last New Times Broward-Palm Beach staff writers. While he held the role, Swenson investigated and exposed corruption, as with "Biking While Black Is a Crime." He also crafted some memorable, lighthearted features, like when he went on a hero's quest to find a $1 beer. He also put his physical safety on the line by bringing a Pitbull impersonator, Mr. 786, to Dolphin Mall. Swenson now works as staff writer on the national enterprise team at the Washington Post. This weekend, he will be returning to Miami along with other former New Times staffers — Steve Almond, Brett Sokol, and Jake Bernstein — to spread the word about their books at Miami Book Fair International.

Swenson's article that later became a book, "What the Boy Saw," explores a 1975 murder case in which three young black men were wrongly tried and convicted for a corner store robbery in which a white man was killed. The youngest of the three, Kwame Ajamu, was out on parole in 2011 when he asked Swenson to look into the case. The two soon began collaborating on the story, although Ajamu's brother and best friend were still languishing in jail.

"We really hoped this story would stir public outrage, people would get upset, judges would start swinging their gavels, and these guys would get out," he says. "But nothing really happened."

Though he was disheartened with both journalism and Cleveland, that story was what caught the attention of former New Times editor-in-chief, Chuck Strouse.

"It was probably one of the reasons I was hired," Swenson admits.

After a year at New Times, the Ohio Innocence Project got involved with the case and eventually, on a call he took in Strouse's office, Swenson was able to tell Ajamu that the witness recanted and the other men would be released. It was one of the greatest days of his life. After flying up to see the two walk free, he says, "I realized there was so much more to write about, so many more angles to the story that it couldn't be contained in a feature story. There was definitely a book here." He left Miami to write it, and within a few months he got a book deal.

Good Kids, Bad City appeared on the cover of the New York Times Book Review, received a starred review from Publisher's Weekly, and the three men appeared with Swenson on the Today Show. At the Miami Book Fair, he'll be speaking with Alex Kotlowitz, author of There Are No Children Here and An American Summer: Love and Death in Chicago, whose book appeared alongside Swenson's on that New York Times cover. The journalist says his tenure at New Times "absolutely" made him a better writer and encouraged him to embrace his creative inclinations.

"Just having the opportunity to write 5,000-word feature stories every six weeks or so really sharpens your writing and reporting skills, particularly the type of journalism alt-weeklies do: scene driven, narrative journalism," he says. "There aren't that many opportunities to do that."

Steve Almond Courtesy photo

Author Steve Almond is another former New Times staff writer, who contributed between 1991 and 1995. He'll be introducing his most recent book to the Magic City at the fair this weekend. Almond has written ten fiction and nonfiction books, including the New York Times bestsellers Candyfreak and Against Football. A whole section of his newest book, William Stoner and the Battle for the Inner Life, explores his years at Miami's own alt-weekly.

"It was the job that allowed me to do what they now call 'creative nonfiction,' meaning stories that attempted to move beyond the standard journalism questions: who, what, where, and when. I got to ask why," Almond says. "Like, why do people behave as they do? That’s a literary question, a question about the inner life."

He began reading more and writing short stories. He remembers racing from the old New Times office at 2800 Biscayne Blvd. to Florida International University's Biscayne Bay Campus to take John DuFresne’s weekly writers workshop which led him to get an MFA in creative writing.

"Without New Times — and my editor there, Tom Finkel — I would never have written any books," Almond says, referencing New Times' interim editor-in-chief and erstwhile managing editor. "Tom basically recognized, 'Hey, this guy is a writer,' long before I did. So basically, all my shitty books are Tom Finkel’s fault." He's looking forward to swimming to a buoy and hitting up Puerto Sauga — both classic South Beach pastimes. "I’ll also have dinner with some of the other New Times trash. And I’ll go see if my old place at 9th and Meridian still exists and confirm that it is now too expensive for me to rent."

EXPAND Shtetl in the Sun: Andy Sweet's South Beach 1977-1980. Letter16 Press, Designer Francesco Casale

Brett Sokol was part of the next generation of New Times writers to go on to bigger projects. He was a music editor and staff writer at the paper from 1999 through 2005. He even wrote a feature on the Miami Book Fair in earlier days for the rag, "In Search of the Great Miami Novel." He has since penned articles for the New York Times and worked as arts editor at Ocean Drive, but most recently, he's been focused on his own nonprofit publishing company for photojournalism/art books, Letter16 Press, that he cofounded with designer Francesco Casale.

"As someone who has spent the past twenty years writing about the authors winging into town for the annual Miami Book Fair — first for the Miami New Times, and more recently for Ocean Drive magazine — it's a treat to be on the other side of the microphone," Sokol says. He'll be on a panel discussing a book he published, Shtetl in the Sun: Andy Sweet's South Beach 1977-1980, which showcases photos of the elderly Jews who once dominated South Beach, taken by the late photog Sweet. The book has been written up in every major publication you can think of and even spawned a Netflix film, The Last Resort, that was created around Sweet's work. The panel will take place at the Porch, an interactive Book Fair performance space for local talents, and will include the book's designer Casale, archival restorer of the photography Stan Hughes, and Sweet's sister, Ellen Sweet Moss.

Another New Times alum who will be appearing this weekend is Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist and author Jake Bernstein, who wrote Secrecy World: Inside the Panama Papers Investigation of Illicit Money Networks and the Global Elite. Sokol remembers working with Bernstein at New Times. "He had an incredible nose for ferreting out political shenanigans at County Hall, something he's now doing on an international scale," he says, adding that Steve Almond was one of his first editors at the paper. "I'm still grateful for his patience. He probably has a permanent red mark on his forehead from slapping it so many times while reading my early drafts."

All of these authors have come a long way from those early days at New Times. They are proof positive that if you are willing to suffer through an indignity or two at our beloved alt-weekly, you can come away with a few good friends, and just maybe, a notable book or two.

Steve Almond. 11 a.m. Saturday, November 23, at Miami Dade College Wolfson Campus, 300 NW Second Ave., Room 8202, Miami.

Jake Bernstein. 1 p.m. Saturday, November 23, at Miami Dade College Wolfson Campus, 300 NW Second Ave., Room 3209, Miami.

Brett Sokol. 1 p.m., Sunday, November 24, at the Porch, 300 NW Second Ave., Miami.

Kyle Swenson. 3 p.m., Sunday, November 24, at Miami Dade College Wolfson Campus, 300 NW Second Ave., Room 3209, Miami.



Miami Book Fair 2019. Through Sunday, November 24, Miami Dade College Wolfson Campus, 300 NW Second Ave., Miami; miamibookfair.com. Tickets cost $5 to $10.