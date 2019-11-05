Baghead Brings Skateboarding and Contrarian Sensibilities to "Shadowplay" at Superchief Gallery

Kendall artist Josh Hall likes to think of his Baghead moniker as a bad tattoo. As a teen running around with fellow graffiti writers, he felt pressured to come up with an alter ego and suitably badass backstory. The Felix Varela High School alum created a narrative that involved hiding behind his art and letting the work speak for itself, hence the need for a bag over his head.

“I figure if I had a bag over my head, it would metaphorically be about the artwork,” Hall says. “It kind of sucks, but I carried it along. It’s like a bad tattoo. You can try to cover it up, but it will always be there.”

Now 31 years old, Hall is ready to properly introduce Baghead to Miami audiences with his first solo exhibition in his hometown next month. "Shadowplay" will be held at Superchief Gallery Miami in Wynwood on November 9 and will feature Hall’s art, which is heavy on animal imagery — particularly ducks, dogs, and snakes — and light on canvases. He says he “can’t stand” painting on canvas and will only have one piece on canvas at the exhibition.

Hall prefers the unconventional, which explains why he’s making the exhibition at Superchief skateboard-friendly. He's hoping people will not only come in and absorb his work but also skate the quarter pipes being built specifically for the show.

Skateboarding was foundational for sparking Hall's interest in becoming an artist. Having been skateboarding since he was 11, he developed his love for painting on wood after repainting skateboards for his friends. After coming across the idea of a skateable art exhibit idea during a stay in Portland, Hall felt the concept would work well with "Shadowplay" and give him an opportunity to showcase the impact his two touchstone passions had on him.

Plus, the idea of ambient skateboarding sounds accompanying his show was music to his ears.

EXPAND Animals such as dogs have a heavy presence in Josh "Baghead" Hall's work. Photo by Cristina Rauseo

“The whole theme behind the show started from this one sculpture I was working on," Hall says. "I was rubbing my fingers on the sculpture and grinding on the edge of it: What if I took this and made it eight-by-ten feet tall? I wanted to turn it into something skateable.”

Hall says his aesthetic and approach to blending skateboarding with visual art was partially influenced by a stint working at Zumiez, a skateboarder-oriented apparel store, at the Shops at Sunset Place.

“Once you walk past the entrance, you’ll take a dive into this crazy Dr. Seuss, Disney World-type of thing," he says of Shadowplay's layout. "I hope you get a feel for what I grew up on: The sound of skateboards crashing on a ramp and metal fences being climbed over.”

Guests attending "Shadowplay" will notice the exhibit — which is also doubling as the release party for the fall issue of Juxtapoz art magazine — sees Hall work with a heavily red, orange, and black color palette. It’s a nod to the traditional Miami Heat colors and a deliberate repudiation to the Heat's Vice City jersey that's recently been all the rage. For Hall, it's another example of him hanging left while others are going right.

“I’ve been seeing the same colors and art deco designs, the same Miami skyline and Miami Beach,” Hall says. “That’s great. It will always be there. But I don’t need to do that. I’d rather go in another direction.”

"Shadowplay." 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, November 9, at Superchief Gallery Miami, 2450 NW Fifth St., Miami; 646-281-3189; superchiefgallery.com.