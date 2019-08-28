Adora's Den is a New Queer Party With an Environmental Focus

As fires continue to engulf the Amazon rainforest and Arctic ice sheets melt at unforeseen rates, the prognosis looks grim for what rising oceans would do to a seaside city like Miami. And rising oceans aren't the city's only environmental concern: Beaches all around the state this summer have issued health advisories for high levels of bacteria in the water, exacerbated by an increased amount of algal blooms.

Oceans, in many ways, are the sustaining life force for communities around the globe, and that couldn’t be truer than in South Florida. But environmental consciousness can be hard to come by for residents struggling with more immediate threats like skyrocketing costs of living, making for an even bleaker long-term outlook. Longtime local drag fixture Adora is tackling this problem head-on and sounding the alarm for all Miamians with Adora’s Den, a new monthly party that lies at the intersection of queer nightlife and environmental awareness.

The inaugural Adora’s Den goes down Friday, August 30, at Wynwood's Art Galori. Fittingly, the party will take on an “Under the Sea” theme. Created in part by prolific queer event producer Sleeper, Adora’s Den is designed primarily as a party with a substantive message.

“The main thing we wanted was to get a group of cool, friendly people together and have a good time,” says Adora. In addition to tunes provided by her (“I wanted to have good music; that's why I'm the DJ!”), the event will feature appearances by local drag performers C.C. Glitzer and New Times' 2019 Best of Miami winner Queef Latina, as well as video projections from MonicaTronica of the TM Sisters and creations from local artists and artisans made entirely of repurposed or recycled materials.

The timing for the first Adora’s Den party couldn’t be more opportune: Summer is considered the slow season for event-planning in Miami, so the organizers believe it’s the best time to learn by trial-and-error and grow the event before more parties follow in the fall, winter, and spring.

“We get to see what works and what doesn't,” admits Art Galori owner Ori Gal, “but I believe that if you have an experiential event that has some kind of gentle message for awareness (and not a down-your-throat message), then it's something that will catch on and be.” The party planners’ next order of business is to find environmentally-focused sponsors that will allow future parties to be more accessible to guests.

EXPAND C.C. Glitzer Photo by Karli Evans

Many of the parties that Sleeper co-produces, such as Counter Corner and Gender Blender, often partner with different nonprofits that aim to enact political change. Adora’s Den, then, is “an opportunity for queer people to get together and think about the world at large, and not just their personal rights,” Sleeper says. “This is a good opportunity because a lot of the events that are queer do touch base with nonprofits and political issues — just not necessarily environmental issues.”

Sleeper also notes the well-documented disconnect between South Beach’s gay scene and the developing queer scene on the mainland. He views Adora’s Den as a symbolic union of these disjointed factions with the help of an established South Beach drag icon. “It just seems logical to bridge these scenes for a greater cause,” he says.

Ori echoes a similar sentiment. “I built this gallery for one main reason, and that's to bridge the disconnects between different bubbles of people.” Gal wanted to create a few monthly events that would both speak to Art Galori’s mission and uplift local creatives who often can’t find space elsewhere. “The whole idea is to support creativity and love — which are dying foundations of our society — but nobody wants to actually sacrifice anything to rebuild,” he adds, which is why he also chose to remove the financial stipulations that often come with partnerships between galleries and artists. It was for this reason that Gal personally reached out to Adora to collaborate on an event series, and has worked patiently with her on planning every detail of the event, down to the sustainable choices of non-plastic drinkware.

Despite the urgency in Adora’s push for environmental consciousness among Miamians, Adora, Sleeper, and Ori all agree that an aggressive approach to educating guests would be less effective than modeling sustainable behavior such as ditching plastic products and providing recycling bins at the party.

“I don't want to say they’re stupid or that they're killing us; I just want to tell them that there's a better way,” Adora says of prospective attendees. Sleeper believes that “by having them in this space, in a social setting, the conversations will just naturally flow into these topics,” adding that “it’ll create more of a mental change in people's daily lives.”

The ultimate objective of the party, says Sleeper, is for guests to “fall in love with the ocean and see the beauty of these things so that they’re inspired to make a difference themselves — not just out of the burden of reality, but from seeing the beauty they’re surrounded by and wanting to be better.”

Adora’s Den. 10 p.m. Friday, August 30 at Art Galori, 164 NW 20th St., Miami; artgalori.com. Admission costs $10 at the door.