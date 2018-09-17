The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

Is there any feeling more relaxing than the afterglow of a productive yoga class? Maybe. Try doga (yoga with dogs) at New World Symphony's first-ever Open House this weekend. Bring the kids along for Zumba, face-painting, and performances by New World Fellows. And no need to wait for the weekend to have fun: Thursday is the best night of the week with PAMM's Poplife Social YoungArts Takeover. RuPaul's Drag Race vet Laganja Estranja will host.

Here are the best free events happening in Miami this week.

Author Walter Mosely is known for his mysteries featuring Easy Rawlins, but his recent novel John Woman tells the coming-of-age story of a history professor who goes by the name "Woman." He asks his students to avoid classic historical narratives, but he can't outrun his own complicated past. This is Mosely's 15th novel in the past ten years, so calling him prolific is an understatement. He'll read at Books & Books in Coral Gables this week, so check out this buzzy novel, which raises questions worthy of the Trump era. 8 p.m. Monday, September 17 at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; booksandbooks.com. Admission is free if reserved, though not guaranteed after 7:45 p.m., or two seats cost the price of the book.