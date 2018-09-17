The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

Is there any feeling more relaxing than the afterglow of a productive yoga class? Maybe. Try doga (yoga with dogs) at New World Symphony's first-ever Open House this weekend. Bring the kids along for Zumba, face-painting, and performances by New World Fellows. And no need to wait for the weekend to have fun: Thursday is the best night of the week with PAMM's Poplife Social YoungArts Takeover. RuPaul's Drag Race vet Laganja Estranja will host.
Here are the best free events happening in Miami this week.
Author Walter Mosely is known for his mysteries featuring Easy Rawlins, but his recent novel John Woman tells the coming-of-age story of a history professor who goes by the name "Woman." He asks his students to avoid classic historical narratives, but he can't outrun his own complicated past. This is Mosely's 15th novel in the past ten years, so calling him prolific is an understatement. He'll read at Books & Books in Coral Gables this week, so check out this buzzy novel, which raises questions worthy of the Trump era. 8 p.m. Monday, September 17 at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; booksandbooks.com. Admission is free if reserved, though not guaranteed after 7:45 p.m., or two seats cost the price of the book.
Remember Laganja Estranja? Of course you do. The badass drag queen finished eighth in Season 6 of RuPaul's Drag Race. Now the choreographer extraordinaire is set to teach you a move or two. Estranja is headlining the latest edition of PAMM's Poplife Social YoungArts Takeover, which happens every third Thursday. Enjoy a special performance and dance class with Estranja, check out the galleries, and indulge in happy-hour specials at the always-yummy Verde. 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, September 20 at Pérez Art Museum of Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; pamm.org. Free with museum admission.
Voter suppression is always a dangerous crime in a democracy, but it feels especially nefarious right now, in this age of election meddling. That makes this a great time to arm yourself with information. In New York Times best-selling author Carol Anderson's new book, One Person, No Vote, she dives into the 2013 Supreme Court ruling that essentially destroyed the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and highlights its tumultuous aftermath. Meet the author and hear her insightful perspective firsthand. 8 p.m. Thursday, September 20 at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; booksandbooks.com. Free.
Finding fun, safe, PG-rated stuff to do with your kids that doesn't cost a month's rent is not easy. New World Center's NWS Open House, a free, family-friendly, all-day event hosted by New World Symphony and Baptist Health, is one great exception. Green babies will enjoy the beach cleanup, dancing babies will enjoy Zumba, and active babies will enjoy self-defense classes, yoga, and doga (yoga with dogs). Kids will enjoy face painting, live music performed by New World Fellows, and engage in other interesting activities. All of this fun is also a guise for Baptist to perform health screenings. Pretty clever, huh? 9 a.m. Saturday, September 22 at New World Center, 500 17th St., Miami Beach; nws.edu/new-world-center. Admission is free.
Want to learn how to mix drinks like a pro? You won't need to pay for bartending classes this Sunday, when the Anderson's bar manager, Dave Simmons, hosts a free mixology class at the retro North Miami bar. Impress your friends next time you host a party, but make sure to RSVP now: space for the intimate instruction is limited to just a handful of guests. 6 a.m. Sunday, September 23 at the Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.
