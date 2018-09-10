The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

It's the penultimate week of summer in Miami, though the heat doesn't seem to be going anywhere. Cool down with some Monday Moscow mules (say that three times fast) at the Conrad Miami's LVL25 happy hour this week, or head indoors for ICA Miami's Hispanic Heritage Month-themed family day Saturday. And if you're looking for live music, Las Rosas and Churchill's will have dueling shows Saturday night.

Here are the best free events happening in Miami this week.

Motown & Mule happy hours make Mondays more tolerable. Courtesy of LVL25

Mondays are a drag, but at least you can pick up your mood while chilling out at Motown & Mule Mondays. The LVL25 happy hour runs from 5 to 7 p.m. and offers not only Detroit's finest classic R&B but also chilly bevs. Head to the Bar at Level 25 to admire the panoramic view of the Magic City while mixing your own Moscow mule crafted with Absolut Elyx. Bring your creative spirit and start taking notes now on how to garnish your special creation. After knocking back a few, you'll be asking, "Is this 'Stoned Love' or 'Just My Imagination'"? 5 p.m. Monday at LVL25, Conrad Miami Hotel, 1395 Brickell Ave., Miami; conradmiami.com. Admission is free.