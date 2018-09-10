The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

It's the penultimate week of summer in Miami, though the heat doesn't seem to be going anywhere. Cool down with some Monday Moscow mules (say that three times fast) at the Conrad Miami's LVL25 happy hour this week, or head indoors for ICA Miami's Hispanic Heritage Month-themed family day Saturday. And if you're looking for live music, Las Rosas and Churchill's will have dueling shows Saturday night.
Here are the best free events happening in Miami this week.
Mondays are a drag, but at least you can pick up your mood while chilling out at Motown & Mule Mondays. The LVL25 happy hour runs from 5 to 7 p.m. and offers not only Detroit's finest classic R&B but also chilly bevs. Head to the Bar at Level 25 to admire the panoramic view of the Magic City while mixing your own Moscow mule crafted with Absolut Elyx. Bring your creative spirit and start taking notes now on how to garnish your special creation. After knocking back a few, you'll be asking, "Is this 'Stoned Love' or 'Just My Imagination'"? 5 p.m. Monday at LVL25, Conrad Miami Hotel, 1395 Brickell Ave., Miami; conradmiami.com. Admission is free.
More and more of Arthur Jafab's work is popping up around the 305 — and that's a very good thing. The Mississippi-bred director and cinematographer knows how to master a timely and thought-provoking flick, such as Crooklyn and Seven Songs for Malcolm X. His latest piece, Dreams Are Colder Than Death, is a needed exposé on what it means to be black as well as what race means in today's American society. 8 p.m. Thursday at Nite Owl Theater, 3930 NE Second Ave., Miami; icamiami.org. Admission is free with RSVP.
Ready to check out some of the latest Tomas Vu on view? Fredric Snitzer Gallery is your spot. The cozy space will host a selection of the Vietnamese-born artist's work, which typically spans the installation, printmaking, and paint genres. And when he's not displaying his art throughout the United States, Europe, and Asia, he's inspiring the next generation of artists by teaching at Columbia University's prestigious School of Arts. Opening reception 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, exhibit on display through October 20, at Fredric Snitzer Gallery, 1540 NE Miami Ct., Miami; snitzer.com. Admission is free.
House of Creatives Festival is still two months away, but you can start getting excited with a HOC-themed night at Las Rosas this Saturday. Catch sets by experimental St. Pete duo King Complex, fresh off an appearance at Purehoney magazine's Bumblefest in West Palm Beach. Miami's own psych-rock band, Jaialai, will also perform. Best of all, unlike November's festival on Virginia Key, this preshow is free. 10 p.m. Saturday at Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; lasrosasbar.com. Admission is free.
Want to introduce a younger sibling or cousin to Churchill's but not on one of its messier nights? Flashback Fest is an 18-and-over party, and it's the perfect way to segue your innocent cuz from Kendall to Miami's grimiest and most unforgettable establishment. The 39-year-old bar will boom with tunes from the '70s, '80s, and '90s and hold a costume contest that might land you $100. Cover bands such as East Drive Music, Clearwaves, and the High Lifters will plug away at your favorite pop hits from those decades. Be sure to use your hair iron or hair spray, and get ready to party like it's the past. 8 p.m. Saturday at Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami; churchillspub.com. Admission is free.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
ICA Miami is kicking off Hispanic Heritage Month with a free family day at the Design District museum. Bring the whole family for interactive workshops and activities incorporating the contemporary art museum's collection, stay for storytelling sessions by children’s book author Silvia Lopez, and cool down with some Latin jazz by the Alfredo Chacón Quartet in the Sculpture Garden. 1 p.m. Saturday at ICA Miami, 61 NE 41st St., Miami; icamiami.org. Admission is free.
You thought Mexican Independence Day was May 5, didn't you? It's actually September 16, and Bodega Taqueria y Tequila will celebrate the holiday from noon to 6 p.m. this weekend. Going down in the restaurant's hip speakeasy/back bar, the Sunday Brunch Fiesta will include a mariachi band and DJs. Drink specials include a bloody mary bar, $9 micheladas, and $7 specialty margaritas. Because it's also National Guacamole Day, enjoy a free guac bar till 2 p.m., and you can pair it with a full brunch menu. If you RSVP to the party, you'll get a free drink. ¡Salud! Noon Sunday at Bodega, 1220 16th St., Miami Beach; bodeda-mexicanindependenceday.eventbrite.com. Admission is free.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!