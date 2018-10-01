The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

Whether you're part of the Beyhive or you struggle daily to understand Beyoncé's undying hype, Queen Bey's influence on culture is undeniable at this point. So, no matter which side of the fence you're on, you'll likely be intrigued by a conversation hosted at FIU by the ACLU of Florida this week, in which the singer's visual album Lemonade will be mined for its messaging on civil rights. And if you're one of those people for whom Halloween begins on October 1, you can't afford to miss Flaming Classics' month-long Alfred Hitchcock screening series, which kicks off this week with Rebecca and performances by Miss Toto and FKA Twink.

Here are the best free events happening in Miami this week.

Ingrid Hoffman Courtesy of Brustman Carrino PR

You love croquetas, but you also wanna live to 70. So get down with Ingrid Hoffmann, the chef who slings Latin cuisine but in a healthy way. She even wrote the book on it: Latin Comfort Foods Made Healthy. This is not, in fact, her first book on the topic. The experienced TV star gives 100 simple, diabetes-friendly recipes to clean up your favorite meals. You probably already know Hoffmann from Telemundo's Top Chef Estrellas, Cooking Channel's Simply Delicioso, and Univision's Delicioso. Meet the woman giving your comfort foods a makeover. 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 2 at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; booksandbooks.com. Admission is free.