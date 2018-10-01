The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

Whether you're part of the Beyhive or you struggle daily to understand Beyoncé's undying hype, Queen Bey's influence on culture is undeniable at this point. So, no matter which side of the fence you're on, you'll likely be intrigued by a conversation hosted at FIU by the ACLU of Florida this week, in which the singer's visual album Lemonade will be mined for its messaging on civil rights. And if you're one of those people for whom Halloween begins on October 1, you can't afford to miss Flaming Classics' month-long Alfred Hitchcock screening series, which kicks off this week with Rebecca and performances by Miss Toto and FKA Twink.
You love croquetas, but you also wanna live to 70. So get down with Ingrid Hoffmann, the chef who slings Latin cuisine but in a healthy way. She even wrote the book on it: Latin Comfort Foods Made Healthy. This is not, in fact, her first book on the topic. The experienced TV star gives 100 simple, diabetes-friendly recipes to clean up your favorite meals. You probably already know Hoffmann from Telemundo's Top Chef Estrellas, Cooking Channel's Simply Delicioso, and Univision's Delicioso. Meet the woman giving your comfort foods a makeover. 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 2 at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; booksandbooks.com. Admission is free.
At first consideration, it may appear difficult to intersect the empirically-based world of science with that of the emotive arts, but Miami art and science duo Coral Morphologic, consisting of marine biologist Colin Foord and musician J.D. McKay, have found a way to bridge gaps between the two disciplines with their video projects. The duo's work has appeared on the BBC and National Geographic, and they've even collaborated with Borsht Corporation and Animal Collective. Join them on Wednesday, the Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami for a screening of their film Coral City, followed by a Q&A with the unlikely partners. 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 3 at the Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami, 770 NE 125th St., North Miami; mocanomi.org. Admission is free with museum admission.
Thirty-five years ago, the internationally renowned artist Christo and his late wife and collaborator Jeanne-Claude captivated Miami and the broader art world with their iconic work Surrounded Islands, which wrapped the small patches of land dotting Biscayne Bay in broad swaths of pink fabric. It's just one of several mesmerizing, large-scale public works the duo created together. Now Christo is back in town. During an intimate chat at PAMM, he'll tell the story behind Surrounded Islands and offer insight into the museum's documentary exhibition about the work. 7 p.m. Thursday, October 5 at Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; pamm.org. Admission is free with RSVP.
As you grow older, you begin to envy people like Nelson Dellis. He has a better memory than pretty much anyone, and he's showing no signs of slowing down. He is a four-time USA Memory Champion and a Grandmaster of Memory. Now he's written a book, cleverly titled Remember It!, teaching folks how to make the most of their memories via fun and useful techniques. Remember this: He'll be at Books & Books in Bal Harbour this week to talk all about it. 6:30 p.m. Thursday, October 5 at Books & Books, 9700 Collins Ave., Bal Harbour; booksandbooks.com. Admission is free.
Beyhive, get in formation — for justice. The ACLU of Florida, FIU College of Law H.T. Smith Black Law Student Association, and the FIU College of Law ACLU Chapter are coming together for Civil Rights Through the Lens of Lemonade: Beyoncé's Ode to Liberty and Freedom. Expect a dynamic conversation about civil rights, criminal justice reform, women's rights, and other topics, inspired by Queen Bey's awesome album, Lemonade. 12:30 to 2 p.m. Thursday, October 5 at FIU College of Law, 11200 SW Eighth Street, Miami; action.aclu.com. Admission is free with RSVP.
Flaming Classics has been merging outrageous drag performances with screenings of classic films for some time now, but the collective's October screenings are guaranteed to be among their most unique programming ever. For the year's spookiest month, the Flaming Classics crew will screen four films by the master of suspense himself, Alfred Hitchcock. The series kicks off this Sunday with a screening of the 1940 film Rebecca, and at this week's installment you can expect performances by Miss Toto and FKA Twink. Don't forget to keep your next few Sundays free for screenings of Rope, Stage Fright, and Psycho. You know that shower scene is begging for a drag reenactment. 8 p.m. Sunday, October 7 at Bill Cosford Cinema, 5030 Brunson Dr., Miami; cosfordcinema.com. Admission is free.
