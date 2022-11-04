From Feature Films to Documentaries, FLIFF Has Something for Everyone

Entering its 37th incarnation, the Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival (FLIFF) offers ten exciting days of cinema from November 4-13. Making ample use of film establishments such as the Savor Cinema, Paradigm Cinemas Gateway, and Cinema Paradiso, among other locales, the festival is a testament to the community and cinephile. With an impressive 157 titles, this year's selection of premiere events, parties, and informative panels are eclectic and electrifying.
Opening night at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino promises to be a star-studded affair with special guests such as Rosanna Arquette and Vanilla Ice, as well as other filmmakers and performers from this year's lineup. There will be equal star wattage on the screen in the festival's opening film American Dreamer, a hilarious comedy starring Peter Dinklage, Shirley MacLaine, and Matt Dillon. This is, of course, just the start of a vast offering from the FLIFF, which ranges from independent and documentary films to international and local filmmaking and everything in between.
Special events punctuate the series following opening night. On Saturday, November 5, there is a 3D screening of Secrets of the Sea at the magnificent Villa de Palma. Hosted with Winterfest and FLIFF, the event is perfectly calibrated to its surroundings as a film exploring the treasures beneath the water and the importance of marine biodiversity. As a centerpiece, Ride Above, an extraordinary tale about a horse and its young rider, features spectacular performances and deft direction. The closing weekend offers two terrific themed events. On November 12, celebrate the 20th anniversary of the surf film Blue Crush near the water and under the open air on a giant outdoor screen at Las Olas Beach Oceanside Park. Finally, the closing night features a fête worthy of the wild west with the premiere of Yellowstone: All Will Be Revealed, the opening of the fifth season of the hit show, with barbecue, open bars, and country-western performances.
In conjunction with independent features, the festival has an impressive nonfiction lineup. Titles such as The Artist and the Astronaut, The Long Rider, and Wild Beauty demonstrate the depths of indie documentary filmmaking. A sort-of sidebar of the documentary section is worthy of attention: "Four Docs that Rock" features four new documentaries revolving around the music world featuring acts such as Duran Duran, Vince Montana, Lee Field, and Vanilla Ice. Likewise, the festival has carefully curated a selection of LGBTQ documentaries this year, including All Man – the International Male Story and Not a Tame Lion, which examine the history and representation of queer culture.
The international contingent is equally impressive. Argentine director Sebastian Rodriguez will celebrate the world premiere of his bittersweet comedy Camino al Exito, and Finish director Miki Kaurismaki brings The Grump in Search of an Escort, a rousing comedy, for its southeast premiere. If you are interested in the romantic comedy genre, Hear Me Out, The Tasting, and Romona are sure bets. On the more dramatic side, the festival showcases Alauda Ruiz de Azúa's domestic drama Lullaby from Spain. Novembre explores the terrorist attacks of November 13, 2015, in Paris with French stars Jean Dujardin and Sandrine Kiberlain. One film not to overlook is Blandine Lenoir's Annie Colere, a timely story featuring a performance by one of France's most interesting actors, Lauren Calamy.
If travel through film doesn't appeal to you, FLIFF has a robust selection of locally made and themed movies. Jenny Lorenzo and Kevin Bosch return to South Florida to present their Abuela's Family: the Sanksgiving Episodes featuring a selection of episodes from the popular web series. Numerous documentaries feature ties to South Florida, including Life with CTE, following the life of Football Hall-of-Famer Warren Sapp through his ordeal with the fatal brain disease. Films like The Ghost of Richard Harris, JoJo's Circus, When We Were Shuttle, Whaam! Blam!: Roy Lichtenstein and the Art of Appropriation, and Ranger all feature a connection to or creator from South Florida. Perhaps the greatest celebration of local cinema comes in the "Sunshine Celluloid" collection featuring all films filmed in Florida, including the period noir D.O.A., comic martial arts film Combat Club, the first-responder drama Bridge to the Other Side, and filmmaker Sasha Levinson's deeply personal Sylvie of the Sunshine State.
Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival. Friday, November 4, through Sunday, November 13, at various locations; fliff.com. Ticket prices vary.