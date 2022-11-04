From Feature Films to Documentaries, FLIFF Has Something for Everyone

click to enlarge Bittersweet comedy Camino al Exito will premiere at FLIFF. Photo courtesy of Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival

Entering its 37th incarnation, the Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival (FLIFF) offers ten exciting days of cinema from November 4-13. Making ample use of film establishments such as the Savor Cinema, Paradigm Cinemas Gateway, and Cinema Paradiso, among other locales, the festival is a testament to the community and cinephile. With an impressive 157 titles, this year's selection of premiere events, parties, and informative panels are eclectic and electrifying.Opening night at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino promises to be a star-studded affair with special guests such as Rosanna Arquette and Vanilla Ice, as well as other filmmakers and performers from this year's lineup. There will be equal star wattage on the screen in the festival's opening film, a hilarious comedy starring Peter Dinklage, Shirley MacLaine, and Matt Dillon. This is, of course, just the start of a vast offering from the FLIFF, which ranges from independent and documentary films to international and local filmmaking and everything in between.Special events punctuate the series following opening night. On Saturday, November 5, there is a 3D screening ofat the magnificent Villa de Palma. Hosted with Winterfest and FLIFF, the event is perfectly calibrated to its surroundings as a film exploring the treasures beneath the water and the importance of marine biodiversity. As a centerpiece,, an extraordinary tale about a horse and its young rider, features spectacular performances and deft direction. The closing weekend offers two terrific themed events. On November 12, celebrate the 20th anniversary of the surf filmnear the water and under the open air on a giant outdoor screen at Las Olas Beach Oceanside Park. Finally, the closing night features a fête worthy of the wild west with the premiere of, the opening of the fifth season of the hit show, with barbecue, open bars, and country-western performances.Between those special events, you will discover a wide selection of independent and documentary films, as well as their makers in attendance. Filmmaker Rob Margolies will present his drama, joined by cast members Tim Realbuto, Taryn Manning, and Sally Kirkland, who will be presented with a lifetime achievement award. If you're looking for indie comedy,, directed by Sara Adina Smith and executive produced by the Duplass brothers, is equally clever and cringy following the exploits of an obnoxious hippie couple. John Hamm stars in, a new dark comedy from Joachim Black about a compulsive bureaucrat who discovers a secret room.In conjunction with independent features, the festival has an impressive nonfiction lineup. Titles such as, anddemonstrate the depths of indie documentary filmmaking. A sort-of sidebar of the documentary section is worthy of attention: "Four Docs that Rock" features four new documentaries revolving around the music world featuring acts such as Duran Duran, Vince Montana, Lee Field, and Vanilla Ice. Likewise, the festival has carefully curated a selection of LGBTQ documentaries this year, includingand, which examine the history and representation of queer culture.The international contingent is equally impressive. Argentine director Sebastian Rodriguez will celebrate the world premiere of his bittersweet comedyand Finish director Miki Kaurismaki brings, a rousing comedy, for its southeast premiere. If you are interested in the romantic comedy genre,, andare sure bets. On the more dramatic side, the festival showcases Alauda Ruiz de Azúa's domestic dramafrom Spain.explores the terrorist attacks of November 13, 2015, in Paris with French stars Jean Dujardin and Sandrine Kiberlain. One film not to overlook is Blandine Lenoir's, a timely story featuring a performance by one of France's most interesting actors, Lauren Calamy.If travel through film doesn't appeal to you, FLIFF has a robust selection of locally made and themed movies. Jenny Lorenzo and Kevin Bosch return to South Florida to present theirfeaturing a selection of episodes from the popular web series. Numerous documentaries feature ties to South Florida, includingfollowing the life of Football Hall-of-Famer Warren Sapp through his ordeal with the fatal brain disease. Films like, andall feature a connection to or creator from South Florida. Perhaps the greatest celebration of local cinema comes in the "Sunshine Celluloid" collection featuring all films filmed in Florida, including the period noir, comic martial arts film, the first-responder drama, and filmmaker Sasha Levinson's deeply personal