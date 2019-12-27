The Seven Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

It's the last weekend of the year and the decade, so be sure to leave 2019 and the 2010s on a high note. If you're a sports fan, check out the Miami Heat at home. The team is riding a three-game winning streak and will host the Pacers this Friday and the 76ers Saturday. Both matchups should be pretty tight, so get loud! For kid-friendly fun, the Fam Jam at BaseCamp Saturday will offer a ton of free activities, including craft sessions and sound healing. You might even leave with a new hobby. Closing out the weekend, the multitalented Jamie Foxx will pay a visit to LIV Nightclub, where shenanigans will surely ensue.

Here are the best things to do in Miami this weekend:



EXPAND Jimmy Butler and the rest of your Miami Heat will take on the Pacers and 76ers at home this weekend. Photo by Maddie Meyer / Getty

Friday, December 27

OK, the Dolphins are awful, and the Marlins will probably be awful again next year. But the Miami Heat is on fire, and we should embrace our topnotch sports franchise with everything we have. The Heat sits near the top of the Eastern Conference standings, and this Friday evening, Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and company will take on a hot conference rivals the Indiana Pacers. If you can't catch this home game, the Heat will play the Philadelphia 76ers at the AA Arena this Saturday. 8 p.m. Friday, December 27, at American Airlines Area, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; aaarena.com. Tickets cost $57 to $365.

Things are shaping up to be big at the December edition of the monthly Jazz at MOCA. How big? The Miami Big Sound Orchestra will be doing its best to pack all of its big-band jazz brilliance into the museum. With a repertoire spanning compositions by Rafael "Cali" Valencia to the Grammy-winning artist Chino Nuñez, this show will get you standing and shaking. 8 p.m. Friday, December 27, at the Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami, 770 NE 125th St., North Miami; 305-893-6211; mocanomi.org. Admission is free.

EXPAND Ilumina lights up the night at BaseCamp in Little Haiti. Photo courtesy of BaseCamp

Saturday, December 28

You and your kids need a fun hobby for the 2020s. This Saturday, the sparkling BaseCamp at Magic City Innovation District will offer an array of free happenings that should keep you and yours occupied for hours. For its Fam Jam, there will be a vendor market, henna tattooing, tree swings, and food trucks. Also expect activations throughout the day such as a T-shirt-cutting workshop (bring a piece of clothing you want to transform), a live flamenco and dance class, sound healing, and other diversions. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, December 28, at BaseCamp, 298 NE 61st St., Miami; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.

If you hear glass breaking in the Design District this Saturday night, don't automatically blame the opera — it's perfectly possible someone might have dropped a glass. However, Pop-Up Opera will take place in Paradise Plaza thanks to New Opera NYC and artistic director Igor Konyukhov. As part of the program, tenor Edgar Miguel Abréu, mezzo-soprano Courtney Miller, and soprano Meghan Barrera will perform snippets from La Traviata and other operas. DJ Keen One will open things up at 6 before the opera portion kicks off at 7 sharp. 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, December 28, in Paradise Plaza, 151 NE 41st St., Miami; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND The 38th-annual King Mango Strut will take over Coconut Grove this Sunday. Photo by Karli Evans

Sunday, December 29

It's time for the 38th-annual King Mango Strut! The self-declared "weirdest parade in the universe" lives up to its name — it's one of the zaniest events you'll ever see in Miami. This Coconut Grove tradition reliably includes satirical characters, groups, and floats for as far as the eye can see. Cleverly named past favorites include the Million Chad March, Osama Piñata, and Cuban Eye for the Gringo Guy. In the event you have a last-minute stroke of inspiration and realize you have a wacky idea for a character and want to strut around Coconut Grove in goofy attire, you can apply to participate. 2 p.m. Sunday, December 29, on Commodore Plaza, Grand Avenue, and Main Highway in Coconut Grove. Admission is free, but donations via kingmangostrut.org are encouraged.

Though Christmas will be long over by this Sunday, it's never too late to watch the holiday classic Home Alone. As a post-Noël community treat, O Cinema is hosting a pop-up film experience with the beloved '90s film at the Wynwood Marketplace. Besides getting a little seasonal cheer, you can take notes from Kevin McAllister (Macauley Caulkin) on what to do if Joe Pesci ever tries to break into your home. 7 p.m. Sunday, December 29, at the Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

He has played Ray Charles, starred in Annie, and recently portrayed Little John in the 2018 film adaptation of Robin Hood. And, appropriately, he starred in the The Jamie Foxx Show. Yes, he's the one and only Jamie Foxx. He's in town to help see New Year's week off in style and will make an appearance at the long-running party LIV on Sunday. This won't be his first rodeo at the famous Miami Beach nightclub: Foxx has been spotted at LIV on Sunday several times over the years. 11 p.m. Sunday, December 29, at LIV Nightclub, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. Tickets cost $100 via tixr.com.