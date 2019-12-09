The Seven Best Free Things to Do in Miami This Week

The holidays have arrived in the Magic City. Need evidence? The Miracle Pop-Up Bar at Gramps offers a free holiday-themed wonderland with one-of-a-kind cocktails. For something slightly less classy, SantaCon and all of its red-garbed, Santa-bearded absurdity will land in Bayfront Park this Saturday. And Seinfeld lovers won't want to miss the Abbey Brewing Company's Festivus Party this Sunday, so prepare for an airing of grievances. Not ready for holiday cheer? Then check out Buskerfest, taking over Metromover's Inner Loop stations this Friday, and soccer fans will find pure bliss at the Clevelander all weekend, when the South Beach mainstay hosts the Premier League Mornings Live, loaded with live games and fan activations.

Here are the best free things to do in Miami this week:

Tasty holiday cocktails await at Miracle Pop-Up Bar, located inside the Wynwood bar Gramps. Melissa Hom

Miracle Pop-Up Bar will once again give Miami the gift of festive cocktails at a favorite watering hole. In Gramps' backroom, Shirley's, enjoy seasonal favorites such as the Christmapolitan (vodka, vermouth, and cranberry) plus new concoctions. The spot is loaded with Christmasy flair too. So if you don't leave full of holiday cheer, you clearly didn't drink enough. If you really dig the Miracle experience, check out the pop-ups in Fort Lauderdale, Delray Beach, and West Palm Beach too. 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Monday, December 9, and opens at 7 p.m. nightly through December 31 at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; gramps.com. Admission is free; visit miraclepopup.com for more info.

EXPAND Go for a free skate at CityPlace Doral beginning this week. CityPlace Doral

Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow! In addition to offering snowfalls daily at 7 and 8 p.m., CityPlace Doral has opened its ice-skating rink. Well, it's not real ice; its a synthetic surface impervious to the South Florida heat. Plus, admission and skate rental are free. 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, December 10, and weekdays as well as 1 to 9 p.m. on weekends through December 31 at CityPlace Doral, 8300 NW 36th St., Doral; cityplacedoral.com. Admission is free.

Do you dislike the holidays? Your ways can be changed! Case in point: the beloved Christmas classic that chronicles a grump-gone-good, How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Catch the live-action adaptation of the heart-warming Dr. Seuss story in the open-air SoundScape Park this Wednesday evening. Just be sure to pack a blanket and prepare to take a bunch of outdoorsy photos to send to your freezing friends up North. 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 11, in SoundScape Park, 400 17th St., Miami Beach; mbartsandculture.org. Admission is free.

EXPAND For Buskerfest 2019, artists will perform at Metromover Inner Loop stations this Friday. Julisa Fusté

Buskerfest has become a can't-miss Miami cultural institution. Each year, a variety of performers, ranging from musicians to dancers, converge on the Metromover's Inner Loop to serenade crowds and passersby. Among this year's eclectic group of artists are Lady of Harp, the fire-master Rock N Roll Jones, and the Jacob George Band. After rocking the Inner Loop, the party will move to Bayfront Park for a massive finale. 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, December 13, at Metromover Inner Loop stations and Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Admission is free.

Iron out your Santa costume and start hydrating now: It's time for another wild and boozy SantaCon. Among the many SantaCons taking place around the country, the big one in Miami is set to happen in downtown. Bayfront SantaCon encourages you to wear red, maybe grab a beard, and absolutely don that Santa hat. A number of vendors — spanning Corona to Maker's Mark — will sell libations. Pro tip: Arrive before 5 p.m. for a free drink. Noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, December 14, in Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.

Miami is slowly but surely evolving into a soccer hot spot. The city sees premier matches periodically at Hard Rock Stadium (such as Colombia versus Brazil, and FC Barcelona appearances) and Inter Miami will soon kick off its inaugural season. This weekend, at the Clevelander South Beach, a unique soccer experience arrives in the form of Premier League Mornings Live. Created by the folks at NBC Sports, this fan fest will boast live feeds of Premier League games, exclusive merchandise, mascot visits, airbrush tattooing, and other cool activations. 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, December 14, and Sunday, December 15, at the Clevelander South Beach, 1020 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-532-4006; clevelander.com. RSVP via nbcsports.com/PremierLeagueMorningsLive.

It's time for a Festivus for the rest of us. If you have no idea what Festivus is, you've never seen Seinfeld or you've somehow slept through the previous three decades of pop-cultural conversations. The Sunday, the Abbey Brewing Company will host a holiday Abbey Festivus Party, loaded with food and drink specials. In addition to delicious beer (that Brother Aaron's Quadruple Ale, tho), there will be an airing of grievances, feats of strength, and anything and everything you love about this totally made-up holiday. 1 p.m. to midnight Sunday, December 15, at the Abbey Brewing Company, 1115 16th St., Miami Beach; 305-538-8110; abbeybrewinginc.com. Admission is free.