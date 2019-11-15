The Nine Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

For fans of sports, food, and hard partying, this weekend's for you. On the sports front, Colombia and Peru this Friday will face off in a major soccer match at Hard Rock Stadium. And Sunday, the Dolphins will try to win their third game in a row (something none of us thought was remotely possible this season) in an afternoon matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Foodies can enjoy unlimited tacos Saturday at New Times' Tacolandia at Magic City Studios. And anyone looking to party into the wee hours should hit the Wharf for its second-anniversary shindig Saturday.

Here are the best things to do in Miami this weekend:

Friday, November 15



In September, the Colombian National Soccer Team played to a wild draw against Brazil in front of a packed house at Hard Rock Stadium. This Friday night, Colombia will return to square off against South American foe the Peruvian National Soccer Team. Led by James Rodriguez and David Ospina (both of whom will play during Friday's match), Colombia is ranked tenth in the world. Peru, on the other hand, is ranked 19th with the help of star player Raul Ruidiaz. 8:30 p.m. Friday, November 15, at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens. Tickets cost $45 to $99 via ticketmaster.com.

EXPAND Com Truise hits Fort Lauderdale's Culture Room this Friday. Effixx

We all know Tom Cruise by now, whether its from his roles in the perennially popular Mission: Impossible films to his notorious couch-jumping on Oprah. Now it's time to get to know Com Truise, the New York-bred synth-master who's touring his '80s-derived sound across the nation. This Friday evening, the artist known to friends and family as Seth Haley will bring his brand of machine music to Fort Lauderdale's Culture Room in support of Persuasion System, his latest studio album. 8 p.m. Friday, November 15, at Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; 954-564-1074; cultureroom.net. Tickets cost $20 via ticketmaster.com.

Saturday, November 16



The Wharf has become the place to be in its brief two years overlooking the Miami River. This Saturday, the multifaceted party destination will celebrate its second anniversary with a bash. In addition to offering the usual yard games, picnic tables, and diverse food, the Wharf will give commemorative hats to the first 500 guests to arrive after RSVP'ing. The party will run till 3 a.m., so pace yourself. Noon Saturday, November 16, at the Wharf Miami, 114 SW N. River Dr.; wharfmiami.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Nick Katz (left), Danny Fuenzalida, and Richie Effs. Photo courtesy of Nick Katz

Miamians will have a new place to skate and play beginning this Saturday, when Lot 11 will celebrate its grand opening. Billed as Miami's "first state-of-the-art skate park," the project is the brainchild of Nick Katz, Danny Fuenzalida, and Richie Effs, and Pivot Customs did the design work. Saturday's event will offer food trucks, live music, giveaways, and a contest for best trick, so bring your A-game. Looking ahead, Lot 11 is angling to host special events and concerts in addition to serving as Miami's skate central. Noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, November 16, at Lot 11, 348 NW Second St., Miami; skatefree.org. Admission is free.

Tacolandia returns this Saturday. Daniella Mía

We had you at "unlimited tacos": Your wonderful friends at New Times (yes, us!) are throwing yet another Tacolandia, and it'll happen this Saturday at Magic City Studios. Chow down on tacos from 30-plus local eateries, and sip plenty of delicious beverages. Plus, feed your ears with live tunes courtesy of singer-songwriter Brendan O'Hara. 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, November 15, at Magic City Studios, 6301 NE Fourth Ave., Miami; 305-571-7543. Tickets cost $30 to $60 via newtimestacolandia.com and $40 to $70 at the door is they haven't sold out online.

If you visit a casino, you'll probably leave with less than what you came with. Alternatively, you can go see the Martin Scorsese classic Casino this weekend and know you'll come out a winner. As a bonus, the charming Coral Gables Art Cinema is selling tickets for just $8. In case you've been living under a rock, Casino first hit the big screen in 1995; stars Robert De Niro, Sharon Stone, and Joe Pesci; and is loaded with Vegas-mobster debauchery. 11 p.m. Saturday, November 15, at Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 786-385-9689; gablescinema.com. Tickets cost $8.



Sunday, November 17

John Waters is the pope of trash. Photo courtesy of Miami Book Fair

The 36th-annual Miami Book Fair will officially kick off this Sunday with events at Miami Dade College and various spots throughout the city. Among the big-time guests visiting the fair this year are pop culture icons John Waters, Debbie Harry, and George F. Will. In addition to the assortment of speaker sessions, a must-see is the street fair (November 22 through 24), with 500-plus vendors. Sunday, November 17, through November 24 at Miami Dade College, 300 NE Second Ave., Miami, and various other locations; miamibookfair.com. Tickets for various events range from free to $225.

Don't raise that glass of Sunday-brunch champagne just yet. Before you indulge, get a workout at Carillon Miami Wellness Resort during its special Workout + Workshop. Beginning at 10:30 a.m., Rick Chavez will lead guests through a boot camp before handing things over to lifestyle coach Nathalia Ferr, who will host a session on how to lead a balanced life. The event is sponsored by Stay Fit 305 and Zico Coconut Water, so there will be plenty of fruit-derived beverages to keep you hydrated. 10:30 a.m. Sunday, November 17, at Carillon Miami Wellness Resort, 6801 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.

You're not imagining things: The Miami Dolphins have won two games in a row. Can this generally sad team make it three games in a row and officially ruin its chances of landing a top-tier quarterback in next year's draft? We shall see. This Sunday, the Fins will square off against division rivals the Buffalo Bills, who are a tad less heinous than the Patriots or Jets. The Bills are looking strong, and it'll be a home game for Miami, meaning it should be a solid matchup. 1 p.m. Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; 305-943-8000; hardrockstadium.com. Tickets cost $56 to $520 via ticketmaster.com.