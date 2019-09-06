One week removed from Hurricane Dorian threatening to ruin our entire state, it's time to blow off some steam. Friday, there will be plenty of steam between Brazil and Colombia during an epic soccer clash at Hard Rock Stadium. Then, on Saturday, you can be entertained by free arts performances galore at the Arsht Center's ArtsLaunch event. For tunes, Alejandro Sanz and Zion y Lennox will grace Miami stages Saturday night. To close out the weekend, the multitalented Dorian Electra hits Gramps Sunday night.

Here are the best things to do in Miami this weekend:

EXPAND Legendary DJ Paul Oakenfold hits Treehouse Friday evening. Photo by Scott Ramsay

Friday, September 6

DJs are coming and going these days with one or two hits, but Paul Oakenfold has been around for decades. The 55-year-old DJ/producer extraordinaire has three studio albums under his belt (including 2014's Trance Mission) and has churned out countless mixes and singles throughout his years in the biz. He'll perform at Treehouse this Friday night, and there will be no shortage of tunes from which to choose. 11 p.m. Friday at Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach. Tickets cost $15 to $25 via eventbrite.com.

Have you checked out Three yet? It's the tropical culinary hotspot inside Wynwood Arcade with yummy morsels from chef-in-residence Ari Taymor. On Friday, there's a wildly-intimate Chef's Tasting Dinner going down at the restaurant. Catch Chef Taymor in action, preparing a heavy veggie-focused menu with a Cali-meets-Miami vibe. Seatings take place at 7 and 9 p.m. and there are only ten spots for each one. Talk about a hot ticket! 7 and 9 p.m. Friday at Three, 50 NW 24th St., Miami; eventbrite.com. Tickets cost $95.

South Florida doesn't get to see a soccer game like this too often — let alone in our backyard. The number two and eight teams in the world — Brazil takes on Colombia — are set to square off Friday evening. Brazil boasts a whopping 19-3-3 record against Colombia, so this is shaping up to be a classic David-versus-Goliath showdown. 8 p.m. Friday at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens. Tickets cost $37 to $207 via ticketmaster.com.

EXPAND It's ArtsLaunch time at the Arsht Center! See Saturday for a day of artsy activities. WorldRedEye.com

Saturday, September 7



For the past three years, the Arsht Center has previewed its fall arts season with ArtsLaunch, a free event loaded with performances, workshops, activities, a farmers' market, tours, and other diversions. Among the activities you can check out this year are a public flamenco lesson with Siudy Garrido, a mini-performance by the Miami Symphony Orchestra, and Hamilton karaoke. 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; arshtcenter.org. Admission is free.



Alejandro Sanz turned 50 years old in December, and the Latin music sensation is showing no signs of slowing down. In April, the multiplatinum artist released his 12th studio album, #ElDisco. This weekend, he'll play two shows at the AA Arena, so be sure to catch at least one. 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; aaarena.com. Tickets cost $140.95.

EXPAND Hialeah Fest founders Ferny Coipel and Tony Landa. Photo by Karen Keesler

One of the longest-running festivals in Miami-Dade is returning. Hialeah Fest began presenting local music in 1994, and after going on hiatus in 2013, it's back to celebrate Churchill's 40th anniversary. Among the bands you can jam to on a very active Saturday are Humbert, Afrobeta, Electric Piquete, the Brand, H-OM, Nag Champayons, Laboratory, Dama Vicke, and many others. 9 p.m. Saturday at Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami; churchillspub.com. Tickets cost $7.

Among the supergroups you should know about is Midnight Hour. You'll want to hear this blend of old-school hip-hop and modern sounds courtesy of A Tribe Called Quest's Ali Shaheed Muhammad, megaproducer Adrian Younge, and a jazzy orchestra of ten musicians. For a preshow pump-up, give the group's self-titled debut a few spins. 8 p.m. Saturday at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami. Tickets cost $15 to $20 via eventbrite.com.

Vive Miami Fest is bringing 20-plus Latin music sensations to Mana Wynwood this Saturday night, so it's party time! Among the many countries represented at this multicultural event, Puerto Rico's presence will be particularly strong. Headliners include Zion & Lennox, Jowell & Randy, Alex Sensation, Amenazzy, Darell, Enyel C, San T, and others. 6 p.m. Saturday at Mana Wynwood Convention Center, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami. Tickets cost $40 to $95 via eventbrite.com.

The always-entertaining Dorian Electra plays Gramps Sunday. Photo by Giselle Hernandez

Sunday, September 8



Dorian Electra sure as hell isn't afraid to be who they are. And neither should you when you rock out at their Gramps show Sunday evening. The multitalented artist has never been afraid of tackling gender issues in a fun way, with songs such as "Clitopia," "Daddy Like," and "Femmebot." Their Flamboyant Tour bears the same name as Electra's latest album, which was released in July. 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami. Tickets cost $10 to $15 via eventbrite.com.



Perhaps you've seen some stellar art out in the community since July. That's courtesy of the Commuter Biennial. The public exhibition this summer has transformed unconventional locations such as bus stops and fields into thought-provoking and reflective spaces. Artist Juan Landaverde, whose work is on display outside Schnebly Redland's Winery, will discuss his contribution to the project. Noon Sunday at Schnebly Redland's Winery, 30205 SW 217th Ave., Homestead. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.

In the mid-20th Century, Havana became a mecca for A-list actors and directors who headed to the Cuban capital to film movies. This Sunday, enjoy a special tour of the Wolfsonian's latest cultural exhibit exploring that time period, featuring celebrity caricatures by artist Conrado W. Massague. From there, head to the Miami Beach Cinematheque for a screening of the 2018 documentary Errol Flynn's Ghost: Hollywood in Havana. 4 p.m. Sunday at the Wolfsonian-FIU, 1001 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; miamibeachfilmsociety.memberlodge.org. Tickets cost $11.