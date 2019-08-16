Get ready for a party-filled weekend. Wynwood staple Veza Sur Brewing Co. will throw down on Saturday for its second b-day party. On the tunes front, Khalid, Queen + Adam Lambert, Little Jesus, Scott Yoder, and Thomas von Party will rock South Florida. And, for some nostalgia, you'll want to check out Hippiefest on Sunday in Fort Lauderdale. For the shopaholics out there, Fontainebleau will be the place to be with its Annual Retail Sale.

Here are the best things to do in Miami this weekend:

Get shopping at Fontainebleau Miami Beach. Fontainebleau Miami Beach

Need a new outfit for the pool, club, or some other occasion? It's time for Fontainebleau's legendary Annual Retail Sale. You'll seldom get a better deal on some of your most desired outfits. Throughout the property and culminating in the Fontaine Ballroom, enjoy up to 80 percent off goods from brands including John Varvatos, L'Agence, RtA, Cotton Citizen, and many others. Happy shopping! 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, August 16, through Sunday, August 18, at Fontainebleau Miami Beach's Fontaine Ballroom, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; fontainebleau.com. Admission is free.

It's National Spa Month and all kinds of relaxing happenings are going on. Among them, you can enjoy complimentary massages from Priv masseuses aboard the 5:40 p.m. Brightline train departing Miami on Friday. This trek will be the pinnacle of rush hour relaxation. If you can't make it, another massage train departs at the same time Friday, August 23. 5:40 p.m. Friday, August 16, at Virgin MiamiCentral, 600 NW First Ave., Miami; gobrightline.com. Tickets cost $27 and up.

EXPAND Sweet Jesus! Little Jesus rocks 1306 Friday evening. Photo by Alberto Newton

In Talladega Nights, Ricky Bobby's favorite version of Jesus was the eight-pound six-ounce baby. After rockin' out to Little Jesus this Friday evening at 1306, you too might have a favorite version. Formed in 2012 in Mexico City, this quintet always delivers the catchiness. Opening for Little Jesus will be the fabulous local rock band Jaialai. 8 p.m. Friday, August 16, at 1306 Miami, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $15 via seetickets.us.

Happy birthday to Veza Sur! The beloved Wynwood brewery turns two years old Saturday and there will be a Two Year Cumpleaños fiesta to celebrate. Count on beer, DJs, musical performances, and "special surprises." And, no we're not going to ruin the surprises, so you'll have to show up and find out what they are for yourself. One non-surprise: There will be a La Super Pachanga beer release, so enjoy! Noon Saturday, August 17, at Veza Sur Brewing Co., 55 NW 25th St., Miami; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND Khalid brings his magic to AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday. Photo by Grace Pickering

Stop confusing Khalid with DJ Khaled. Though DJ Khaled is here all the damn time, Khalid isn't. But he will be here Saturday night when his Free Spirit World Tour rolls into the American Airlines Arena. Among the chart-topping jams you can listen to before the show are his latest hit single, "Talk," as well as "Better," "Eastside," and "Love Lies." 7:30 p.m. Saturday, August 17, at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; aaarena.com. Tickets cost $35.95 to $140.



If anyone in today's music biz would step in and do Freddy Mercury justice, it would be Adam Lambert. Fortunately, that happened, and the former American Idol contestant is now touring with the iconic band fronted by Mercury. Queen + Adam Lambert will rock the BB&T Center this Saturday, bringing all the classics, from "We Will Rock You" to "Bohemian Rhapsody." In addition to creating many timeless tunes, the band dropped a great live album in 2016. 8 p.m. Saturday, August 17, at BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; thebbtcenter.com. Tickets are sold out.

EXPAND Thomas von Party brings the party to Floyd Saturday. Photo by Vera Colombo

Thomas Von Party is a huge deal in Canada. He heads a record label, owns one of Montreal's top clubs, and has collaborated with the likes of Auntie Flo and Tiga, his brother. Now the producer and rave god extraordinaire is hitting the States. He'll have the stage all to himself Saturday evening at Floyd. God bless America (and Canada too)! 11 p.m. Saturday, August 17, at Floyd, 40 NE 11th St., Miami. Tickets cost $10 to $30 via residentadvisor.net.

It's been an exciting year for Scott Yoder. During the course of 2019, he's releasing six singles, touring the country, and continuing to deliver his unique brand of melancholic goodness. This Saturday evening, he'll rock an intimate set at Las Rosas. Fun fact: Yes, this is the Scott Yoder who also fronts the Pharmacy and Fuzzy Cloaks. 9 p.m. Saturday, August 17, at Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; lasrosasbar.com. Admission is free.



If you've been slacking on hitting up the International Ballet Festival of Miami, Sunday is your last chance. Among your final options is the Gala of the Stars, happening at 5 p.m. at Miami-Dade County Auditorium. At this cultural spectacle, catch ballet stars from Brazil, Germany, Hungary, Slovenia, Mexico, the United States, and a slew of other countries. Through Sunday, August 18, at various locations throughout Miami-Dade and Broward; internationalballetfestival.org. Event prices vary.

So that whole 50th-anniversary Woodstock concert got scrapped. But Hippiefest will land at the Broward Center this Sunday, and it's loaded with sets from the flower-power heyday. Among the acts — many of which will pay tribute to the 50th anniversary of Woodstock — are Ten Years After, Big Brother & the Holding Company, and Vanilla Fudge. 6:30 p.m. Sunday, August 18, at Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; browardcenter.org. Tickets cost $49 to $69.