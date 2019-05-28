The Best Things to Do in Miami This Summer

People often dismiss summer in Miami as slow season. But in many ways, it's when the city expresses its truest self. The heat and humidity can be stifling, sure, but with the powers of modern air conditioning, exploding creative energy, and a relentless drive to keep pushing the city forward, there's no limit to the things we can see, do, and explore this summer.

Need proof? Check out our list of Miami's best cultural events over the next three months. From exhibitions to festivals, performances, and more, there's no shortage of opportunities to get out of the house and remind yourself that summer in the city is about so much more than beach days.

1950 Cuba brochure by Conrado Walter Massaguer Courtesy of the Wolfsonian-FIU / The Vicki Gold Levi Collection

June

"Cuban Caricature and Culture: The Art of Massaguer." He palled around with Franklin D. Roosevelt, Walt Disney, Albert Einstein, and the King of Spain and helped shape views of his native Cuba throughout the 20th century. Remembered best for his biting political satire, celebrity caricatures, and magazine and advertising illustrations, graphic artist Conrado Walter Massaguer thrived at the center of Havana’s cosmopolitan culture in the decades before the Cuban Revolution. Now, thanks to a recently gifted installation of works, his legacy will be on display at The Wolfsonian Library in South Beach. Browse through dozens of Massaguer’s most iconic and influential illustrations, from images of the “New Woman” flapper ideal in his magazine Social to depictions of tropical paradise for the Cuban Tourist Commission. Friday, June 7 through Sunday, February 2, at The Wolfsonian–FIU, 1001 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-531-1001; wolfsonian.org. Admission is free for members, $12 for adults, $8 for seniors and students with I.D.

American Black Film Festival. When the first ABFF took place in June of 1997 (back then it was the Acapulco Black Film Festival), its founders aimed to create a venue at which members of Black Hollywood could meet, network, collaborate, and celebrate Black cinema. Now in its 23rd year, having relocated to Miami and drawing nearly 10,000 people annually, ABFF continues to achieve its original vision as the nation's largest gathering of Black film and TV enthusiasts. Festival highlights for 2019 include an Art of Directing panel with George Tillman Jr. (The Hate You Give), Malcolm D. Lee (Night School), and others; the ABFF Comedy Wings competition hosted by Deon Cole (Black-ish); and a Hot in Hollywood Q&A with actresses Marsai Martin (Black-ish, Little), Lakeith Stansfield (Atlanta), and more. Wednesday, June 12 through Sunday, June 16, at various locations. Tickets start at $120 via abff.org.

"Guadalupe Maravilla: Portals." The Institute of Contemporary Art welcomes the New York and Richmond-based, El Salvador-born multidisciplinary artist Guadalupe Maravilla to Miami for his first solo museum project, “Portals.” Comprised of newly commissioned sculptures—a set of intricate, large-scale wearable headdresses that incorporate gongs used in vibrational therapy—“Portals” is a response to the artist’s geo-cultural displacement and personal mythology as one of the first wave of undocumented children to arrive in the United States during the Central American conflicts of the '80s. It also addresses current collective anxieties stemming from the political crisis at the United States' southern border. Thursday, June 13 through Sunday, November 3, at the Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami, 61 NE 41st St., Miami; 305-901-5272; icamiami.org. Admission is free.

Wynwood Pride. Miami Beach already celebrated Pride this past April, but for its own inaugural Pride festival, Wynwood is following suit with the rest of the world by hosting a weekend-long party in June, during International Pride Month. Featuring a lineup of Miami's top-tier queer performers, from drag queens Queef Latina and Miss Toto to DJs Gami and Keanu Orange, plus guest stars like Brazilian drag-pop superstar Pabllo Vittar, the celebrations will go down under the sprawling Wynwood Marketplace tent with other activations around the neighborhood. What's more, all the lip-synching battles, voguing catwalks, late-night DJs, and more are free and open to the public, and registration includes a complimentary drink. ¡Que lindo! Friday, June 21 to Sunday, June 23 at Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-239-8833; wynwoodpride.com. General admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

July



Florida Supercon. Taking over nearly 500,000 square-feet of newly renovated space at the Miami Beach Convention Center, Supercon returns in 2019 for four days of exhibits, costumes, gameplay, autographs, and more to celebrate and bring to life all things geek, from comic books and anime, to video games, cosplay, fantasy, and more. Whether you're playing in a tournament, attending a Q&A or workshop, showing off your killer cosplay shops, ogling celebrities, or just taking in the spectacle, Florida Supercon will undoubtedly power-up your Independence Day weekend. Thursday, July 4 through Sunday, July 7, at Miami Beach Convention Center, 1901 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach; 800-598-1055; floridasupercon.com. Single-day tickets start at $30.

John Leguizamo: Latin History for Morons. Following critical and audience acclaim direct from a sold-out run at Broadway’s The Public Theater and a record-breaking night at Berkeley Repertory Theatre, John Leguizamo’s Latin History for Morons comes to Miami for one weekend only. Inspired by a near-total absence of Latinos from his son's American History books, Leguizamo embarks on a frenzied and hilarious mission to locate a Latin hero for his son's history project. Over the course of 110 uncensored minutes, the show breaks down the 3,000 years between the Mayans and Pitbull, as told by the irreverent and incisive Tony and Emmy Award-winning personality. Friday, July 12 to Sunday, July 14 at Ziff Ballet Opera House, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org. Tickets start at $49.

"The Other Side of Now: Foresight in Contemporary Caribbean Art." This overarching group show opening at the PAMM sets its sights on times to come, exploring radical imaginations that expand our view of the Caribbean into the future. Rather than dwell on the Caribbean’s traumatic, colonial past and trials that still linger today, “The Other Side of Now” seeks to break away from and reframe contemporary art narratives of the Caribbean. Featuring 14 artists from the region and its diaspora, the thematic exhibit invites participants to play and grapple with the future of the Caribbean and attempt to answer the question: What might a Caribbean future look like? Thursday, July 18 through Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; pamm.org. Admission is free for members, $16 for adults, $12 for children, students, and seniors with I.D.

August



Katya: Help Me, I'm Dying. For the first time ever, RuPaul’s Drag Race Miss Congeniality and All-Stars Season 2 finalist Katya Zamolodchikova stops in Miami with her riotous new stand up show, Help Me, I’m Dying. Fusing comedy, storytelling, video, dance, and music, the multi-character, multimedia variety show explores what it means to be a woman. “Suspicious Rich Person” tickets will grant you access to the front of the line at Olympia Theater, priority seating, a signed poster, and a meet and greet photo with Katya. Or be an “Eccentric Billionaire Benefactor” to also score yourself an exclusive signed and numbered graphic print. 8 p.m. Saturday, August 3, at Olympia Theater, 174 E. Flagler St., Miami; 305-374-2444. Tickets start at $25 via olympiatheater.org.

DanceAfrica Miami 2019. Featuring renowned native artists from Guinea, Senegal, Mali, the Ivory Coast, Haiti, and Cuba, Miami's premier African diaspora dance and drum festival takes over the iconic Little Haiti Cultural Center for three days of workshops, fashion shows, yoga and wellness, a global bazaar, children's village, live music, and more. The event’s pinnacle Saturday night performance, dubbed Seeds of the Diaspora, will take festival-goers on a sonic journey in which artists from across cultures converge on the mainstage for a historically sold-out concert. Friday, August 2 through Sunday, August 4, at Little Haiti Cultural Center, 212 NE 59th Terr., Miami; 305-960-2969; adddff.delouafrica.org. General admission concert tickets cost $30 for adults, $20 for seniors and students with I.D., $5 for children 2 and under. Individual workshop admission starts at $15.

Siempre Flamenco Festival. Transport yourself to Andalucía with the stirring rhythms of flamenco at Siempre Flamenco’s Festival de Cante, returning to Miami for a 14th spine-tingling edition. Bringing together old favorites and new faces, the dramatic and intimate 200-seat performance embodies the passion and raw emotion of flamenco song and dance. This year, acclaimed Spanish singers Rocio Bazan, Manuel de la Nina, and Javier Heredia, world-renowned dancer Antoñete Castro, and the great guitarist Paco Fernandez are joined by founding members Paco and Celia Fonta to complete an A-list lineup of flamenco stars. Friday, August 30 through Sunday, September 1, at Carnival Studio Theater, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722. Tickets start at $48 via arshtcenter.org.