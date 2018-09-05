The 21 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday

Where will the red thread lead you at Mira Lehr's thought-provoking new exhibit in North Miami? Reflecting on nature as well as personal discovery, this multimedia display guides visitors through diverse, earthy experiences in a labyrinthine fashion. "Tracing the Red Thread" is modeled after the Greek mythological tale of Thesus and Ariadne's thread, in which Thesus uses the thread to navigate a maze and defeat the Minotaur. Thursday through November 4 at Museum of Contemporary Art, 770 NE 125th St., North Miami; mocanomi.org. General admission costs $5, and various discounts are available.

Friday

It's been 25 years since k.d. lang's album Ingénue hit shelves. The LP featured the smash hit "Constant Craving," which helped the album go multiplatinum and launched lang's career to a new level. To celebrate Ingénue's quarter of a century, the singer will perform the album in its entirety plus a sprinkling of other hits from her decades in the biz. 8 p.m. Friday at Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; browardcenter.org. Tickets cost $30 to $89.

There's more to international soccer than the World Cup every four years. There are plenty of grudge matches to be played, and one is going down in our backyard. South American rivals Colombia and Venezuela will square off in a "friendly" this Friday at Hard Rock Stadium. As of the mid-August FIFA rankings, their national teams are ranked 14th and 31st, respectively. ¡Buena suerte! 8 p.m. Friday at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Way, Miami Gardens; ticketmaster.com. Tickets cost $39 to $375.

It's an art overload, in the best way possible. Beginning at 9 p.m. Friday at Locust Projects, you can catch different artists (including the likes of Anthony Anaya and Douglas Repetto) displaying their art in one-hour increments. The shindig will last 20 hours, hence the exhibit's name, "20/20: Twenty Artists/Twenty Hours." If you're busy or will be sleeping during part of the madness, elements from the project will also be reinstalled in Locust's main gallery and on display through September 29. 9 p.m. Friday through 5 p.m. Saturday at Locust Projects, 3852 N. Miami Ave., Miami; locustprojects.org. Admission is free.

The roller-coaster story of former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez captivated the nation. Miami-based attorney Jose Baez defended the star in his second, double-murder trial (after he had already been sentenced to life in prison). In Baez's new book, Unnecessary Roughness — which he'll chat about at Books & Books in Coral Gables — he recounts his experiences with Hernandez, their victory in court, and, ultimately, a tragedy for so many. 6:30 p.m. Friday at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; booksandbooks.com. Admission is free.

Saturday

Football season isn't the only season kicking off this time of year. It's also arts season. ArtsLaunch2018 brings together many of Miami's fine establishments in the arts community for one helluva party at the Arsht Center. The event offers a community arts village with more than 100 vendors, food and drinks for purchase, and performances by DJ Kumi Alvarez, Jahfé, and Locos por Juana. Pro tip: A good chunk of the Arsht's individual show tickets for the upcoming season will go on sale this Saturday, so get 'em while they're hot. 10 a.m. Saturday at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; arshtcenter.org. Admission is free.

Some of the wildest and most innovative films throughout cinematic history are about to hit the big screen — all in one place. Film Art Expanse will feature five vintage projectors showing more than 30 essential cinematic pieces on a single stage. Among the artists you'll see are Thom Anderson, Storm De Hirsh, and Lawrence Jordan, all with works in their original 16mm formats. The goal of the event is to "bring an expanded cinema experience to a traditional theater environment." 6 and 8 p.m. Saturday at MDC Live Arts Lab, Miami Dade College's Wolfson Campus, 300 NE Second Ave., Building 1, Miami; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.

Endless summer. Sounds like a dream come true, right? Well, G-Eazy is living the dream on his wildly popular Endless Summer Tour, making a stop in West Palm Beach this Saturday. In late 2017, the Oakland-bred rapper dropped his fifth studio album, The Beautiful & Damned, with cameos galore from friends such as A$AP Rocky, Charlie Puth, and Cardi B. For his Endless Summer, G-Eazy is joined by fellow heavy-hitters Lil Uzi Vert, Ty Dolla $ign, and others. 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach; livenation.com. Tickets cost $22 to $89.50.

When Paul Simon announces his farewell tour, you go see Paul Simon. And don't count on him being like the Eagles and staging a gazillion so-called goodbyes to the stage. Where do you even begin with someone like Simon? The songwriting mastery. The 14 solo studio albums. The classics with Art Garfunkel. Oh, the memories. Enjoy what you can during his last stop in South Florida. 8 p.m. Saturday at BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; thebbtcenter.com. Tickets cost $45 to $170.75.

When we talk about Puerto Rico's reggaeton royalty, Ozuna is right up there. The 26-year-old has only two studio albums under his belt: 2017's Odisea and 2018's Aura, which dropped August 24. But he has a boatload of hits. Aside from his solo stuff — which includes smashes such as "Si No Te Quiere" and "Te Vas" — he's been featured on tracks with the likes of Daddy Yankee, Bad Bunny, and Chris Jeday. 7 p.m. Saturday at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; ticketmaster.com. Tickets cost $39 to $199.

Steve Rullman has been making a scene in West Palm Beach for decades. With PureHoney magazine, he shows off the talents of tri-county music-makers, area venues' shows, and his own nightlife endeavors. This Saturday, Rullman will host his annual PureHoney-sponsored extravaganza, Bumblefest. The party will include Oakland psych-space rockers Lumerians, L.A. garage rockers Santoros, glammed-out Seattlite Scott Yoder, dance beats from New York Gustaf, and dozens of other acts from the Sunshine State. The fiesta will offer six stages, one each at Voltaire, Kismet Vintage, Hullabaloo, and Subculture Coffee and two (indoors and outdoors) at Respectable Street. Bumblefest will be one helluva packed night you'll never forget. It also ends at 4 a.m., so it'll be raging later than anything else for miles and miles. 6 p.m. Saturday at Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach; purehoneymagazine.com. Admission costs $10 to $15.

Some venues in Miami are real gems that should be enjoyed. Soho Studios, a multi-use space in Wynwood, is one of them. Man-centric media website Thrillist will host the Cuervo Tradicional Taco Takeover and Cocktail Competition there this week, so you can enjoy the hip spot and chow down on tacos crafted by local chefs. Then wash it all down with tequila. Thrillist promises games and surprises, A/C, and music. You get to choose the winning food and cocktail and enjoy a different kind of Saturday night. 3 p.m. Saturday at Soho Studios, 2136 NW First Ave., Miami; thetacotakeover.com/miami-taco-takeover. Admission costs $49 to $79.

Spanish and Catalan singer Alba Farelo goes by the name Bad Gyal. Though she's from the Continent, her dance songs ring of the Caribbean with elements of reggaeton and dancehall. She came up on YouTube after adding her flair to Rihanna's "Work" as her own tune, "Pai." Since then, her star has been on the rise. With songs such as "Candela" and "Blink," Bad Gyal is harnessing the minimal, chill vibez of her millennial colleagues and adding her own voice. She'll bring her trap en español to Floyd for a party befitting Miami's dance-crazy crowd. 11 p.m. Saturday at Floyd, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; floydmiami.com. Admission costs $10 to $15.

How will a minimalist furniture object take its shape in Miami? You'll have to show up to find out. X,X,X is a large art object/piece of furniture created by Jessica Martin and Deon Rubi (known for their collaborative design practice, Nun). Their piece — composed of various removable components — is delivered to audiences and is meant to be disassembled, creating an opportunity to "explore human relations." The pieces are moved around during a unique, choreographed ceremony of sorts, and guests may interact with it too. Noon Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday at Mana Contemporary Miami, 777 Mall, 145 E. Flagler St., Miami; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.

Sunday

Bro, have you heard of Molotov? The Mexico City band has been mixing rap with metal since the mid-'90s. You might think the group sounds like System of a Down but with a certain Mexican sabor that makes it lighthearted while still being hard and political. Think of them more like an angry Manu Chao. The classic act will hit the Fillmore to play tunes with catchy titles such as "Puto" and songs off well-named albums like Apocalypshit — which, though it came out in 1999, seems to describe the state of affairs in America in 2018. 8 p.m. Sunday at Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; fillmoremb.com. Tickets cost $42.

Roman Polanski may be an awful perpetrator of violence against young women, but his flicks will forever find homes in indie theaters. If you can separate the man from the legend, hit up Gables Cinema for screenings of Chinatown, one of his most memorable films, this Saturday through Monday. Enjoy Jack Nicholson at his finest, as a private eye who's hired to investigate Faye Dunaway's husband but who ends up getting in deep with her. This movie is noir in color, a true classic for those with a hankering for an education in film history. 1 p.m. Sunday at Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; gablescinema.com. Tickets cost $11.75.

The Miami Dolphins have some of the most delightful colors of any team, don't they? And a dolphin as their mascot? How can you do anything but root for that slick, smart water mammal? You can't! The Fins are the best in form and fashion. Head to Hard Rock Stadium to show your inner animal lover when the Dolphins play the Tennessee Titans. Miami's team is sure to out-style, elicit more cheers, and endear more hearts than the opponents. 1 p.m. Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; ticketmaster.com. Tickets start at $38.

Monday

Mondays are a drag, but at least you can pick up your mood while chilling out at Motown & Mule Mondays. The LVL25 happy hour runs from 5 to 7 p.m. and offers not only Detroit's finest classic R&B but also chilly bevs. You can head to the Bar at Level 25 and admire the panoramic view of the Magic City while you mix your own Moscow mule crafted with Absolut Elyx. Bring your creative spirit and start taking notes now on how to garnish your special creation. After knocking back a few, you'll be asking is this "Stoned Love" or "Just My Imagination"? 5 p.m. Monday at LVL25, Conrad Miami Hotel, 1395 Brickell Ave., Miami; conradmiami.com. Admission is free.

Tuesday

Tired of going out just to go out? Is your bank account empty and you have nothing to show for it but wet brain? Get to Gramps for the third-annual Pace Miami Trivia Night. You'll go home with a bellyful of booze and pizza and no guilt. Proceeds will go to the Pace Center for Girls, an intervention and education program that helps at-risk young women. The night will include trivia and 10 percent off food from Pizza Tropical. And if you think you can make a mean drink, battle bartenders in a mixology competition. 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Gramps, 174 NW 24th St., Miami; gramps.com. Admission costs $22.

Wednesday

Do you love Kathy Griffin, or do you live for her? The wonderfully weird redhead is always balls-to-the-wall and never shies away from speaking her truth, even in the face of orange tyrant and nincompoop Donald Trump. But women who speak truth to power — or who take a photo while holding the severed head of a sitting president — pay the price for their vision and honesty. After a stupid scandal in 2016 involving the aforementioned pic, Griffin is returning to her rightful place onstage. Catch her this hump day when her Laugh Your Head Off World Tour stops in the Magic City. 8 p.m. Wednesday at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; arshtcenter.org. Tickets start at $39.50.