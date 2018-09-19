The Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday

Unlimited wine and prosecco? That'll get your attention. Add painting with a beloved Miami artist and you've got a fun night out. Corks & Canvases is a new fall shindig, happening the third Thursday of each month at Atton Brickell Miami. It kicks off with the owner of Paint Vibes Studio, Felipe Lagos. By the end of your sesh with Felipe, maybe you'll be painting on his level. If nothing else, you should have a nice buzz. 8 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday at Atton Brickell Miami, 1500 SW First Ave., Miami; eventbrite.com. Tickets cost $50.

Remember Laganja Estranja? The badass drag queen finished eighth in Season 6 of RuPaul's Drag Race. Now the choreographer extraordinaire is set to teach you a move or two. Estranja is headlining the latest edition of PAMM's Poplife Social YoungArts Takeover, which happens every third Thursday. Enjoy a special performance and dance class with Estranja, check out the galleries, and indulge in happy-hour specials at the always-yummy Verde. 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday at Pérez Art Museum of Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; pamm.org. Free with museum admission.

Voter suppression is always a dangerous crime in a democracy, but it feels especially nefarious right now, in this age of election meddling. That makes this a great time to arm yourself with information. In New York Times best-selling author Carol Anderson's new book, One Person, No Vote, she dives into the 2013 Supreme Court ruling that essentially destroyed the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and highlights the tumultuous aftermath. Meet the author and hear her incredible perspective firsthand. 8 p.m. Thursday at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; booksandbooks.com. Free.

Friday

He's not driving around in a fancy automobile for Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, but he is parking at the Arsht Center. The one and only Jerry Seinfeld, hitting the 305 for one night only, will share all the little things in life that either enthrall or annoy us all. Seinfeld has been pretty busy these days: In addition to working on his Emmy-nominated web series, he stars in the standup special Jerry Before Seinfeld, released on Netflix late last year. 7 p.m. Friday at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $72.50 to $93.50.

Time to put your money where your wings are. The fourth-annual Chicken Wing Eating Championship will go down Friday evening, and it's all for a good cause: Proceeds will benefit Miami Lighthouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired. For 50 bucks, you can throw your hat into the chicken-eating ring, or spend $20 to watch people be incredibly ravenous and messy. All attendees receive a free drink. 6:30 p.m. Friday at Batch Gastropub, 30 SW 12th St., Miami; eventbrite.com. Admission costs $20 to spectate and $50 to compete in the 8 p.m. competition.

In a rural village in Ethiopia, young women are kidnapped for marriage. It's a regular occurrence and tradition. The award-winning drama Difret follows a 14-year-old girl who refuses to accept tradition, kills her captor, and endures a roller-coaster legal battle. Following a special screening, writer and UN specialist on ending child marriages Monique Cleseca will be on hand for a unique Q&A. 7 p.m. Friday at Overtown Performing Arts Center, 1023 NW Third Ave., Miami; eventbrite.com. Tickets cost $13 for general admission and $5 for Overtown residents.

French producer Darius dropped his first full-length album last year. It's Utopia, and it's magical in the most synthy, poppy, and ravey way possible. You can experience the new tunes and some of his earlier singles live this week at 1306. Catch him while you can: Later this year, he'll take his tunes to Bangkok, Jakarta, and Tokyo before hitting the West Coast for more gigs. 10 p.m. Friday at 1306 Miami, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami; ticketfly.com. Tickets cost $20 to $25.

Saturday

Yet another reason life isn't fair: Game of Thrones won't return until sometime next year. But in the excruciating meantime, you can enjoy the wildly stellar Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience at the BB&T Center. Thrill to all of the glorious, epic music you've come to love from famed composer Ramin Djawadi and his orchestra, as well as some new nuggets from Season 7. 8 p.m. Saturday at BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; thebbtcenter.com. Tickets cost $17.63 to $95.25.

How do you describe the house-music-rooted Mija? Well, she's known for curating the recent live event/music spectacle Fk a Genre and has described her style as "shredding a tidal wave of whiskey on a surfboard made out of don't care." So clearly, she does it all. She's played Lollapalooza, Hangout Fest, and Ultra. But this time, she's set to rock an intimate, can't-miss show at Floyd. 10 p.m. Saturday at Floyd, 40 NE 11th St., Miami; residentadvisor.net. Tickets cost $15 to $25.

If there were an Argentine version of Björk, it would totally be Juana Molina. The South American indie-folk icon is known for her hypnotically electronic tunes and eclectic yet lovable delivery. Over the years, Molina, with seven studio albums, has built quite a cult following. It's been a hot minute (translation: years) since she has graced Miami with her presence, so show her some love. 7 p.m. Saturday at North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; northbeachbandshell.com. Tickets cost $30 to $35.

The Medical Marijuana Concert has been a staple in Miami for years. How many years, you ask? Well, this year, the musical and educational spectacle celebrates the big two-oh. For its 20th anniversary, the concert will present performances by the likes of Inner Circle, Telekinetic Walrus, and SunGhosts, as well as speeches from folks such as Florida state Rep. David Richardson and South Miami Vice Mayor Walter Harris. It's all to help change laws and make medical marijuana accessible to those who need it most. 3 p.m. Saturday at Wow House, 3100 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; eventbrite.com. Tickets cost $25.

Finding fun, safe, PG-rated stuff to do with your kids that doesn't cost a month's rent is not easy. New World Center's NWS Open House, a free, family-friendly, all-day event hosted by New World Symphony and Baptist Health, is one great exception. Green babies will enjoy the beach cleanup, dancing babies will enjoy Zumba, and active babies will enjoy self-defense classes, yoga, and doga (yoga with dogs). Kids will transform into happy animals as they get their faces painted, enjoy live music performed by New World Fellows, and engage in other interesting activities. All of this fun is also a guise for Baptist to perform health screenings. Pretty clever, huh? 9 a.m. Saturday at New World Center, 500 17th St., Miami Beach; nws.edu/new-world-center. Admission is free.

DIY husband-and-wife band Adult came out of Detroit 20 years ago under the name Plasma Co. Using analog synths and drum machines, Adam Lee Miller and Nicola Kuperus make industrial punk sounds unlike anything you'll hear on the radio. The group recently released This Behavior and is touring to promote the album. Adult is a great act to catch live and in Miami. This tropical city loves its dark electronic music paired with wild dancing. Technique Records and Gramps will cohost the duo, and Plack Blague will open the show. 9 p.m. Saturday at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; gramps.com. Admission costs $10.

Musical soundtracks were a big part of film in the '90s, but it wasn't until the German thriller Run Lola Run came out that internationally recognized flicks used techno. When Run Lola Run was released, it was a huge deal. Fans dyed their hair weird colors to match Lola's and ran off to all-night raves. Tom Tykwer's story itself follows the intersection of a mobster, lost money, and one crazy couple. Lola has 20 minutes to replace money her boyfriend lost or say bye-bye to him. Gables Cinema will show this instant classic as part of its After Hours series at a nearly midnight screening. 11:30 p.m. Saturday at Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; gablescinema.com. Tickets cost $8.

Sunday

Fort Lauderdale rapper Ski Mask the Slump God might have a mouthful of a name, but the talent born Stokeley Clevon Goulbourne has had some hits on his hands. He was a frequent collaborator with the late and controversial rapper XXXTentacion under the moniker Members Only but gained greater fame in 2017 with " Babywipe " and "Catch Me Outside." The latter used a Missy Elliott beat, and she even tweeted, "Oh he rode the heck out of this... beat!" His 2018 mixtape, Beware the Book of Eli, made it to the Billboard 200, and he's worked with other big names, such as Lil Yachty, A$AP Ferg, Denzel Curry, and Timbaland. Fresh off the return of Members Only earlier this month, he'll perform this weekend at the Watsco Center at the University of Miami. 8 p.m. Sunday at Watsco Center, 1245 Dauer Dr., Coral Gables; watscocenter.com. Tickets cost $32.

In Maren Morris' song "Rich," she spins the old "If I had a dollar for each time..." concept into a catchy country ditty about a shitty guy. The song captures all that is delightful about country music — real-life feelings expressed through reworked clichés. Morris isn't yet 30, but as a singer, songwriter, and producer, she has four studio albums under her belt. She's also the woman behind hits such as "My Church" and "I Could Use a Love Song" and even won a Grammy for Best Country Solo Performance. Her solo tour will land at Coral Sky for a good old pop-country time. 7 p.m. Sunday at Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach; ticketmaster.com. Tickets start at $29.50.

Thousands of Nicaraguan refugees and asylum seekers are fleeing violence, human rights violations, and political tension in their homeland. While Trump strips refugees in their children and dignity in the United States, other countries are welcoming those in search of a better life. Costa Rica is receiving hundreds of applications daily for refugees and has already taken in thousands. NicaFest is a concert and celebration of solidarity that supports refugees in Costa Rica and other places. Show your support while making friends and enjoying Nicaraguan music. 6 p.m. Sunday at Miami Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami; ticketmaster.com. Tickets cost $27.

Monday

Many will never forget the horrors Hurricane Maria wrought on Puerto Rico. The Michelin-starred chef José Andrés, who cofounded the ThinkFoodGroup, with more than 30 restaurants worldwide, addressed that humanitarian crisis. Along with friends from Puerto Rican restaurants, he served more than 100,000 meals a day across the island. He recounts the conversations and experiences in his book We Fed an Island, showing how a network of community kitchens saved many people and offering suggestions on feeding others affected by disaster . A portion of the proceeds will go to the Chef Relief Network of World Central Kitchen. In collaboration with Books & Books, Andrés will be at Miami Dade College in conversation with another Latinx star, Ana Navarro, the famed Republican pundit and Trump hater. 7:30 p.m. Monday at Miami Dade College, Wolfson Campus Auditorium, 300 NE Second Ave., Bldg. 1, Second Floor, Miami; booksandbooks.com. Admission costs $27.99 plus fees.

Tuesday

Christina Aguilera, the talented songstress who is almost never not done up, appeared sans makeup on the March issue of Paste, proving she could go bald like Britney and still look like a Hollywood movie star. Not that a woman's success should be tied to her looks, but Aguilera is just #blessed in almost every way. She's not only a pop princess but also a TV star on The Voice and a UN ambassador for the World Food Programme. Catch this multifaceted talent kicking off her North American tour. 8 p.m. Tuesday at Hard Rock Event Center, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; seminolehardrockhollywood.com. Tickets start at $112.

Wednesday

Do you like your rock poppy? If so, head out to hear Colony House, the indie-rock foursome from Franklin, Tennessee. It was founded by brothers Caleb and Will Chapman, sons of Christian musician Steven Curtis Chapman. Musical talent is clearly in their DNA. The roup has been rocking since high school and released its second studio album, Only the Lonely, last year. Colony House has a clean, fun, soulful sound that, along with opening act Tall Heights, will have the kids dancing with abandon. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; jointherevolution.net. Admission costs $17.50.