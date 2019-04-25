The Best Star Wars Day Events in Miami

Break out your storm trooper cosplay and brush up on your lightsaber skills. The most important day of the year (for Star Wars fans, at least) is quickly approaching.

That’s right — May the Fourth be with you, folks.

The unofficial holiday for the Star Wars fandom is, of course, a play on one of the movies' most famous lines, "May the force be with you." But while it may have started as a simple pun, May the Fourth has expanded into an opportunity for Han Solo stans and Finn and Poe 'shippers to celebrate the stories and characters they love.

Here’s where to make the most of your May the Fourth in Miami.

EXPAND Karli Evans

Ska Wars. Why not rock the F out in the name of the resistance? In Miami, there’s usually no better place to do so than Churchill’s Pub. Starting at 9 p.m., a slew of bands will hit the stage for a special Ska Wars show, featuring the likes of Bargain Bin Heroes and Vibe Arts. To complement the vibe (and entry is free!), there will be costume contests, live art and also an assortment of sci-fi movies shown. 9 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-757-1807; churchillspub.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND It's a #TeamJedi and #TeamSith battle at beer/s'more hotspot Gro on May 4th. (And everyone gets $4 beer.) @swarm_eventagency

May The Fourth Gro With You. GroWynwood opened its doors in late April and is already getting in on the holiday action. The cozy spot, loaded with a bonfire pit, a garden, and prime s’mores-making opportunities, is hosting May the Fourth Gro With You starting at noon on Saturday. The beer bar is encouraging folks to choose a side, #TeamJedi or #TeamSith, and get spirited however they’d like. Entry is free and from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m., there will be a selection of $4 beer. Noon to 3 a.m. Saturday, May 4, at GroWynwood, 2700 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-461-2700; growynwood.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Karli Evans

Star Wars Day Celebration and Can Release. Star Wars-themed beer? Thank you, J. Wakefield Brewing. On Saturday starting at Noon, the brewery will unveil a vast selection of beers with awesome names like Chewbacca’s Morning Coffee, Dagobah Swamp Juice, Ewok Grog, I Love You, I Know, Let the Wookie Win and R2D2’s Beep Boop Boop. In addition to an all-day celebration with food trucks, cosplay opps and raffles, there will also be a coordinated lightsaber battle performance at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free, but obviously bring dough for all the booze and other stuff. Noon Saturday, May 4, at J. Wakefield Brewing, 120 NW 24th St., Miami; 786-254-7779; jwakefieldbrewing.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND Bring your cosplay a-game to the Main Library on May 4th for a Family Festival and FandomFest. 8Bit_Fuzion Studios

May the Fourth Family Festival & FandomFest. You know a fandom is big when even a staid institution like the library is on board. At Miami's Main Library from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the May the 4th Family Festival & FandomFest will host Star Wars-y happenings including special performances, themed games, crafts and more. Show up in your best Star Wars garb for some memorable cosplay action. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at the Miami-Dade Main Library, 101 W. Flagler St., Miami; 305-375-2665; mdpls.org. Admission is free.

EXPAND The Vice City Rollers put on a The Dark Side vs. The Force game on Saturday evening. Eric Vicaria

The Dark Side vs. the Force. Miami's Vice City Rollers roller derby team is awesome on any given day. But May 4 is shaping up to be super-awesome as the team puts on a The Dark Side vs. The Force game at Miami Springs Rec Center. In between the derby action, there will be food trucks, a DJ, vendors, craft beer and raffles to enjoy, too. 5:30 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at Miami Springs Rec Center, 1401 Westward Dr., Miami; 305-805-5076; miamirollerderby.com. Tickets cost $12 in advance via eventbrite.com; $15 at the door.

EXPAND Get crafty and make your own laser-cut Falcon at Moonlighter Makerspace. Tom Pupo

DIY Like a Jedi. The Star Wars series is creative. So you should be creative on May 4, too. Moonlighter is hosting a special DIY Like a Jedi event, where you’ll use space-age technology to create your own laser cut Falcon spacecraft kit. How cool is that? You can also spray your craft with fun character-inspired stencils to give it its own unique flair. This shindig is BYOB, so come prepared. 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at Moonlighter Makerspace, 2041 NW First Pl., Miami; 305-699-2041; moonlighter.co. Tickets costs $40 via eventbrite.com.

Little Havana's Nancy Courtesy of Nancy

Star Wars Day featuring Exit Left. Little Havana hotspot Bar Nancy is hosting a Star Wars-inspired, intergalactic performance by rock and party cover band, Exit Left. May the Fourth will mark the first time Exit Left has graced the Nancy stage. If you want to start your evening earlier, Nancy offers up half-priced beverages from 4 to 7 p.m., seven days a week. 10 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at Bar Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami; 305-397-8971; nancy305.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND Create your own Star Wars LEGO masterpiece in Kendall. Ayleen Dority/Flickr

Lego Star Wars. This one is for the kids (but if you’re a parent, it's ok to feel jealous). Barnes and Noble in West Kendall will host a collaborative Lego play event with fun contraptions like Anakin’s Jedi Starfighter, a Podracer and more. Guests can take home a collectible poster (while supplies last). There will also be a photo opp with a Lego standee, which adults can partake in too. 2 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at Barnes & Noble Booksellers West Kendall, 12405 N. Kendall Dr., Kendall; 305-598-7727; barnesandnoble.com. Admission is free.