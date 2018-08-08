The Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday

Carol City is a music mecca. The Miami Gardens neighborhood has bred the likes of Rick Ross, Flo Rida, and, now, Twelve'Len. A new minidocumentary, Twelve'Len: Definition of a Florida Boy, was produced with Red Bull Music and follows the rising rapper's upbringing and influences. To celebrate the flick's release, a viewing party is going down in Wynwood, drive-in style. Attendees can watch the movie in vintage car seats and enjoy a set by Twelve'Len collaborator DJ Kaixen. Afterward, keep the vibe going at 1-800-Lucky during the official afterparty. 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday at Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami; redbull.com. Free with RSVP via redbull.com.

Stop complaining about being busy. If anyone is busy, it's J. Cole. In April, the rapper released his fifth studio album, KOD, to critical acclaim. It has spawned two top ten hits: "KOD" and "ATM." In September, he'll host his first Dreamville Festival (in his home state of North Carolina), presenting local tunes, art, and culture. But before then, he'll hit the Triple-A with Young Thug, Jaden Smith, and EarthGang. 6:30 p.m. Thursday at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; aaarena.com. Tickets cost $45.50 to $145.50.

It's time for another Miami Dolphins season! Who's excited? Anyone? OK, so the team went 6-10 last season. But that's old news. It's time to destroy Tom Brady, the Jets, and any other heinous obstacle that stands in the Fins' way. The journey will begin this Thursday with the first preseason game, against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Let's kick this season off with a W against a far inferior Florida city. 7 p.m. Thursday at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; ticketmaster.com. Tickets cost $8 to $242.

Movie overload! The Grand IndieWise Convention is a four-day affair boasting 200 films, 400-plus filmmakers, and industry pros from more than 80 countries. If you're dabbling in filmmaking and want to take that dabble to the next level, check out the classes, workshops, seminars, and sessions galore. Oh, and there's a megayacht party too. Don't miss the boat. Thursday through Sunday at AMC Aventura 24, 19501 Biscayne Blvd., #3001, Aventura; convention.getindiewise.com. Registration packages cost $29 to $799.

Popcorn Frights Film Festival; See Friday Photo courtesy of Popcorn Frights

Friday

For a fourth consecutive year, the Popcorn Frights Film Festival is set to make you pee your pants. The fest, which screens more than 20 horror films over a weeklong stretch, attracted 400 attendees in 2016, its inaugural year. Last year, it attracted more than 6,000 fans to O Cinema's friendly confines. For 2018, the event is changing venues and heading north to Fort Lauderdale's Savor Cinema. Friday through August 17 at Savor Cinema, 503 SE Sixth St., Fort Lauderdale; popcornfrights.com. Tickets cost $12 per movie premiere and $99 for a festival badge.

If your happy hour is missing a spectacular view, you're doing it wrong. The Conrad at Fort Lauderdale Beach's popular Spinnaker Sunset Happy Hour is back for another whirl with live tunes, an exclusive cocktail menu (with $12 drinks), and unique bites. It all takes place on the Conrad's elevated Sky Deck, boasting panoramic ocean vistas. 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach, 551 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; conradfortlauderdale.com. Admission is free.

The classic musical Cabaret is making its way to Area Stage Company in Coral Gables. The iconic piece, crafted by Fred Ebb and John Kander, follows Cliff, an American author in Berlin who falls in love with a singer, Sally. Amid a backdrop of a Nazi government takeover, the two adapt about as well as everything else around them, which is to say, imperfectly. If you're looking for some love and drama in your life, this is a must-do. Opens 7:30 p.m. Friday, with showings through August 26, at Area Stage Company, 1560 S. Dixie Hwy., Coral Gables; areastagecompany.com. Tickets cost $15 to $35.

There's never a shortage of cultural and dramatic pieces at Colony Theatre. And the Miami Beach staple's latest show is no exception. Sangre en el Diván tracks the life of psychiatrist Edmundo Chirinos, a very twisted and interesting historical figure. The piece made its debut in Caracas, Venezuela, in 2014 and stars Héctor Manrique, who also directs. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 6 p.m. Sunday at Colony Theatre, 1040 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; colonymb.org. Tickets cost $45 to $60.

Maybe you've heard of the Flipside Kings. They've been around since 1994 and are Miami's quintessential b-boy crew of artists, musicians, and educators. Each year, the group celebrates the broader hip-hop scene with Fam Fest, chock full of performances, workshops, tunes, and a fast-paced competition that you simply have to see to believe. 2 p.m. Saturday at Miami Light Project, 404 NW 26th St., Miami; eventbrite.com. Two-day passes cost $30.

The folks at the Wolfsonian call the museum's monthly party Second Shift "SoBe's best-kept nightlife secret for a shot of culture with your pregame." Well, the secret is out. If you've ever wanted to booze it up at one of Miami's snazziest museums, the Wolfsonian will host a Second Shift from 7 to 9 p.m. this Thursday. Enjoy throwback tunes, drink specials, and nicely priced snacks ($1 to $4) while perusing the gazillion eclectic artworks. 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Wolfsonian-FIU, 1001 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; wolfsonian.org. Admission is free.

EXPAND American Football; see Saturday Shervin Lainez

Saturday

Who likes American Football? No, not the teams of men in tights tackling one another at Hard Rock Stadium. We're talking about the Illinois-bred band that began churning out emo-indie-rock deliciousness in the late '90s. The group broke up due to logistics in 1999 but reunited in 2014. American Football hasn't looked back since. At Revolution this Saturday, the foursome will deliver greatness such as "Where Are We Now?" and "Never Meant." 7 p.m. Saturday at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; jointherevolution.net. Tickets cost $23.50. Read more about American Football on page 35.

Much like its first hit, "Fuego," Bomba Estéreo is pretty hot. The band from Bogotá, Colombia, makes its own kind of music by melding a variety of disparate sounds. The bandmates call their danceable grooves "psychedelic cumbia" and bring the party wherever they go, from Coachella to the Fillmore Miami Beach, where they'll perform Saturday night. The group is promoting its newest tropical recording, Amanecer, out on Sony. 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Collins Ave., Miami; fillmoremb.com. Tickets start at $27.

The glittering lights of the Fontainebleau's famed LIV offer an out-of-this-world clubbing experience you won't soon forget. This week, the nightclub will be filled with the pop-EDM tunes of Austin producers/DJs Chad Cisneros and David Reed of Tritonal. The two are famous for their radio show of the same name and tracks such as "Blackout" and the Chainsmokers collaboration "Until You Were Gone." They boast an outrageously large online following, and their tunes are sure to keep spirits high and hips swaying all night. 11 p.m. Saturday at LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; livnightclub.com. Admission starts at $40.

Do you dig destruction and powerful engines? Then be sure to grab tickets for one of the three Monster Jam rallies at BB&T Center this weekend. There will be two Saturday and one Sunday — and all will be very, very loud. Expect gigantic rides on huge wheels and plenty of testosterone. It's like Hot Wheels all grown up. Monster Jam has racing and freestyle competitions, but the real winner will be your inner child. 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday at BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; thebbtcenter.com. Tickets start at $20.

Ricky Cruz is a Miami-born-and-bred comedian who has been telling funny stories about his life for more than two decades. He's toured with Ralphie May and appeared on HBO, Comedy Central, AMC, and NBC's Last Comic Standing and was a featured performer at the 2008, 2010, and 2013 Comedy Central South Beach Comedy Festival. In an interview with New Times six years ago, he was already an experienced jokester. He said of his colleagues, "Comedians are like pit bulls: If you socialize them at a young age, you can take them to the park and they play nice. If not, it's a nuisance." See which kind of pit bull Cruz is at the Have Nots Comedy show this Saturday night. 8 p.m. Saturday at Open Stage Club, 2325 Galliano St., Coral Gables; openstageclub.com. Tickets cost $15 to $25.

Did you know that the founding editor of the Huffington Post, Roy Sekoff, once tried to steal a tissue wet with Oprah's tears? He shares that tale and others — involving psychics, porn superstores, and Chevy Chase grabbing Sekoff's cojones at a funeral — in his new book, Lacks Self-Control: True Stories I Waited Until My Parents Died to Tell. The Coral Gables native is returning to his hometown to share his chisme from this well-titled book to a salivating local crowd. 7 p.m. Saturday at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; booksandbooks.com. Admission is free.

Are you a proud Dominican who loves baseball? Of course you are! Celebrate your heritage at Major League Baseball's Dominican Heritage Night. The Mets will play the Fish at Marlins Park this Saturday, all while you wave the flag of your beloved tropical nation. You can even get a Dominican heritage jersey if you pick up a ticket package. A portion of the proceeds will support the Dominican American National Foundation. Nothing goes together like Dominicans and baseball, so enjoy this night of pure pride. 7:10 p.m. Saturday at Marlins Park, 501 Marlins Way, Miami; mlb.com. Tickets cost $55.

EXPAND Miami Dolphins vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers; see Thursday. Courtesy of the Miami Dolphins

Monday

Miami and metal have a strong connection. You might think wearing black in the tropics is uncomfortable, but plenty of locals have metal on the brain. Vile Productions is bringing them death metal this week at Las Rosas. Expect California's Ensepulcher, featuring members of Fiend, Skeletal Remains, and Haggus. They'll be playing with Miami crust punks Künt Knuckless and metalheads Amenorrhea and Reyesz Bong Death. Earplugs will be necessary. 8:30 p.m. Monday at Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; lasrosasbar.com. Admission is free; ages 21 and up.

Tuesday

Half of the '80s Euro-pop duo Modern Talking, known for the hit "Sexy Sexy Lover," is still taking his former act's tunes on the road as Thomas Anders & Modern Talking Band. The singer of this twosome will perform with a live band and Bad Boys Blue, Fancy, and Lian Ros at the Fillmore this Tuesday. Break out your wide-shouldered suit and get ready to sway. 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; fillmoremb.com. Tickets start at $69.

Wednesday

Miami, once known only for its seafood and cafecito, is now a real foodie town. And Wynwood is its cultural epicenter, boasting several James Beard Award winners and even cool cooking classes. At the Wynwood Yard, some of the town's best chefs instruct hungry students at the Right on Target Cooking Classes. This week's session will be led by the venue's farm-to-table chef and director of community and culinary, Julie Frans. You'll make more than a few dishes — such as watermelon gazpacho with lump crab, basil oil, and toasted pepitas — paired with wine. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Wellness in the Schools, a program to fight childhood obesity through nutrition and fitness. 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami; thewynwoodyard.com. Admission costs $50.