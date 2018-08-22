The 21 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday

The Miami Beach Kizomba Festival is back for a fifth year. What is kizomba ? Well, it's an Angolan word that translates to "party," so it's already off to a great start. The four-day fest celebrates African culture, music, and dance. Highlights of this year's edition include the Classy All Black Affair with Jennifer Dias and the All White Party with Yola Semedo. Three pool parties are planned too. You won't want to miss any of it. Through Monday at Eden Roc, 4525 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; thembkf.com. Passes cost $165 to $205.

The Listening Den is all about the music and performers, man. The concept, presented by Ace Prop House in conjunction with Mini, is returning for a second consecutive year. This edition boasts an intimate musical setting, handmade drinks, and, randomly, tarot card readings. Owning the stage will be L.A.'s funky electronic outfit EmeryId and Miami's own America's Got Talent alum/star Yoli Mayor. 7 p.m. Thursday at Ace Props, 398 NE 78th St., Miami; eventbrite.com. Admission is free with RSVP.

Miami will be the belly-dancing capital of the world for four glorious days. More than 500 belly-dancing students and teachers are set to converge on the InterContinental for the 11th-annual Miami Bellydance Convention. The event is organized by Miami's own Nathalie Hatab and features shows, competitions, and workshops galore in an incredibly lively atmosphere. Thursday through Sunday at InterContinental Miami, 100 Chopin Plaza, Miami; miamibellydanceconvention.net. Tickets for individual events start at $ 35, and passes cost up to $357.

EXPAND PAMM's Inside|Out program: See Saturday. Courtesy of PAMM

Friday

Hasan Minhaj is closing the door on his Daily Show correspondent stint this summer after four awesome years. Now he's about to become a household name in a new way. This October, his new weekly Netflix show, Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj, will debut and is already inked in for 32 episodes. Before he hits your screen (yet again), see his act on the big stage at the Olympia Theater. 8 p.m. Friday at Olympia Theater, 174 E. Flagler St., Miami; olympiatheater.org. Tickets cost $29.50 to $75.

Here's a great end-of-summer read for you: Frances de Pontes Peebles' The Air You Breathe. The story follows the friendship of Doris and Gra, two girls from completely different worlds in Brazil, who bond over their incredible musical talents. But only one is destined to be a star, resulting in an emotional relationship roller coaster. The author, who will visit Books & Books this Friday for a chat about the book, also inked the celebrated novel The Seamstress, which won the Elle Grand Prix for fiction and was translated into nine languages. 6:30 p.m. Friday at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; booksandbooks.com. Admission is free.



Right up there on the list of rap's rising stars is Gunna. His critically acclaimed mixtape, Drip Season 3, hit number 55 on the Billboard 200 earlier this year. He has also appeared on tracks with the likes of Young Thug, Lil Uzi Vert, Travis Scott, and Gucci Mane. The last time he was in Miami, he performed at Rolling Loud. Now he'll headline a big-time show of his own alongside Bass Santana, Beam, YG Marley, and others. 6 p.m. Friday at LMNCTY, 295 NE 59th Ter., Miami; universe.com. Tickets cost $45.

EXPAND Miami Beach Kizomba Festival: See Thursday Kyle Mikami

Saturday

The Miami Marlins and one of the most popular TV shows in history are coming together for a fantastic night at the ballpark. It's time for another Star Trek Night at Marlins Park. Come dressed as your favorite Star Trek character, and you'll surely be in good company. There's also a special package that includes a ticket to the game versus the Atlanta Braves and a collector's edition Marlins/Star Trek Starfleet Command Badge hat. 7:10 p.m. Saturday at Marlins Park, 501 Marlins Way, Miami; mlb.com. The Star Trek Night package costs $60.

This week, beware of dirty birds. The Baltimore Ravens will land at Hard Rock Stadium for a preseason matchup against the Miami Dolphins. The Ravens last won a Super Bowl in 2012; the Dolphins haven't won one since 1973. Both teams are trying to get it together after a string of subpar seasons. Bold prediction: The Ravens and Dolphins will both make the playoffs this year, so cheer them on now so you're not branded a bandwagon fan. 7 p.m. Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami; ticketmaster.com. Tickets cost $5.50 to $102.

Pérez Art Museum Miami's Inside|Out program displays works from PAMM's permanent collection in various spots throughout Miami-Dade County. Its latest event will hit the Laundromat Art Space in Little Haiti with tunes, beer, and artsy activities. Artist Emilio Sanchez's work is currently installed in the vibrant space. In addition to Sanchez's art, 13 resident artists' work is also on view. 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Laundromat Art Space, 5900 NE Second Ave., Miami; pamm.org. Free with RSVP.

Croquetas are so damn good, with their fried exteriors and fillings with the flavors of dozens of delicious ingredients. So let's celebrate them at Croquetapalooza. Enjoy tasty morsels from more than 20 competitors vying to be named tops. You can also compete in the fifth-annual Islas Canarias Croqueta Eating Contest. In addition to the croqueta- thon , there will also be a flan competition. 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Magic City Casino, 450 NW 37th Ave., Miami; eventbrite.com. Tickets cost $40.

Miami Bellydance Convention: See Thursday Denise J. Marino Photography

If you love Latin music, you're already familiar with Residente . You might also be familiar with the Puerto Rican musician, producer, and founder of the alt-rap group Calle 13 because he's an advocate for indigenous rights and has appeared in campaigns for UNICEF and Amnesty International. He recently released an eponymous album in which he explored the musical heritage of places that came up in his DNA test results. He's also known for winning more Latin Grammys and Grammys than any Latin artist and has even directed his own videos. This powerhouse will bring his good vibes and righteous politics to Miami Saturday night when he performs at the outdoor venue Wynwood Marketplace. 7 p.m. Saturday at Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami; swarminc.com. Tickets costs $45 to $85.

Feeling stuck? It happens sometimes in Miami during the summer. It's like the heat puts your creative brain into hibernation. Check out Disrupting the Order of Things: How to Get Involved and Get Things Done! — a presentation by Street Plans Collaborative's Tony García. The Miami- and New York-based urban planning, design, research, and advocacy firm works to create more advanced public spaces. They use sustainable, long-term changes on a small scale to make big shifts in communities. García is a leader in the Tactical Urbanism movement, which is all about providing cool pop-up spots that are perfect for making new friends and meeting old ones. 4 p.m. Saturday at MDC's Museum of Art + Design, 600 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; mdcmoad.org; Admission is free.



Zombies are finally coming to Miami. No, it's not the '60s band or the Walking Dead pub crawl. It's an electronic duo from Mexico that goes by the name Zombies in Miami. They bring techno to some dark places and weave it with genres such as rock, using synths, drum pads, and their own voices to get crowds bouncing to the beat. They have toured the world but are now headed to their namesake city to play Floyd. 7 p.m. Saturday at Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; floydmiami.com. Admission starts at $11.25.

Miami yogis are always finding new ways to take their practice to the next level. The Yoga Scavenger Hunt — hosted by the media outlet the New Tropic and the yoga clothing company Athleta — is their latest innovation. The goal is for you and your partner to perform different yoga poses on or near certain spots on Lincoln Road. Teams can score swag from Athleta if they win big. The event celebrates the store's 20th anniversary. Simply bring your mat, phone, partner, and best yoga moves. 9 p.m. Saturday at Athleta, 1003 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; athleta.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND The Listening Den with EmeryId and Yoli Mayor: See Thursday. Andrea Lorena

Sunday

Do you eat, sleep, and live basketball? Well, you don't have to wait till October for the NBA season to begin. Check out Primetime Basketball at the Watsco Center for a palate-whetter. The event will present five-on-five full-court games played by pro summer b-ball players, most of whom are in the NBA. The games begin Sunday, so bring your screaming voice and fan fanaticism. 5 p.m. Sunday at Watsco Center, 1245 Dauer Dr., Miami; watscocenter.com. Tickets cost $10 to $100.

Los Olas recently got some Cajun flavor with the opening of the Balcony. The venue is co-owned by former Dolphins player Kim Bokamper. It's two stories of upscale dining with a New Orleans-inspired look and menu. This week, the Fort Lauderdale hot spot will present techno DJ Darude as part of its Rubber Duckie Party. Darude is known for his club hit "Sandstorm" and is headed out on his Surrender tour around the States and Europe. Feel like you're at a rave in the Big Easy at this Sunday-afternoon party. 2 p.m. Sunday at the Balcony, 1308 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; thebalconylasolas.com. Admission costs $10.

Darude: See Sunday. Courtesy photo

Monday

You don't work behind the scenes in local theater for the glory. You do it for love. It's not an easy business, and there are plenty of what the South Florida Theatre League calls "unsung heroes." To celebrate those working hard backstage, the organization is again hosting the community fundraiser the Remy Awards. There'll be a reception, an awards ceremony, and an auction, all to benefit those being honored and the South Florida Theatre League. 7 p.m. Monday at Fantasy Theatre Factory at Sandrell Rivers Theatre, 6103 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; southfloridatheatre.org. Admission costs $10.

Tuesday

When Rick Springfield comes to town, generations of women unite in shared teenybopper lust for the handsome Australian with flowing hair. A longtime heartthrob, Springfield started out in the band Zoot and later found fame as a solo artist with one of radio's biggest hits, "Jessie's Girl." He's also an actor who appeared on General Hospital in the '80s and True Detective in 2015. This Tuesday, the tireless singer will return to South Florida (he played a balls-to-the-wall set at Magic City Casino only four months ago) to perform with Loverboy, Greg Kihn, and Tommy Tutone. 7 p.m. Tuesday at Pompano Beach Amphitheater, 1806 NE Sixth St., Pompano Beach; pbamp.com. Tickets cost $39.50 to $149.50.

Wednesday

Single in Miami? You might be eligible to participate in the Standard's Summer Lovin' Speed Dating. Get busy preparing your application before Monday, August 27 — being approved is not guaranteed because it's a "curated" event. Your gender or sexual preference doesn't matter; all you need to have is a Miami address, single status, and a desire to find love. The event is hosted by Erin Michelle Newberg and will feature resident astrologer Lori Bell, who will help you find your love match. Your friends are welcome to hang out too. They're tired of hearing about your bad Tinder dates, so do them a favor and submit. 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Standard, 40 Island Ave., Miami Beach; summerspeed.splashthat.com. Free to apply and to attend.