The 21 Best Things to Do This Week

Thursday

The Shakira tour coming to American Airlines Arena Thursday was originally planned for last January. But the Colombian singer's vocal cords weren't doing so well then, so she took some time off. Now she's back and better than ever, with the El Dorado World Tour hitting the 305 for two spicy nights. From "Whenever, Wherever" to "Underneath Your Clothes" to "La Tortura," this will be quite the show. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; ticketmaster.com. Tickets cost $76.50 to $186.50.

Brazilian-bred artist Rivane Neuenschwander's latest artistic adventure spans video, performance, and painting at the PAMM. Quarta-Feira de Cinzas/Epilogue (Ash Wednesday/Epilogue), shot on Ash Wednesday in Brazil, tracks a colony of ants transporting leaves along a forest floor. It's pretty damn captivating to watch the ants work together and fight at times, just like we humans do. Ongoing at Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; pamm.org. $16 regular adult admission and various discounts available.

Edith Piaf was a French icon. She was one of the country's most renowned singers and cabaret stars, performing on some of the most prominent stages in France and beyond during the first half of the 20th Century. Leonardo Padrón's Piaf, Voz y Delirio tells the entertainer's roller-coaster story through theatrics, voice, and music, covering everything from her sadness to celebration. The piece stars Venezuela's Mariaca Semprún and a seven-piece band. 8 p.m. Thursday through September 2 at Colony Theatre, 1040 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; colonymb.org. Tickets cost $55 to $75.

Our society is full of racial bias and revenge. Those are exactly the subjects of GableStage's new show, White Guy on the Bus, which also addresses moral ambiguity and intrigue. The Bruce Graham production, directed by Michael Leeds and featuring Ryan Didato and Whitney Grace, zooms in on a white businessman and single black mother who ride the same bus each week. Over time, their differences — both racial and economic — take the front seat. Running through September 9 at GableStage at the Biltmore, 1200 Anastasia Ave., Coral Gables; gablestage.org. Tickets cost $15 to $45.

Thursday is National Rum Day. Hooray! Amid rum specials galore going down in South Florida, the Wharf Miami is hosting a Rum Around the Clock Rum Festival, boasting more than 150 types of the spirit. In addition to booze specials, Cardi & Friends will be onsite to supply the tunes and La Santa Taqueria, King of Racks BBQ, Mojo Donuts, and Spris Artisan Pizza, among others, will be selling grub. Noon Thursday at the Wharf Miami, 114 SW N. River Dr., Miami; eventbrite.com. Free entry.

More rum? You bet. Here's another National Rum Day celebration for your deteriorating liver: The Confidante Miami Beach is staging an elegant affair with more than 20 rum brands, from Pusser's Rum to Afrohead, offering unlimited tastings. Experts will be on hand to help you refine your rum taste. It all goes down at the Confidante's poolside garden to a backdrop of festive tunes. 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Confidante, 4041 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; eventbrite.com. Tickets cost $35 to $50.

Umphrey's McGee: See Friday. Shervin Lainez

Friday

Some bands you just have to see live. Among them is Umphrey's McGee. Since forming at the University of Notre Dame in the late '90s, the rockin' jam band has gone on to play thousands of shows, sell millions of tracks, and release 11 studio albums. Its latest studio album, It's Not Us, hit shelves in January. But with this band, it's all about the live experience — so much so that Umphrey's McGee releases a Hall of Fame album every year with fan-favorite live performances. Opening for the rockers is fellow jam band and Arizona-native Spafford. 6 p.m. Friday at the Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; livenation.com. Sold out.

No, you didn't quantum leap yourself back to the '80s; Def Leppard and Journey really are touring together in 2018. This is the show your nostalgic, rock- lovin ' soul has been waiting for this summer. Journey's present-day lead singer, Arnel Pineda, is a spectacle that can't be missed, and Def Leppard is still churning out new tunes — its latest, self-titled album dropped in '15. But of course, expect these guys to play the classics, from "Don't Stop Believing" to "Pour Some Sugar on Me." 7 p.m. Friday at the BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; ticketmaster.com. Tickets cost $65 to $175.

One hundred dinosaurs are coming to Miami. No, the U.S. Senate isn't having a South Florida retreat. It's Jurassic Quest! Guests can interact with massive, larger-than-life animatronic dinosaurs, join in a fossil dig for dino bones, bounce around in a dino bounce area, and participate in Jurassic-themed crafts galore. Talk about a dream come true for kids — and grownups who never stopped dreaming of dinos. 3 to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition Center, 10901 SW 24th St., Miami; maingatetickets.com. $20 for kids and adults; $18 for seniors; police, military, and other ticket packages available.

EXPAND Shakira's El Dorado World Tour: See Thursday. Kayt Jones

Saturday

Love her or hate her, Taylor Swift and her Reputation Stadium Tour are making a pit stop in Miami. Clearly, plenty of fans still love T-Swift, because she's filling massive stadiums all over the country. The 28-year-old, known for hits spanning "Love Story" to "Shake It Off," is joined by fellow pop diva Camila Cabello (queue "Havana, ooh na-na ") and English songstress Charli XCX. 7 p.m. Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami; ticketmaster.com. Tickets cost $69.50 to $480.

What's the first thing you think of when you hear the word Naples ? Probably that town on the inferior coast of Florida, right? Now it's time to get acquainted with a different Naples — superior DJ Anthony Naples. The dude grew up in Miami and is now one of NYC's rising producers. You'll want to catch him at Floyd before he hits Canada, Belgium, the UK, and wherever else life may take him this fall. 10 p.m. Saturday at Floyd, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; ticketfly.com. Tickets cost $10.

When done wrong, ballet can be tedious for an audience. Done right, it's invigorating and enchanting. The nonprofit Miami Hispanic Ballet Company achieves the latter by featuring and promoting Miami's Latin talents. Each year, the company stages the International Ballet Festival of Miami, bringing together dance stars from around the world for a classical and neoclassical dance repertoire. The fest features all things dance, from a film series to performances by 20 ballet companies. Saturday's A Life for Dance gala features an award ceremony and is a must fest event. 8 p.m. Saturday at Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-7300; fillmoremb.com; internationalballetfestival.org. Admission costs $39-$69.

Wynwood Brewing is celebrating five years of crafting and slinging suds. It feels like only yesterday that the venue and brewery opened in the happening neighborhood. Now, it's a Miami staple, featuring regular Last Call Comedy nights and Metal Mondays. The brewery will celebrate its fifth anniversary with a block party. The whole street'll be blocked from noon till 11 p.m., and 25 of their brews will be flowing heavily. Expect live music, food from Sparky's BBQ, and family-friendly games. Cheers to beers. 9 p.m. Saturday at Wynwood Brewing Company, 565 NW 24th St., Miami; wynwoodbrewing.com. Admission costs $30.

Bouvalay is a term made up by Miami rappers that means "bullshit," according to the internet. But the beer created by Concrete Beach Brewery made with malbec grapes of the same name is nothing of the sort. First released on tap as part of a Gallery Series in 2017, the brew will be released in a can at the Move the Bouv can-release party. This lager has an interesting backstory: It was left to age in oak when parts of the city were evacuated because of Hurricane Irma. The beer fermented without temperature control, giving it a unique flavor. Enjoy this special beer with live music, food vendors, summer swag, and a photobooth to mark the occasion. Noon Saturday at Concrete Beach, 325 NW 24th St., Miami; concretebeachbrewery.com. Admission is free.

Warrior Flow, a yoga practice created by married yogis Adrian Molina and Dennis Hunter, is a modified version of Vinyasa, with added sounds like electronic and reggae, singing and mantras, and guided meditations. They brought Warrior Flow, "a studio without walls," around the world, including to Wynwood Yard for an afternoon Saturday class. This week, you can check out their yoga in a covered space with fans and food trucks, vibes, and sounds by DJ Cisco Achurra Events and Emilia Garth. 1 p.m. Saturday at Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, warriorflow.com. Admission costs $10.

Breweries abound in South Florida, but not all have a unique Latin flavor. Veza Sur is a Wynwood brewery that emphasizes its South American roots while honoring the city's diversity and great vibes. The brewery is celebrating its One-Year Anniversary with a big old party and beer release. There will be music by DJ Tillery James, DJ A-Train and Ill-Set Dee-J, as well as live acts, Jacuzzi Boys, Mr. Pauer with live percussion, and Uma Galera. The party goes until 3 a.m., so there's plenty of time to have some genuine fun at this fiesta! 2 p.m. Saturday at Veza Sur Brewing Co., 55 NW 25th St., Miami; vezasur.com. Admission is free with RSVP.

Courtesy of Jurassic Quest

Sunday

Sunday mornings are the perfect time to recenter yourself before a busy work week. So head to the Miami Beach Botanical Garden, where each week, yogi Franci leads up Zen Garden Yoga. The Vinyasa and Hatha style class is complemented by the serene environment and relatively fresh ocean air. Get yourself feeling good with a proper stretch and a great tropical view, then chill onsite after class. Bring your mat and a towel— it will be sweaty. 10:30 a.m. Sunday at Miami Beach Botanical Garden, 2000 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach; mbgarden.org. Admission costs $10.

Monday

The Broken Shaker, the especially delicious and smartly curated tropical bar at the Freehand hotel, features some of the best cocktails you'll ever slurp down. They're so dang good, you'll believe they're worth their high prices even before you get sloshed. And like the expertly curated menu, this summer's Rusty Shaker Summer Guest Bartender Series features only the finest booze slingers in town. Come by Monday to sip on drinks crafted by Eddie Fuentes. 9 p.m. Monday at the Broken Shaker at Freehand Miami, 2727 Indian Creek Dr., Miami Beach; freehandhotels.com/miami/broken-shaker. Admission is free.

Tuesday

Baseball can be a hard sell. It's a slow sport in an age of fast-paced video games. The guys are throwing the ball far and fast and hitting it hard, but it's not as sexy as, say, the way Wade shoots a big ball into a tiny basket on the other side of the court. But there's still one foolproof thing that'll get you worked up about baseball: the rivalries. And no one does rivalries like the New York Yankees. Catch the team everyone loves to hate taking on the Miami Marlins this week. You'll be fired up to root for the home team, even if the innings feel a bit long and the sun shines too brightly. 7:10 p.m. Tuesday at Marlins Park, 501 Marlins Way, Miami; mlb.com. Admission starts at $31.

Wednesday

It's not always easy to find an 18-and-older show. But Gramps in Wynwood knows how important it is to introduce younger folks to live music. This week, the downtown tropical paradise is hosting a Breakeven Booking event with the intense atmospheric sounds of DC foursome Bound, Miami indie rockers Superhaunted, experimental posthardcore musician Ta Bien, alt dudes Phantom Drive, and Lagoon. There will be plenty to inspire the young and old fans of rock subgenres in a perfectly Florida setting. 7 p.m. Wednesday at Gramps, 176 NW 24 St., Miami; gramps.com. Admission costs $10.

Haute Tension is a rock band formerly known as Mo Booty. With its recent name change, a tour, and a new weekly happy hour series at Gramps' food spot Pizza Tropical, the group is evolving. This Wednesday from 4-7 p.m., the band wrangled a special guest to play the Wynwood food joint, heavenly musical duo Dracula. Recently scooped up by the brand-new local label Sweat Records Records, Dracula will bring you to another level of ecstasy with its divine renditions of classic Spanish and English songs. Get high on music, drunk on cheap drinks, full on pizza-pizza— and up in time for work the next day. 4 p.m. Wednesday at Pizza Tropical, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; pizzatropical.com. Admission is free.