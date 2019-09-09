The Seven Best Free Things to Do in Miami This Week

Brace yourself for what could be a weird and wacky week. Friday the 13th and a full moon are both happening over the next few days. Fortunately, there's a Full Moon Ritual Ceremony at Nautilus by Arlo to keep you in balance. Among other free happenings, you can catch an album release party and set from Electric Kif in Wynwood (Saturday) and hit up a brand new farmers' market in Surfside (Sunday).

Here are the best free things to do in Miami this week:

It's National Suicide Prevention Week, but this is an issue that we should be having an open and honest conversation about beyond the next few days. Monday evening, the Dr. Brandt Foundation hosts a Lights of Hope Suicide Prevention Panel Discussion at the LAB Miami, featuring veteran and Master of Social Work, James Garcia. Post-discussion, there will be a moving lighting ceremony honoring those whose lives have been lost to suicide.7 to 9 p.m. Monday, September 9 at the LAB Miami, 400 NW 26th Ave., Miami; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.

Havana has been evolving before our eyes for the past five centuries. Tuesday evening, University of Miami School of Architecture professor Sonia Chao will discuss the evolution of the city in light of its 500th birthday. Utilizing pieces from the new exhibit, "Havana500: Five Centuries of Evolving Urban Form and Urban Codes," see the Cuban capital city like never before. 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, September 10 at Roberto C. Goizueta Pavilion, 1300 Memorial Dr., Coral Gables; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.

Ladies, get your drink on for free at Barter Wynwood. Photo by Michael Campina

Who likes free booze? Okay, that's all of you. Well, ladies, Barter Wynwood has a pretty stellar ladies night, dubbed She's Bad, from 10 p.m. to midnight every single Wednesday. In addition to free admission, your bad self gets totally free drinks over that two-hour span. Just make sure to RSVP ahead of time. We'll cheers to that! 10 p.m. to midnight Wednesday, September 11 at Barter Wynwood, 255 NW 27th Terr., Miami; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.

For world-renowned Puerto Rican actor Raúl Juliá, the whole world was truly a stage. A new Ben DeJesus-directed film is keeping his memory alive. Featuring reflective interviews with the likes of Anjelica Huston, James Earl Jones, and John Leguizamo, check out an exclusive (and free!) screening of Raúl Juliá: The World's a Stage thanks to South Florida PBS Thursday evening at Actors' Playhouse. 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, September 12 at Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre, 280 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.

A full moon is about to happen and things may get weird. Fortunately, the kind folks at Nautilus by Arlo are combatting the weirdness with a tranquil Full Moon Ritual Ceremony Friday night. Shaman Lauren Unger will lead folks on a cleansing journey encompassing everything from essential oils, holy fire reiki, and sound. 7:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, September 13 at Nautilus by Arlo, 1825 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.



EXPAND Electric Kif celebrates its album release this week. Photo by Claudia Sanchez Silva

Miami's Electric Kif conjures all sorts of sounds. Sometimes it's jazzy, oftentimes there's a bassy undertone, but it always rocks. Saturday at Lagniappe, the band will celebrate the release of its newest album, Jefe. Be among the first to hear the songs on the record before Kif heads out on a tour up the East Coast. 9 p.m. Saturday, September 14 at Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami; lagniappehouse.com. Admission is free.

The Town of Surfside is launching its farmers' market on the 15th. The free and open-to-the-public market will take place every Sunday moving forward, boasting more than 20 vendors. Among the stands to check out are Wavey Acai Bowls, Baguette Plus, Cauliflower Bites, and Soapciety. Happy shopping — and eating! 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, September 15 at 95th St. and Collins Ave., Surfside; townofsurfsidefl.gov. Admission is free.