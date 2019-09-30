The Seven Best Free Things to Do in Miami This Week

October is arriving. That means the holiday season will be here before you know it and you should be saving money for presents. So let's not break the bank on being entertained this week. For some laughs, hit the Wynwood Comedy Throwdown at Concrete Beach Brewery Tuesday evening. It's also Oktoberfest season, so make sure that lederhosen is ironed and hit the Coral Gables celebration beginning Thursday. To close out the week, mingle with adorable pups and the Salty Donut at its Dog Day Pop-Up Sunday morning.

Here are the best free things to do in Miami this week:

After partying all weekend and surviving Monday, we could all use a laugh by Tuesday evening. For a hearty LOL, Concrete Beach Brewery has you covered with its Wynwood Comedy Throwdown starting at 8 p.m. It's an open-mic affair hosted by Danny "Miami" Reyes, so if you're feeling funny, get on up there. At the end of each night, the funniest comic (as voted by the audience) gets a $25 bar tab. 8 p.m. Tuesday at Concrete Beach Brewery, 325 NW 24th St., Miami; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.

Twenty YoungArts alumni are coming together for a unique exhibit, and you can check it out Wednesday evening. Curated by Deana Haggag, Within Interdependence explores human ties to each other and the land we live on. Among the participants are YoungArts alumni from 2003 through the present. 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at YoungArts Jewel Box, 2100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND Bust out those brewskis for Coral Gables Oktoberfest. Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

Bust out the beer boot, and if you have some lederhosen, iron them. It's Oktoberfest season. Among the offerings, Coral Gables Oktoberfest will run Thursdays through Sundays this week through October 13. Enjoy music from bands hailing from Germany and Austria, including Die Edelsteiner, Gruppe Gastein, and Die Wilden Kaiser. On the food front, there will be schnitzel galore and, of course, beer, beer, and more beer! 5 p.m. to midnight Thursday, October 3, and select dates through October 13 in Bierhaus Plaza, 60 Merrick Way, Coral Gables; oktoberfestinmiami.com. Admission is free.



It's the best Friday of the month: First Friday at ICA Miami. For the September iteration of the monthly community event, IlluminArts will present "Uprising." Billed as "a musical exploration," this experience boasts tunes from Brazilian composers Hector Villa-Lobos, Francisco Mignone, and Chico Buarque as well as Native American composer Jerod Impichchaachaaha' Tate. 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, October 5, at ICA Miami, 61 NE 41st St., Miami; icamia.org. Admission is free.

Friday evening, members of the Combat Hippies ensemble of military veteran performing artists will hit the Wolfsonian to engage with select art pieces. They'll "talk back" to the art via a spoken word performance showing the human impact of war on all those touched by military service. Afterward, hang around to engage with the performers. 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at the Wolfsonian, 1001 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; wolfsonian.org. Admission is free.

EXPAND The Wharf will be morphed into an Oktoberfest experience all weekend long. The Wharf Miami

The Wharf Miami is celebrating Oktoberfest. All weekend, enjoy Wharftoberfest, loaded with live tunes, yummy grub, and beverages galore. The first 500 people to RSVP and arrive at the event will get a free Oktoberfest boot. Also, each day, there will be complimentary pretzels from 1 to 5 p.m. And as icing on the Oktoberfest cake, guests who buy a shot of Jägermeister get a free German beer all weekend. Prost! Noon Saturday, October 6, and Sunday, October 7, at the Wharf Miami, 114 SW N. River Dr., Miami. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.

National Dog Day was August 26, but it was rainy and Fido's fun had to be postponed. Among the canine happenings, a Dog Day Pop-Up was planned for Kennedy Park. Well, it's been rescheduled for this Sunday, and it's time for Fido and his human parents to enjoy some doughnuts and fun shenanigans. The Salty Donut will be onsite with treats as well as limited-edition doggy bandannas and swag for sale. Proceeds from the event will benefit Miami Animal Rescue. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, October 7, in Kennedy Park, 2400 S. Bayshore Dr., Coconut Grove. Admission is free.