The Seven Best Free Things to Do in Miami This Week

Welp, Dorian certainly put a damper on the holiday weekend. So you'll probably want to make up for some of those canceled events. And given how much money you spent on filling up the gas tank and shopping for supplies, you'll want to keep it cheap this week. The Anderson is a hot spot for free events, with a silent disco Friday and a Police tribute band Saturday. It's also time for ArtsLaunch at the Arsht Center Saturday, so check out everything our cultural mecca has to offer.

Here are the best free things to do in Miami this week:

Calling all single gay men. Tuesday is the night to find your guy during Hotel Gaythering's Singles Soirée. Sponsored by the Gay Vista Social Club, this event offers half off drinks, dating games, and a special Singles Soirée Labor of Love version of Jeopardy! Admission includes a welcome drink, a $20 sauna day pass, a gift bag, and maybe, by the end of the evening, even a new boo. 8 to 11 p.m. Tuesday, September 3, at Hotel Gaythering, 1409 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach. Admission ranges from free (for first-timers) to $35 via eventbrite.com.

Think you know Michael Scott, Jim, Pam, and every other employee of Dunder Mifflin better than anyone else? Get yourself to The Office Trivia at Growler USA this Tuesday evening. The microbrew pub in Wynwood has quickly become home to some of Miami's best themed trivia nights, offering drink specials and stellar prizes, so don't miss out on your time to shine! 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 3, at Growler USA, 337 NW 25th St., Miami. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.

There aren't too many places where you can party at a fountain and get away with it, but it totally works in Miami Beach. Thursday evening, head to Normandy Fountain for Endless Summer: Reggae Legends Tribute. Among the activities you can enjoy will be two sets by reggae band Marquise Fair; bites from Miami Smokers, 222 Taco, and Icestasy; and pop-up vendor experiences. 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, September 5, at Normandy Fountain, 7802 Rue Vendome, Miami Beach. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.

If you haven't participated in a Silent Disco already, it's time to get with it. There's a free one going down at The Anderson Friday evening with tunes from the likes of Tillery James and Myke Dilla (who will be rockin' on the outdoor patio). Participants will be provided with free headphones. Get ready for jams spanning Latin mixes, Afro-Latino deep house, and even a little '80s goodness.11 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, September 6, at the Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami; theandersonmiami.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND The Wharf hosts a Brazilian Independence Day celebration Saturday. The Wharf

What a week to be a Brazilian in South Florida! In addition to the Brazil-Colombia showdown at Hard Rock Stadium on Friday, Saturday is Brazilian Independence Day. To celebrate, the Wharf is hosting an all-day celebration loaded with a specialty bar (featuring 14 flavors of caipirinha), a free acai bar (from 3 to 6 p.m.), live tunes and authentic grub. Noon to 3 a.m. Saturday, September 7, at the Wharf Miami, 114 SW N. River Dr., Miami; wharfmiami.com. Admission is free.

For the past three years, the Arsht Center has previewed its fall arts season with ArtsLaunch, a free event loaded with performances, workshops, activities, a farmers' market, tours, and other diversions. Among the activities you can check out this year are a public flamenco lesson with Siudy Garrido, a mini-performance by the Miami Symphony Orchestra, and Hamilton karaoke. 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, September 7, at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; arshtcenter.org. Admission is free.

It's a hot week for free happenings at the Anderson. Saturday, Zendatta, a Police tribute band, will play an intimate set at the modern dive. The South Florida band has been going strong since 1995, so it's nailed every cover from "Roxanne" to " Every Breath You Take." Preshow, the Anderson will have happy-hour offerings from 5 to 8 p.m., including $5 beer and wine, as well as $7 select cocktails and spirits. 11 p.m. Saturday, September 7, at the Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.