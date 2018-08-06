The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

Early August in Miami means it's best to stay indoors. With film screenings, panel discussions, and music showcases happening around the city, there are plenty of ways to beat the heat, and all without spending a single dollar.

This week, Books & Books hosts a discussion about Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar's films as the bookstore's neighbor across the street, Coral Gables Art Cinema, continues its two-week retrospective of his films. Huffington Post founding editor Roy Sekoff discusses his new book about his career exploits, and Las Rosas' Words & Wine music series continues with sets by Ex Isles, Batawi, and others.

Here are the best free events happening in Miami this week.

EXPAND Penelope Cruz in Volver, written and directed by Pedro Almodóvar. Courtesy of Sony Pictures Classics

Prolific Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar made his U.S. debut at the 1984 Miami Film Festival. Nat Chediak, Director of Programming at Coral Gables Art Cinema, ran the film festival at the time. This Tuesday, Gables Cinema's Associate Director Javier Chavez will join Chediak in conversation to discuss Almodóvar's lauded filmography and the fateful decision to program his film at the Miami Film Festival more than three decades ago. 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 7, at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Miami; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.

Though it began in a living room, Words & Wine has garnered a huge following over the past eight years. It created a community that has followed it from venue to venue, and now to its new home at Las Rosas. This week, the "Tribal Kinda Open Mic" will present Ex Isles, Batawi, and a secret surprise guest. The Chavarro Brothers-hosted night will feature an open mike and a drum circle, so bring your bongos, hoops, and balls to juggle for a full-on jam session. Spoken word will open you up to all of your weird feelings, which you can then shut down again with some arcade games or pool. It'll be a chill night on a warm evening, perfect for bonding with fellow creative types. 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 8, at Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; lasrosasbar.com. Admission is free.



The world is literally on fire right now. There's been record heat and drought throughout Europe this year, and California is experiencing one of the largest fires in state history. All of this comes less than one year after a record catastrophic year for hurricanes. Put simply: the effects of climate change have arrived. Climate Change Cinema is a new, recurring film series which will pair screenings with valuable discussions about how best to proceed in the battle to save the planet. This week's film, Saving Atlantis, explores the accelerating decline of coral reef ecosystems around the globe. 7 p.m. Thursday, August 9, at Everglades Room at the Venture Cafe Miami, 1951 NW Seventh Ave. #600, Miami; o-cinema.com. Admission is free with RSVP.

EXPAND Twelve'Len Photo by Ian Witlen

Carol City is a music mecca. The Miami Gardens neighborhood has bred the likes of Rick Ross, Flo Rida, and, now, Twelve'Len. A new mini-documentary, Twelve'Len: Definition of a Florida Boy, was produced with Red Bull Music and follows the rising rapper's upbringing and influences. To celebrate the flick's release, a viewing party is going down in Wynwood, drive-in style. Attendees can watch the movie in vintage car seats and enjoy a set by Twelve'Len collaborator DJ Kaixen. Afterward, keep the vibe going at 1-800-Lucky during the official afterparty. 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday, August 9, at Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami; redbull.com. Admission is free with RSVP via redbull.com/us-en/events.

The folks at the Wolfsonian call the museum's monthly party Second Shift "SoBe's best-kept nightlife secret for a shot of culture with your pregame." Well, the secret is out. If you've ever wanted to booze it up at one of Miami's snazziest museums, the Wolfsonian will host a Second Shift from 7 to 9 p.m. this Thursday. Enjoy throwback tunes, drink specials, and nicely priced snacks ($1 to $4) while perusing the eclectic artworks. 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, August 11, at the Wolfsonian-FIU, 1001 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; wolfsonian.org. Admission is free.

Courtesy of Books & Books

Did you know that the founding editor of the Huffington Post, Roy Sekoff, once tried to steal a tissue wet with Oprah's tears? He shares that tale and others — involving psychics, porn superstores, and Chevy Chase grabbing Sekoff's cojones at a funeral — in his new book, Lacks Self-Control: True Stories I Waited Until My Parents Died to Tell. The Coral Gables native is returning to his hometown to share his chisme from this well-titled book to a salivating local crowd. 7 p.m. Saturday, August 11 at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; booksandbooks.com. Admission is free.