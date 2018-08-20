The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

It's been a huge weekend for concerts in Miami, but not all live music has to break the bank. The band Haute Tension, formerly known as Mo-Booty, is playing 31 shows in 31 days this month, including a performance Wednesday at Gramps. Also on that ticket is the duo Dracula, which will also play Sweat Records' independent label-launch party Sunday. The Listening Den returns this Thursday with L.A.'s Emeryld and Miami's own Yoli Mayor, and Las Rosas hosts its Honey party with music by Fusik, Brother Dan, and others.

Here are the best free events happening in Miami this week.

EXPAND Cocktails await at the Broken Shaker. Photo by Karli Evans

Broken Shaker, the especially delicious and smartly curated tropical bar at the Freehand Hotel, serves some of the best cocktails you'll ever slurp. They're so good you'll believe they're worth their high prices even before you get sloshed. And like the expertly curated menu, this summer's Rusty Shaker Summer Guest Bartender Series features only the finest booze slingers in town. Stop by Monday to sip drinks crafted by Eddie Fuentes. 9 p.m. Monday, August 20, at Broken Shaker, 2727 Indian Creek Dr., Miami Beach; freehandhotels.com/miami/broken-shaker. Admission is free.



Haute Tension is a rock band formerly known as Mo'Booty. With its recent name change, a tour, and a new weekly happy-hour series at Gramps' food spot Pizza Tropical, the group is evolving. This Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m., the band wrangled a special guest, the heavenly musical duo Dracula. Recently scooped up by the new local label Sweat Records Records, Dracula will take you to another level of ecstasy with its divine renditions of classic Spanish and English songs. Get high on music, drunk on cheap drinks, full on pizza, and up in time for work the next day. 4 p.m. Wednesday, August 22, at Pizza Tropical, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; pizzatropical.com. Admission is free.