The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

It's been a huge weekend for concerts in Miami, but not all live music has to break the bank. The band Haute Tension, formerly known as Mo-Booty, is playing 31 shows in 31 days this month, including a performance Wednesday at Gramps. Also on that ticket is the duo Dracula, which will also play Sweat Records' independent label-launch party Sunday. The Listening Den returns this Thursday with L.A.'s Emeryld and Miami's own Yoli Mayor, and Las Rosas hosts its Honey party with music by Fusik, Brother Dan, and others.
Here are the best free events happening in Miami this week.
Broken Shaker, the especially delicious and smartly curated tropical bar at the Freehand Hotel, serves some of the best cocktails you'll ever slurp. They're so good you'll believe they're worth their high prices even before you get sloshed. And like the expertly curated menu, this summer's Rusty Shaker Summer Guest Bartender Series features only the finest booze slingers in town. Stop by Monday to sip drinks crafted by Eddie Fuentes. 9 p.m. Monday, August 20, at Broken Shaker, 2727 Indian Creek Dr., Miami Beach; freehandhotels.com/miami/broken-shaker. Admission is free.
Haute Tension is a rock band formerly known as Mo'Booty. With its recent name change, a tour, and a new weekly happy-hour series at Gramps' food spot Pizza Tropical, the group is evolving. This Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m., the band wrangled a special guest, the heavenly musical duo Dracula. Recently scooped up by the new local label Sweat Records Records, Dracula will take you to another level of ecstasy with its divine renditions of classic Spanish and English songs. Get high on music, drunk on cheap drinks, full on pizza, and up in time for work the next day. 4 p.m. Wednesday, August 22, at Pizza Tropical, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; pizzatropical.com. Admission is free.
The Listening Den is all about the music and performers, man. The concept, presented by Ace Prop House in conjunction with Mini, is returning for a second consecutive year. This edition boasts an intimate musical setting, handmade drinks, and even tarot card readings. Owning the stage will be L.A.'s funky electronic outfit EmeryId and Miami's own America's Got Talent alum/star Yoli Mayor. 7 p.m. Thursday, August 24, at Ace Props, 398 NE 78th St., Miami; eventbrite.com. Admission is free with RSVP.
EDM nights abound in Miami, but have you been missing some funk in your life? Las Rosas seems to think so, and that's why it's islaunching Honey, a monthly funk and soul party added to the Allapattah bar's growing list of music-themed parties such as Tigermilk, a monthly brit-pop dance party. At this week's installment of Honey, you'll groove to sounds by the Black Dove and the Beholders, Brother Dan, and Fusik. 9 p.m. Saturday, August 25, at Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; lasrosasbar.com. Admission is free.
Pérez Art Museum Miami's Inside|Out program displays works from PAMM's permanent collection in various spots throughout Miami-Dade County. Its latest event will hit the Laundromat Art Space in Little Haiti with tunes, beer, and artsy activities. Artist Emilio Sanchez's work is currently installed in the vibrant space. In addition to Sanchez's art, 13 resident artists' work is also on view. 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, August 25, at Laundromat Art Space, 5900 NE Second Ave., Miami; pamm.org. Free with RSVP.
Feeling stuck? It happens sometimes in Miami during the summer. It's like the heat puts your creative brain into hibernation. Check out Disrupting the Order of Things: How to Get Involved and Get Things Done! — a presentation by Street Plans Collaborative's Tony García. The Miami- and New York-based urban planning, design, research, and advocacy firm works to create more advanced public spaces. They use sustainable, long-term changes on a small scale to make big shifts in communities. García is a leader in the Tactical Urbanism movement, which is all about providing cool pop-up spots that are perfect for making new friends and meeting old ones. 4 p.m. Saturday, August 25, at MDC's Museum of Art + Design, 600 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; mdcmoad.org; Admission is free.
Miami yogis are always finding new ways to take their practice to the next level. The Yoga Scavenger Hunt — hosted by the media outlet the New Tropic and the yoga clothing company Athleta — is their latest innovation. The goal is for you and your partner to perform various yoga poses on or near certain spots on Lincoln Road. Teams can score swag from Athleta if they win big. The event celebrates the store's 20th anniversary. Simply bring your mat, phone, partner, and best yoga moves. 9 p.m. Saturday, August 25, at Athleta, 1003 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; athleta.com. Admission is free.
After years of fostering the local music scene by providing an event space and home for Miami artists' recordings, Sweat Records is finally launching its own label. To celebrate, the folks at the Little Haiti staple are throwing a community bash with performances by Dracula and Las Nubes. 222 Taco and Deep Eddy Vodka will be onsite with bites and drinks, and limited-edition merch will also be available for purchase. Party like it's Record Store Day. 3 p.m. Sunday, August 26, at Sweat Records, 5505 NE Second Ave., Miami; sweatrecordsmiami.com. Admission is free.
