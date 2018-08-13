The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

Summer's winding down, but Miami just seems to keep getting hotter. Local breweries Veza Sur and Concrete Beach Brewery can help you cool down this week, with an anniversary bash and new brew release, respectively. If you need something a little stronger, hit up the Wharf's Rum Around the Clock Rum Festival, celebrating National Rum Day.

Here are the best free events happening in Miami this week.

EXPAND Las Rosas Courtesy photo

Miami and metal have a strong connection. You might think wearing black in the tropics is uncomfortable, but plenty of locals have metal on the brain. Vile Productions is bringing them death metal this week at Las Rosas. Expect California's Ensepulcher, featuring members of Fiend, Skeletal Remains, and Haggus. They'll be playing with Miami crust punks Künt Knuckless and metalheads Amenorrhea and Reyesz Bong Death. Earplugs will be necessary. 8:30 p.m. Monday at Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; lasrosasbar.com. Admission is free; ages 21 and up.