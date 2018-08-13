The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

Summer's winding down, but Miami just seems to keep getting hotter. Local breweries Veza Sur and Concrete Beach Brewery can help you cool down this week, with an anniversary bash and new brew release, respectively. If you need something a little stronger, hit up the Wharf's Rum Around the Clock Rum Festival, celebrating National Rum Day.
Here are the best free events happening in Miami this week.
Miami and metal have a strong connection. You might think wearing black in the tropics is uncomfortable, but plenty of locals have metal on the brain. Vile Productions is bringing them death metal this week at Las Rosas. Expect California's Ensepulcher, featuring members of Fiend, Skeletal Remains, and Haggus. They'll be playing with Miami crust punks Künt Knuckless and metalheads Amenorrhea and Reyesz Bong Death. Earplugs will be necessary. 8:30 p.m. Monday at Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; lasrosasbar.com. Admission is free; ages 21 and up.
Thursday is National Rum Day. Hooray! Amid rum specials galore going down in South Florida, the Wharf Miami is hosting a Rum Around the Clock Rum Festival, boasting more than 150 types of the spirit. In addition to booze specials, Cardi & Friends will be onsite to supply the tunes and La Santa Taqueria, King of Racks BBQ, Mojo Donuts, and Spris Artisan Pizza, among others, will be selling grub. Noon Thursday, August 16 at the Wharf Miami, 114 SW N. River Dr., Miami; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.
The current occupant of the White House isn't the only person who's all hot and bothered about so-called "political correctness" these days. After being asked to keep a recent comedy performance clean and inoffensive, resident South Florida queen comedienne Shelley Novak dreamed up Triggered: An Evening of Inappropriate Comedy. She promises to go as blue as possible, so these jokes are not for the faint of heart. 10 p.m. Friday, August 18 at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; gramps.com. Admission is free.
Grateful Dead ringleader Jerry Garcia died 23 years ago this month. So while Dead cover act Unlimited Devotion play tribute nights pretty steadily around town, this week's set at Blackbird Ordinary will be that much more meaningful. Dig up your favorite Grateful Dead tee and show love to Garcia. 9 p.m. Saturday, August 18 at Blackbird Ordinary, 729 SW First Ave., Miami; blackbirdordinary.com. Admission is free.
Bouvalay is a term made up by Miami rappers that means “bullshit,” according to the internet. But the beer created by Concrete Beach Brewery made with malbec grapes of the same name is nothing of the sort. First released on tap as part of a Gallery Series in 2017, the brew will be released in a can at the Move the Bouv can-release party. This lager has an interesting backstory: It was left to age in oak when parts of the city were evacuated because of Hurricane Irma. The beer fermented without temperature control, giving it a unique flavor. Enjoy this special beer with live music, food vendors, summer swag, and a photobooth to mark the occasion. Noon Saturday, August 18 at Concrete Beach, 325 NW 24th St., Miami; concretebeachbrewery.com. Admission is free.
Breweries abound in South Florida, but not all have a unique Latin flavor. Veza Sur is a Wynwood brewery that emphasizes its South American roots while honoring the city’s diversity and great vibes. The brewery is celebrating its One-Year Anniversary with a big old party and beer release. There will be music by DJ Tillery James, DJ A-Train and Ill-Set Dee-J, as well as live acts, Jacuzzi Boys, Mr. Pauer with live percussion, and Uma Galera. The party goes until 3 a.m., so there’s plenty of time to have some genuine fun at this fiesta! 2 p.m. Saturday, August 18 at Veza Sur Brewing Co., 55 NW 25th St., Miami; vezasur.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.
