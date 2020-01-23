The Best Budget-Friendly Super Bowl 2020 Events in Miami

Prepare yourself, Miami: Super Bowl week is nearly here. There are so many entertainment options tied to the big game at Hard Rock Stadium coming your way — including parties, festivals, concerts and tailgates — that you probably won't have time to hit all the events you want to check out. Luckily, there's a way to take part in the big game celebrations without bleeding your wallet dry.

Some of the coolest Super Bowl week options are $25 or less, and there are even a few that have free admission. We've put together a list of the best budget-friendly events during Super Bowl week for you below, because we know not everyone has $750 lying around to go to the Maxim Havana Nights party.

EXPAND HistoryMiami's Gridiron Glory exhibit Photo by Luis Gomez

Gridiron Glory: The Best of the Pro Football Hall of Fame at HistoryMiami Museum



Enjoy a taste of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio right here in your own backyard. This traveling exhibit opened at HistoryMiami Museum in late-September, bringing with it 200-plus artifacts, including the jersey Barry Sanders wore when he broke the 2,000 yard rushing mark, Tom Brady's draft card from the 2000 NFL Draft, and the football used by Dan Marino when he broke the career passing yardage record — you know, back when passing records used to really mean something. For those who like their exhibits interactive, you can watch highlights of any NFL Hall of Famer you'd like on kiosks, take a crack at the Instant Replay Booth, and try on vintage pads and jerseys.

Superfest Miami Live in Miami Gardens



The big game isn't the only reason to visit Miami Gardens during Super Bowl week. The city is throwing a family-friendly festival with carnival rides, kid zones, and even a food and gaming village. Superfest Miami Live will provide more adult offerings at night, including on-site nightclubs and a rap and R&B concert featuring Plies, Polo G, and Miami's own DaniLeigh. Because they know how much people around these parts love "The U," they're also hosting a Hurricanes football reunion with all-time great Ray Lewis, among other Hurricanes.

EXPAND Super Bowl Experience Photo by Steve Luciano/AP

Super Bowl Experience at Miami Beach Convention Center



Wherever the Super Bowl goes, the annual Super Bowl Experience follows. And that's great news for those of you NFL die-hards in Miami who eat, sleep and breathe the sport. This massive six-day event coming to the Miami Beach Convention Center will offer autograph sessions with NFL players, photo ops with the Vince Lombardi Trophy, a display with all 53 Super Bowl rings, a virtual reality experience and youth football clinics. You can also see how your 40-yard dash time and vertical jump compares to those of NFL players on LED screens. Expect tons of NFL memorabilia and merchandise, not to mention a few pulled hamstrings.

EXPAND Super Bowl Live Rendering courtesy of Miami Super Bowl Host Committee

Super Bowl Live at Bayfront Park



You're not going to find a better deal during Super Bowl week than the NFL's downtown fan fest. Super Bowl Live offers concerts (including a scheduled performance by Fitz and the Tantrums), watercraft stunt and freestyle shows, a regulation size football field with gigantic footballs that recall the teams and scores from the 10 previous Super Bowls in Miami, and parades and fireworks on Friday and Saturday nights — all for the low, low price of nothing. Yes, this is all free- pretty good deal, right?

EXPAND Super Bowl Opening Night Photo courtesy of NFL

Super Bowl Opening Night at Marlins Park



The days of old school sports reporters asking X's and O's football questions at Super Bowl media day are long gone. They've been replaced by a media circus wherein outlets come from all over the world to ask the participating players and coaches

and

. But the changes didn't end there. As of Super Bowl XLVI in 2012, fans can now buy tickets to watch the quirky question and answer sessions from the stands with cheerleaders and mascots. We know crotchety people like Bill Belichick probably hate what media day has become, but, honestly, that just makes us like this shit show even more.

EXPAND Super Fan Fest Photo by Christian Diaz

Super Fan Fest at Wynwood Marketplace



Wynwood Marketplace is getting a football-themed makeover with a mini-football field and regulation size field goal post. And they're not just for pictures either. When you're not taking in the live music on the main stage or kicking back in the beer garden at this free event for the whole family, you can play touch football or attempt field goals, among other football skills challenges. Don't worry about shanking your kick and embarrassing yourself: trust us, you wouldn't be alone.

EXPAND Chad Johnson Photo by Olen Photography

Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson Celebrity Super Slam at Rick Case Arena



Johnson is known for running his mouth on Twitter and challenging other famous folks to friendly competitions (the guy really has a thing for foot races), so it makes sense that his annual Super Bowl event is a celebrity basketball game. Expected guests at this fundraiser for at-risk youth include fellow NFL retiree and former teammate Terrell Owens, rappers Flo Rida and YFN Lucci and rising tennis star Coco Gauff.