Where to Celebrate 4/20 in Miami

The sun won't be the only thing baking in Miami on April 20. Check out these pot-themed events across South Florida featuring everything from DJ sets to yoga to picnicking.
Puff Puff Picnic at Morningside Park
Enjoy this laid-back picnic celebrating Earth Day and 4/20 focused on plant-based medicine and spiritual cleansing. The event features DJ sets by Duality and Rolle, a rolling competition, and a healing fire dance by Lizuli Dragon. The winner of the rolling competition will be awarded a 4/20 goodie bag sponsored by sustainable filter producer Bloomers, Celestial Goods, and Cann cannabis-infused drinks. 3:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Morningside Park, 750 NE 55th Ter., Miami. Tickets cost $15 via eventbrite.com.
Cannabis Appreciation at LauderAle
Cannabis vendor Rogue Apothecary is hosting a cannabis appreciation event at LauderAle Brewery. Participate in a joint rolling session; perfect your stroke during Art y Toke, a special art class; and have a few of LauderAle's specialty beers on tap. 5 to 10 p.m Thursday, April 20, at LauderAle Brewery, 3305 SE 14th Ave., Fort Lauderdale. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.
Inhale 420
Inhale Miami is hosting a 4/20 event for those seeking a mellower, more spiritual vibe. The evening kicks off with a Vinyasa yoga flow session, followed by a sound-bath meditation. Then, spill into Inhale's garden lounge for conversation and a DJ set. The studio will provide light food, and local vendors will sell handmade artisanal goods at Inhale's Four Twenty Vendor Marketplace throughout the night. 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at Inhale Miami, 6310 NE Second Ave., Miami, inhalemiami.com. Tickets cost $25 via eventbrite.com.
Half Baked at Rooftop Cinema Club
If you're trying to get high this 4/20, Rooftop Cinema Club is hosting a special screening of the 1998 stoner comedy Half Baked
under the stars. Starring Dave Chappelle and Jim Breuer, the comedy follows three slackers forced to raise money to bail their buddy out by selling weed. The movie was a critical bomb, but it became a cult classic. 9:50 p.m Thursday, April 20, at Rooftop Cinema Club, 1212 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach, rooftopcinemaclub.com. Tickets cost $19.75 to 29.75.
Up in Smoke at Coral Gables Art Cinema
On Thursday, Coral Gables Art Cinema has scheduled an After Hours screening of Cheech and Chong's Up In Smoke
. The 1978 movie is celebrating its 45th anniversary and is widely considered the film that established the stoner film genre. Before the film, Cheech and Chong had already found success as a counterculture comedy team and reworked some of the material for the film. 10 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; gablescinema.com. Tickets cost $11.75.
Kaptain Kush's Birthday Bash at Kush Wynwood
Wynwood burger and beer joint Kush is celebrating Kaptain Kush's birthday. Participate in various birthday festivities, including pin the joint on Kaptain Kush, goodie bags, a special birthday cake, and a Kaptain Kush and Madam Blaze meet and greet. Kush is also participating in the second annual Miami Beer Week and is debuting Kaptain Kush beer series flights for the first time. 4:20 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at Kush Wynwood, 2003 N. Miami Ave., Miami; kushhospitality.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.