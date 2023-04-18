Where to Celebrate 4/20 in Miami

Puff Puff Picnic at Morningside Park

The sun won't be the only thing baking in Miami on April 20. Check out these pot-themed events across South Florida featuring everything from DJ sets to yoga to picnicking.Enjoy this laid-back picnic celebrating Earth Day and 4/20 focused on plant-based medicine and spiritual cleansing. The event features DJ sets by Duality and Rolle, a rolling competition, and a healing fire dance by Lizuli Dragon. The winner of the rolling competition will be awarded a 4/20 goodie bag sponsored by sustainable filter producer Bloomers, Celestial Goods, and Cann cannabis-infused drinks.Cannabis vendor Rogue Apothecary is hosting a cannabis appreciation event at LauderAle Brewery. Participate in a joint rolling session; perfect your stroke during Art y Toke, a special art class; and have a few of LauderAle's specialty beers on tap.Inhale Miami is hosting a 4/20 event for those seeking a mellower, more spiritual vibe. The evening kicks off with a Vinyasa yoga flow session, followed by a sound-bath meditation. Then, spill into Inhale's garden lounge for conversation and a DJ set. The studio will provide light food, and local vendors will sell handmade artisanal goods at Inhale's Four Twenty Vendor Marketplace throughout the night.If you're trying to get high this 4/20, Rooftop Cinema Club is hosting a special screening of the 1998 stoner comedyunder the stars. Starring Dave Chappelle and Jim Breuer, the comedy follows three slackers forced to raise money to bail their buddy out by selling weed. The movie was a critical bomb, but it became a cult classic.On Thursday, Coral Gables Art Cinema has scheduled an After Hours screening of Cheech and Chong's. The 1978 movie is celebrating its 45th anniversary and is widely considered the film that established the stoner film genre. Before the film, Cheech and Chong had already found success as a counterculture comedy team and reworked some of the material for the film.Wynwood burger and beer joint Kush is celebrating Kaptain Kush's birthday. Participate in various birthday festivities, including pin the joint on Kaptain Kush, goodie bags, a special birthday cake, and a Kaptain Kush and Madam Blaze meet and greet. Kush is also participating in the second annual Miami Beer Week and is debuting Kaptain Kush beer series flights for the first time.