Color and Share Your Own Miami New Times Paint-by-Numbers Art Basel Selfie!

The cover of this week's print edition, which heralds the annual advent of Miami Art Week and Art Basel, is a paint-by-numbers creation crafted by one of our frequently featured cover artists, Tom Carlson.
Mr. Carlson painted his own, but you can paint one too!
The analog-inclined and intrepid among us can hunt down a physical copy of this week's print edition — here's a handy map of news-rack locations.
Those who prefer to navigate digitally can simply download the PDF attached below.
How you paint yours is entirely up to you, from your choice of media to your color palette. Whichever route you choose to go, though, please share the results on social media — and don't forget to tag @MiamiNewTimes!